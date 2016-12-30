International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

Name Description

Dan O'Connor Mr. Dan N. O'Connor has been appointed Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was previously a non-executive director of CRH plc and Chairman of Allied Irish Banks plc from July 2009 to October 2010. In addition, Dan spent 10 years as CEO of GE Consumer Finance Europe and was Senior Vice President of General Electric. He was also a non-executive director of one of Turkey’s largest banks, Garanti Bank. Dan is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and has a Master’s Degree in Accounting. He is a nonexecutive director of Glanbia plc and Activate Capital Ltd. Dan has over 30 years’ experience in large international and financial services businesses and provides strong strategic leadership in his role as Chairman.

Gerard Ryan Mr. Gerard J. Ryan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of International Personal Finance Plc. He was previously CEO for Citigroup’s consumer finance businesses in the Western Europe, Middle East and Africa region. He was a director of Citi International plc, Egg plc and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney UK. Earlier in his career, Gerard was CFO of Garanti Bank, Turkey and CEO of GE Money Bank, Prague. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland. Gerard has over 25 years’ multi-country experience in consumer financial services and provides the Company with strong leadership.

Justin Lockwood Mr. Justin Ashley Lockwood is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Justin was the Company’s Group Head of Finance for seven years before being appointed as a Chief Financial Officer. He previously held senior finance roles at Associated British Ports and Marshalls plc having spent the first 10 years of his career working for PwC in the UK and Australia. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and graduated from the University of Cardiff with a degree in Business Administration. Justin has over 15 years’ experience in a variety of senior financial management roles and has a detailed understanding of the Group’s businesses and its markets.

Robert Husband Mr. Robert Husband is Country Manager, Mexico of International Personal Finance Plc. Robert joined the business in Mexico in 2007 as Finance Director. In January 2010 he became Regional Managing Director of the Puebla Region and in July 2010 was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. He was appointed Acting Country Manager of Mexico in JulyOctober 2012. Robert is a Chartered Accountant and before joining the Group was the Divisional Finance Director for the Caribbean & Americas with Kier Group Plc.

David Parkinson Mr. David Parkinson is Country Manager, Poland and Lithuania of International Personal Finance Plc. He joined the business in 2003 as Field Development Manager and was appointed Country Manager of the Czech Republic and Slovakia in January 2008 and Country Manager of Poland in February 2010. He previously held various operational roles within the UK home credit division of Provident Financial plc before serving as Head of Communications, Head of Training and Head of Agent Support.

Botond Szirmak Mr. Botond Szirmak is Country Manager, Southern Europe of International Personal Finance Plc. He joined the Group in Hungary in February 2002 as a Development Manager, moving to Area Manager, Regional Operations Manager and Divisional Operations Manager. He was appointed Operations Director in 2006 and in February 2008 he became Country Manager of Hungary.

Ben Murphy Mr. Ben Murphy is an Company Secretary of International Personal Finance PLC. Having joined the Group in 2008 to work on regulatory and legal matters, Ben was promoted to Group Legal Director in March 2011 and became Company Secretary in July 2012. He is a solicitor and previously worked at Slaugher and May and Pinsent Masons, before joining William Hill PLC as in-house Legal Counsel. Ben is responsible for Group legal and company secretarial matters.

Jayne Almond Ms. Jayne Almond is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She set up equity release firm Stonehaven and was CEO and then Executive Chairman until 2014. She has previously been Managing Director of Barclays Home Finance business, Group Marketing Director and Strategy Director at Lloyds TSB, Managing Director of Lloyds TSB’s European Internet banking business and a senior partner at LEK Consulting. Jayne graduated in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford. She is currently on the Council of Oxford University and Chair of its Audit and Scrutiny Committee. She is also the Chair of One Family Lifetime Mortgages Ltd and Butterfield Mortgages Ltd. Jayne has over 20 years’ experience in financial services and is an experienced nonexecutive director. She has a strong background in consumer finance, marketing and strategy.

Antony Hales Mr. Antony J. (Tony) Hales, CBE is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of International Personal Finance plc. He was previously Chairman of Canal & River Trust, Chief Executive of Allied Domecq plc, Chairman of Workspace Group plc and NAAFI, and a non-executive director of Provident Financial plc, Welsh Water plc, Aston Villa plc, HSBC Bank plc and Reliance Security Group plc. He graduated in Chemistry from the University of Bristol and is currently Chairman of the Greenwich Foundation, a non-executive director of Capital & Regional plc and a board member of The Services Sound and Vision Corporation. He is also a director of Welsh National Opera Limited and chairs NAAFI Pension Fund Trustees. Tony has strong business expertise, having been a chairman and non-executive director in profit and non-profit sectors. He has extensive knowledge of our business as well as having chaired and been a member of various committees since appointment.

John Mangelaars Mr. John Mangelaars is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He worked previously for Microsoft for over 20 years specialising, in more recent years, in the sales and marketing of online products, MSN Messenger, Hotmail and Bing. He graduated from the Higher School of Economics in The Hague with a Bachelor in Information and Communication Technology (B ICT) and is currently the CEO of online travel agency Travix International. John has considerable experience in sales and e-commerce, which will support expansion of our digital lending business and the Company’s objective to increase its technology capabilities.

Richard Moat Mr. Richard Moat is Independent Non-Executive Director of International Personal Finance Plc. He was previously Deputy CEO and CFO of Everything Everywhere Limited, the UK’s largest mobile telecoms company. He was Managing Director of T-Mobile UK Limited and Chief Executive of Orange Romania SA, Orange Denmark A/S and Orange Thailand Limited. He was previously Chair of the ACCA Accountants for Business Global Forum and Trustee of the Peter Jones Foundation. He holds a Diploma in Corporate Finance and Accounting from London Business School and has a Master’s (Honours) Degree in Law from St Catharine’s College, Cambridge. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Eir Limited, and an advisory board member of Tiaxa, Inc. Chile. Richard has more than 20 years’ international telecoms experience in senior management roles and provides financial and operational expertise along with international experience.