Investec Property Fund Ltd (IPFJ.J)

Name Description

Sam Hackner Mr. Sam Hackner, BCom (Hons), Dip Acc, CA(SA), serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of Investec Property Fund Ltd. Sam Hackner has over 35 years of experience in the property industry and is chairman of Investec’s Global Property business. He chairs all deal, investment and credit forums for Investec Property. In 2003 he was appointed chairman of Growthpoint, the largest property REITlisted on the JSE. Sam resigned as chairman of Growthpoint in July 2008, a year after the property management and asset management functions were sold by Investec to Growthpoint. He is currently chairman of Investec Property Fund, which listed on the JSE in April 2011. He is also a member of the board of directors and advisory board of the Investec GLL Global Special Opportunities Real Estate Fund, a €375 million Luxembourg-based fund for investment in global real estate.

Nicholas Riley Mr. Nicholas P. (Nick) Riley serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Investec Property Fund Ltd. Nick Riley joined the Fund on 1 April 2014, as part of the Fund’s executive management team and on 1 April 2015 he assumed the role of chief executive officer. Prior to joining the Fund, Nick spent nine years in Investec Corporate Finance focusing on mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets. As a senior banker Nick was responsible for a number of Investec’s key client relationships, including holding responsibility for all clients within the real estate sector. Nick has an in depth knowledge of the real estate sector and the capital markets in which it operates through the execution of a combined value of R70 billion in real estate transactions during his time as an investment banker.

Samuel Leon Mr. Samuel R. (Sam) Leon serves as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Investec Property Fund Ltd. Sam Leon has four decades of experience across all sectors of the property industry with 25 years at Investec Property (Pty Ltd, firstly as a director, then managing director and currently as deputy chairman. He was a founder of the transformation of Growthpoint into South Africa’s largest listed property REIT and was a director until Investec sold its interests in October 2007. Sam was also a director of specialist listed property fund Metboard Properties Limited, until it was sold to Growthpoint in April 2007, as well as a board member of SAPOA (the South African Property Industry body). Sam retired as chief executive officer of Investec Property Fund on 31 March 2015, having held this position since Investec Property Fund listed on the JSE in April 2011. He remains on the board as non-executive deputy chairman. Sam is also on the board of the Investec GLL Global Special Opportunities Real Estate Fund, a €375 million Luxembourgbased fund for investment in global real estate and a non-executive director and key driver of Investec Australia Property Fund which listed on the JSE in October 2013.

Andrew Wooler Mr. Andrew Robert Wooler, B Bus Sci (Finance Hons), ACA, serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Andrew Wooler assumed the role of financial director on 17 August 2015 and has been part of the Fund’s executive management team since joining Investec in August 2012 when the Fund had R2 billion of assets. Prior to this, Andrew spent eight years in London where he qualified as a chartered accountant, worked in corporate finance and later headed up the team at Caesars Entertainment UK that was responsible for driving profitability and rolling out new business opportunities across the EMEA region.

Luigi Giuricich Mr. Luigi Luca Maria Giuricich, BCompt (Hons), CA(SA), serves as Non-Executive Director of Investec Property Fund Limited. Luigi Giuricich completed his articles at Peat Marwick Mitchell and Co (now KPMG). He has over 28 years of experience across all sectors of the construction and property sectors. Starting as the financial director of the S Giuricich group of companies in 1990, he currently holds numerous directorships of group and associate companies.

Philip Hourquebie Mr. Philip Hourquebie is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Phillip is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) with over 38 years of experience at the multinational professional services firm, EY (formerly Ernst & Young). Between 2010 and 2014 he served as the Regional Managing Partner, Central & South Eastern Europe, for EY and prior to that he was the Regional Managing Partner, sub-Saharan Africa and CEO South Africa.

Suliman Mahomed Mr. Suliman (Solly Noor) Mahomed serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Investec Property Fund Ltd. Suliman Mahomed has over 45 years’ experience in the investment and development of commercial property. He is presently chairman and chief executive officer of the Solly’s group of companies, including Solly’s Discount World, Solly Noor Properties and Computron.

Constance Mashaba Ms. Constance M. Mashaba, BCom (Hons) Business Management, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Investec Property Fund Ltd. Constance Mashaba has been with Black Like Me Products since inception in 1985, working as their financial manager and assuming the position as managing director in 2005. She has been a board member of Deutsche Bank Africa Foundation since 2009. Connie served as a trustee of Deutsche Bank Africa Foundation from 2009 to 2014. She also serves as non-executive chairman of The Energy Company (Pty) Ltd and as a non-executive director of African Equity Corporation (Pty) Ltd. She has a BComm (Hons) in Business Management and a certificate in marketing communication from the AAA School of Advertising. Connie has attended an executive leadership programme at Harvard Business School and is a fellow member of the Institute of Directors of SA.

Moss Ngoasheng Mr. Moses Modidima Ngoasheng, BA Economics and Politics, BSoc Sci (Hons), MPhil, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Investec Property Fund Ltd. Moses Ngoasheng previously worked in the ANC’s economics department until 1993 when he joined Gencor’s Group Strategy Department. The following year he founded an investment company, Safika Holdings (Pty) Ltd, of which he is currently the chief executive officer. In 1995, he was requested by deputy president Thabo Mbeki to become his economic adviser. When Mr Mbeki was made president in 1999, Moses became economic adviser to the President. In 2000, he returned to Safika as chairman and assisted in building the company into a substantial business.