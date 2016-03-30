Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

Name Description

Sanjiv Singh Shri. Sanjiv Singh serves as Chairman of the Board of Indian Oil Corp Ltd. He is a graduate in Chemical Engineering from IIT Roorkee. He has over 30 years experience in various positions at Mathura, Barauni and Panipat Refineries of the Corporation. He has also worked with Centre for High Technology under Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and was on deputation with Nigeria Petroleum National Company, Nigeria. Shri Singh was In-Charge of most modern refinery of the country at Panipat and was instrumental in setting up Naphtha Cracker and other downstream polymer units at Panipat. Prior to assuming charge as Director he was heading the upcoming mega refinery project of the Corporation at Paradip, Odisha.

Chitta Biswal Shri. Chitta Ranjan Biswal serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an IAS Officer of 1981 batch of Andhra Pradesh Cadre.

Sankar Chakraborti Shri. Sankar Chakraborti serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer of SMERA Ratings Ltd.

Samirendra Chatterjee Shri. Samirendra Chatterjee serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has about 36 years of experience.

Jagdish Kishwan Dr. Jagdish Kishwan serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an Indian Forest Services Officer of 1975 batch of J&K Cadre.

B. Mahadevan Prof. B. Mahadevan serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has more than 23 years of experience in teaching, research, consulting.

Vinoo Mathur Shri. Vinoo Mathur serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has 44 years of experience He done graduation in science and MA.

Vivek Rae Shri. Vivek Rae serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an IAS Officer of 1978 batch from Union Territory Cadre.