Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS (IPEKE.IS)
IPEKE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.54TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.26TL (-3.82%)
Prev Close
6.80TL
Open
6.88TL
Day's High
6.95TL
Day's Low
6.54TL
Volume
13,284,655
Avg. Vol
34,176,451
52-wk High
7.22TL
52-wk Low
1.84TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hamdi Ipek
|Chairman of the Board
|
Cafer Ipek
|51
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Okan Bayrak
|Vice General Manager
|
Melek Ipek
|Member of the Board
|
Ismet Sivrioglu
|2011
|Member of the Board
|
Ismet Kasapoglu
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Yusuf Koyce
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hamdi Ipek
|Mr. Hamdi Akin Ipek is performing as Chairman of the Board of Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS. He is also Chairman of the Board of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS. Prior to that, he served as Chairman of Board of Directors of Ipek and Koza Ipek Publications from 2004. Currently Mr. Ipek serves as the Chairman of ATP, Ipek Printery and Koza-Ipek Insurance Brokerage. Mr. Ipek began his career as a Marketing Manager in 1992 at Koza Invitation, where he is currently serving as a Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Ipek has been awarded with a Masters degree in Management in 1990 at Hacettepe University, Ankara, and he also holds a Diploma in Economics.
|
Cafer Ipek
|Mr. Cafer Tekin Ipek acts as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS. He joined Koza-Ipek Group in 1990s. He has held various posts in the Production, Design and Marketing Departments of the Company. Mr. Ipek received his Bachelors degree in Management from the Haxlaxton College of University of Evansville.
|
Okan Bayrak
|
Melek Ipek
|Ms. Melek Ipek is performing as Member of the Board of Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS. She is also Board Member of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS and of Ipek Printery and Koza Invitation. Ms. Ipek had participated in number of charity organizations such as Association of Hospital Volunteers and Association of Caring for Children. Ms. Ipek also served as a President of Union of Charitable Organizations of Turkey.
|
Ismet Sivrioglu
|Mr. Ismet Sivrioglu is Board Member of Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS. He is also performing as General Manager of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS since March 2005. Prior to his current position, from 1970 to 1983, he worked at Etibank’s sulfuric acid, asitborik and perporat plants as Engineer, Chief Engineer and Vice General Manager of Technical Affairs. In 1984 Mr. Sivrioglu was appointed as General Manager of Kutahya Mine where he served until 1994. Between the years 1994 and 1998 he worked at Etibank as Vice General Manager. At the same time he was performing as Chairman of Cayeli Bakir Isletmeleri A.S. In 1997 he was appointed as State Counsel and performed in this position until 1999. Mr. Sivrioglu served as General Manager responsible for community and public relations at Eurogold, Normandy and Newmont between 1999 and 2005. He graduated from Istanbul Robert College as Chemical Engineer in 1968.
|
Ismet Kasapoglu
|
Yusuf Koyce
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hamdi Ipek
|--
|
Cafer Ipek
|--
|
Okan Bayrak
|--
|
Melek Ipek
|--
|
Ismet Sivrioglu
|--
|
Ismet Kasapoglu
|--
|
Yusuf Koyce
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hamdi Ipek
|0
|0
|
Cafer Ipek
|0
|0
|
Okan Bayrak
|0
|0
|
Melek Ipek
|0
|0
|
Ismet Sivrioglu
|0
|0
|
Ismet Kasapoglu
|0
|0
|
Yusuf Koyce
|0
|0