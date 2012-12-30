Edition:
Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)

IPAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

33.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
€33.75
Open
€33.65
Day's High
€33.70
Day's Low
€33.19
Volume
14,429
Avg. Vol
15,251
52-wk High
€37.08
52-wk Low
€22.35

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Philippe Benacin

58 1989 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Philippe Santi

55 2004 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Frederic Garcia-Pelayo

57 2009 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of International Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Catherine Benard-Lotz

2004 Director of Legal Affairs, Director

Hugues de la Chevasnerie

Director of Burberry Fragrances, Member of the Executive Committee

Axel Marot

43 Director of Production and Logistics, Member of the Executive Committee

Angele Ory-Guenard

Director of Export Burberry Fragrances, Member of the Executive Committee

Patrick Choel

73 2004 Director

Jean Levy

84 2004 Director

Jean Madar

56 1993 Director

Chantal Roos

2009 Independent Director

Jerome Thermoz

Director of Distribution France, Member of the Executive Commitee

Maurice Alhadeve

2004 Independent Director

Dominique Cyrot

65 2012 Independent Director

Michel Dyens

77 2004 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Philippe Benacin

Mr. Philippe Benacin has been the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Interparfums SA since January 3, 1989. He is also the Co-founder of the Company. He graduated from ESSEC. In addition to his duties at the company, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inter Parfums Holding and Vice Chairman and President of Interparfums Inc.

Philippe Santi

Mr. Philippe Santi has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee and a Member of the Board of Directors of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He has been the Director of Finance and Legal Affairs of the Company since 1995. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Reims and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is also a Director of Interparfums Inc.

Frederic Garcia-Pelayo

Mr. Frederic Garcia-Pelayo has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums SA since 2004 and is also the Director of International Affairs and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He also became a Director of the Company on April 24, 2009. He previously served as Director of Exports of Interparfums SA from 1994. He graduated from EPSCI, part of ESSEC Business School.

Catherine Benard-Lotz

Ms. Catherine Benard-Lotz has served as a Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004 and has also been the Director of Legal Affairs of the Company since 1994. She holds a postgraduate degree in Law from Universite de Paris.

Hugues de la Chevasnerie

Axel Marot

Angele Ory-Guenard

Patrick Choel

Mr. Patrick Choel has been a Director of Interparfums SA since December 1, 2004. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He is also a Director of Interparfums Inc., Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, SGD and ILEOS.

Jean Levy

Mr. Jean Levy has been a Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He is also a Director of Interparfums Inc and Axcess Groupe SA, as well as a Non-Voting Member of the Board of Rallye SA. He is a former Director of Price Minister SA and MoM SAS.

Jean Madar

Mr. Jean Madar has been a Director of Interparfums SA since December 23, 1993. He is also Co-Founder of the Company. He graduated from ESSEC. In addition to his duties at the company, he is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Interparfums Holding and Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Interparfums Inc.

Chantal Roos

Ms. Chantal Roos has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 24, 2009. She is also the Manager of CREA and is the former Chairman and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute.

Jerome Thermoz

Maurice Alhadeve

Mr. Maurice Alhadeve has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He is a Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Dominique Cyrot

Ms. Dominique Cyrot has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 27, 2012. She is a Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She is a Director of Seche Environnement.

Michel Dyens

Mr. Michel Dyens has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He is also the Chairman of Michel Dyens & Co and Manager of Varennes Entreprises. He was a Director of Direct Panel.

