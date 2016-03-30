Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)
IOC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
409.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Singh
|54
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
A. Sharma
|2014
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Kamal Gwalani
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Balwinder Canth
|2015
|Director - Marketing, Director
|
Verghese Cherian
|2015
|Director - Human Resources
|
Anish Aggarwal
|2015
|Director - Pipelines, Director
|
S.S. Ramakumar
|2017
|Director - Research and Development, Director
|
G. Satish
|2016
|Director - Planning & Business Development
|
Ashutosh Jindal
|2016
|Director - Govt. Nominee
|
Parindu Bhagat
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Chitta Biswal
|65
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Sankar Chakraborti
|47
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Samirendra Chatterjee
|65
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Sanjay Kapoor
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Jagdish Kishwan
|65
|2017
|Independent Director
|
B. Mahadevan
|53
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Vinoo Mathur
|69
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Vivek Rae
|63
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Dharmendra Shekhawat
|45
|2017
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sanjiv Singh
|Shri. Sanjiv Singh serves as Chairman of the Board of Indian Oil Corp Ltd. He is a graduate in Chemical Engineering from IIT Roorkee. He has over 30 years experience in various positions at Mathura, Barauni and Panipat Refineries of the Corporation. He has also worked with Centre for High Technology under Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and was on deputation with Nigeria Petroleum National Company, Nigeria. Shri Singh was In-Charge of most modern refinery of the country at Panipat and was instrumental in setting up Naphtha Cracker and other downstream polymer units at Panipat. Prior to assuming charge as Director he was heading the upcoming mega refinery project of the Corporation at Paradip, Odisha.
|
A. Sharma
|
Kamal Gwalani
|
Balwinder Canth
|
Verghese Cherian
|
Anish Aggarwal
|
S.S. Ramakumar
|
G. Satish
|
Ashutosh Jindal
|
Parindu Bhagat
|
Chitta Biswal
|Shri. Chitta Ranjan Biswal serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an IAS Officer of 1981 batch of Andhra Pradesh Cadre.
|
Sankar Chakraborti
|Shri. Sankar Chakraborti serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer of SMERA Ratings Ltd.
|
Samirendra Chatterjee
|Shri. Samirendra Chatterjee serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has about 36 years of experience.
|
Sanjay Kapoor
|
Jagdish Kishwan
|Dr. Jagdish Kishwan serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an Indian Forest Services Officer of 1975 batch of J&K Cadre.
|
B. Mahadevan
|Prof. B. Mahadevan serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has more than 23 years of experience in teaching, research, consulting.
|
Vinoo Mathur
|Shri. Vinoo Mathur serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has 44 years of experience He done graduation in science and MA.
|
Vivek Rae
|Shri. Vivek Rae serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an IAS Officer of 1978 batch from Union Territory Cadre.
|
Dharmendra Shekhawat
|Shri. Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has over 15 years of experience and Commerce graduate.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sanjiv Singh
|3,975,370
|
A. Sharma
|4,715,300
|
Kamal Gwalani
|--
|
Balwinder Canth
|1,967,500
|
Verghese Cherian
|4,266,890
|
Anish Aggarwal
|4,259,650
|
S.S. Ramakumar
|--
|
G. Satish
|--
|
Ashutosh Jindal
|--
|
Parindu Bhagat
|--
|
Chitta Biswal
|--
|
Sankar Chakraborti
|--
|
Samirendra Chatterjee
|--
|
Sanjay Kapoor
|--
|
Jagdish Kishwan
|--
|
B. Mahadevan
|--
|
Vinoo Mathur
|--
|
Vivek Rae
|--
|
Dharmendra Shekhawat
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sanjiv Singh
|0
|0
|
A. Sharma
|0
|0
|
Kamal Gwalani
|0
|0
|
Balwinder Canth
|0
|0
|
Verghese Cherian
|0
|0
|
Anish Aggarwal
|0
|0
|
S.S. Ramakumar
|0
|0
|
G. Satish
|0
|0
|
Ashutosh Jindal
|0
|0
|
Parindu Bhagat
|0
|0
|
Chitta Biswal
|0
|0
|
Sankar Chakraborti
|0
|0
|
Samirendra Chatterjee
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Kapoor
|0
|0
|
Jagdish Kishwan
|0
|0
|
B. Mahadevan
|0
|0
|
Vinoo Mathur
|0
|0
|
Vivek Rae
|0
|0
|
Dharmendra Shekhawat
|0
|0