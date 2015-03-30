Indoco Remedies Ltd (INRM.NS)

Name Description

Suresh Kare Mr. Suresh G. Kare is Executive Chairman of the Board of Indoco Remedies Limited. He resigned as Managing Director of the company effective February 14, 2012. He has been at the helm of the Company’s affairs for forty-four years and is responsible for its transformation from a small sick unit in 1963 to the global, fast growing, profitable organization that it is today. He has a technical background and is recognized for his leadership and vision. He is a multi-faceted personality whose love for arts, sports and social service complements his business acumen. Under his stewardship, Indoco has achieved innumerable milestones. His four decades of pharmaceutical experience is the key to the Company’s fast paced growth in the domestic and international arena. He is also the immediate Past-president of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Pssociation.

Aditi Panandikar Ms. Aditi Kare Panandikar is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. She has been appointed as Managing Director of the company effective February 15, 2012. Ms. Panandikar is a pharmacy graduate and holds a Master's degree in Business Management from the Ohio State University, USA. She has been with the Company for over a decade and is experienced in technical and human resource fields. Ms. Panandikar is the Director - Business Development & HRD in the Company. She heads the Business Development Team and has played a pivotal role in establishing the Company's presence in the overseas markets. She also heads the Company's R&D and API departments.

Sundeep Bambolkar Mr. Sundeep V. Bambolkar serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. He has B.Sc, MBA from Mumbai University, He is also trained in the field of advanced management at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and the Kellogg School of Business, Chicago, USA. He heads Finance and Operations functions. He is also responsible for the International Business pertaining to formulations. He has over two decades of experience in the relevant field.

Anand Nadkarni Dr. Anand Nadkarni is the Non-Executive Director of the Indoco Remedies Limited., with effect from 28th May, 2014. Dr. Anand Nadkarni, has done his MD in Psychological Medicines. He is a Consultant Psychiatrist and a Corporate Trainer and Human Resource Consultant for a number of major corporate organisations.

Divakar Gavaskar Mr. Divakar M. Gavaskar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. Mr. Gavaskar is a professional specializing in corporate affairs. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and has undergone Strategic Management course Templeton College, Oxford and Senior Management course from Henley College, Oxford. He is also a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Mr. Gavaskar has worked in many capacities in the corporates of repute. He has held issues as Director- Finance and was the Managing Director of Abbott India Ltd (formerly Boots India Ltd). He was also associated with Johnson and Johnson (India) Ltd. Mr. Gavaskar has 30 years experience of corporate management. He is presently a Management Consultant. Mr. Gavaskar is on the Board of Company as an independent member since 11th April, 2005.

Rajiv Kakodkar Mr. Rajiv P. Kakodkar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. He holds a bachelor of pharmacy degree from Bombay University and an MBA degree from the prestigous Stuart School of Business, Chicago, USA. He has international business experience in pharmaceutical field. His areas include Indenting and Sourcing for pharmacetical global and domestic businesses. He is a founder of his own chemical business in operation for over two decades.

Anil Naik Dr. Anil M. Naik is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Indoco Remedies Limited. He was Additional Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. He is a Management Graduate from IIM(Kolkatta) and has done a Doctorate from Mumbai University. He was selected by Tata Administrative Services and worked in companies such as Tata Oil Mills Ltd., TELCO, Tata Exports. Later on, he joined Shapoorji Pallonji Group.