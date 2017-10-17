Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS (IPEKE.IS)

Name Description

Hamdi Ipek Mr. Hamdi Akin Ipek is performing as Chairman of the Board of Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS. He is also Chairman of the Board of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS. Prior to that, he served as Chairman of Board of Directors of Ipek and Koza Ipek Publications from 2004. Currently Mr. Ipek serves as the Chairman of ATP, Ipek Printery and Koza-Ipek Insurance Brokerage. Mr. Ipek began his career as a Marketing Manager in 1992 at Koza Invitation, where he is currently serving as a Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Ipek has been awarded with a Masters degree in Management in 1990 at Hacettepe University, Ankara, and he also holds a Diploma in Economics.

Cafer Ipek Mr. Cafer Tekin Ipek acts as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS. He joined Koza-Ipek Group in 1990s. He has held various posts in the Production, Design and Marketing Departments of the Company. Mr. Ipek received his Bachelors degree in Management from the Haxlaxton College of University of Evansville.

Melek Ipek Ms. Melek Ipek is performing as Member of the Board of Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS. She is also Board Member of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS and of Ipek Printery and Koza Invitation. Ms. Ipek had participated in number of charity organizations such as Association of Hospital Volunteers and Association of Caring for Children. Ms. Ipek also served as a President of Union of Charitable Organizations of Turkey.