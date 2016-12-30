Innate Pharma SA (IPH.PA)

Name Description

Herve Brailly Mr. Herve Brailly has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Innate Pharma S.A. since December 30, 2016. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation and Nominations Committee at the Company. He co-founded Innate Pharma in 1999 and was Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer until December 30, 2016. He was previously a researcher at Immunotech SA, a biotechnology start up acquired in 1995 by Beckman-Coulter (1986-1994), where he later became responsible for marketing, business development and R&D, as well as the business activities in China (1994-1998). From 1998, Mr. Brailly was the director of a business unit of the company. He is a graduate of the Ecole des Mines de Paris (1983) and a Doctor of Immunology, with a specialization in immuno-pharmacology. He is member of the development council of the ”Marseille Provence Metropole”, the Strategy and Prospects Committee of Aix Marseille University and the Investment Committee of SATT Sud Est. He is also member of the Executive committee and treasury of Eurobiomed.

Mondher Mahjoubi Dr. Mondher Mahjoubi, M.D., has been Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma S.A. since December 30, 2016. He is responsible for general management, general corporate policy and Human resources at the Company. Prior to joining Innate Pharma, Dr. Mahjoubi led the Oncology Therapy area at AstraZeneca beginning in November 2013 and was Oncology Global Manager from August 2016. In that role, he had direct responsibility for oncology global medical affairs and United States medical affairs. Prior to AstraZeneca, he was the Senior Vice President of global product strategy in oncology at Genentech from 2010 to 2013 and he previously held positions in marketing and medical affairs for Roche, Mayne Pharma, Sanofi-Aventis and Rhone Poulenc Rorer. Dr. Mahjoubi holds a M.D. from the University of Tunis and certifications in Medical Oncology from the University of Tunis and University of Paris Sud and in Clinical Research and Methodology from the University of Lariboisiere-Saint Louis. He is trained as a medical oncologist and is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and European Society of Medical Oncology.

Irina Staatz-Granzer Ms. Irina Staatz-Granzer has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Innate Pharma S.A. since June 23, 2009. She is Member of the Audit Committee and of the Transaction Committee at the Company. Ms. Staatz-Granzer has held business development positions at Hermal, Boots Healthcare International, Knoll, Scil Biomedicals and as Chief Executive Officer of Scil Technology. Ms. Staatz-Granzer also serves as Chairman of Blink Therapeutics and Blink Biomedicals, as Vice President of PLCD (German Pharma Licensing Club) and Chief Executive Officer of U3 Pharma. She founded and is currently Chief Executive Officer of Staatz Business Development & Strategy. Ms. Staaz-Granzer received a degree in pharmacy from Philipps-Universitaet Marburg and a Ph.D. from the University of Tuebingen.

Laure-Helene Mercier Ms. Laure-Helene Mercier has been Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee of Innate Pharma S.A. since December 30, 2016. She joined Innate Pharma in 2007. Prior to her current position, Ms. Mercier served as Executive Vice President, Finance beginning in October 2016 and was previously the Company's Director of Investor Relations. Prior to joining, Ms. Mercier held positions as an equity analyst at Oddo Securities and Natexis Bleichroeder. She has a Master of Science in Neurosciences from Universite Aix-Marseille and a MBA from ESSEC Business School.

Jerome Tiollier Dr. Jerome Tiollier, Ph.D., has been Executive Vice President in charge of Operations, Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Development Officer at Innate Pharma S.A. since 2014. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Board, Executive Vice President - Development. He joined Innate in September 2001. Dr. Tiollier is a graduate of the University of Lyon and holds a doctorate in cellular biology and immunology. He previously worked at IMEDEX SA, a division of the Institut Merieux (1986-1997), before joining the business unit IMTIX Transplant of Pasteur Merieux (acquired by SANGSTAT in 1998) as Director of preclinical development (1997-1999) and Director of Research and Development Europe (1999-2001). In this latter position, he managed pharmaceutical projects (including Thymoglobulin and Antilfa) and was involved in the Group's medication research activities.

Yannis Morel Mr. Yannis Morel, Ph.D., has been Executive Vice President Products Portfolio Strategy & Business Development and Member of the Executive Board of Innate Pharma S.A. since June 23, 2017. He was Executive Vice President - Business Development and Member of the Executive Board at the Company from December 12, 2015. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from 2011. He joined the Company in December 2001. From 2001 to 2007, he held a number of positions in Research and Development at the Company, from Immunology Researcher to Team Leader and then Head of Research and Development Programs. He has been in charge of business development at the Company since 2007. Mr. Morel holds a Doctorate in oncology from Universite Aix-Marseille and is also a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure de Cachan with a BS in physical and molecular chemistry.

Pierre Dodion Dr. Pierre F. Dodion, M.D., has been Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Innate Pharma S.A. since September 2014. He has 25 years of experience in Medical affairs in the pharmaceutical industry having worked at Pfizer (2006-2008), Novartis (2002-2006) and Aventis (1996-2002). He contributed to the development, approval and launch of several drugs. In 2007, Dr. Dodion joined ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, first as SVP and Chief Medical Officer, then as SVP Corporate Development and Operations. He played a role in the expansion of ARIAD, notably in Europe. He is a medical doctor, with a specialization degree in Oncology from the Free University of Brussels, Belgium and an MBA degree from the Saint Joseph University of Philadelphia, PA.

Marcel Rozencweig Dr. Marcel Rozencweig, M.D., has been Executive Vice President, Chairman of Innate Pharma Inc and Member of the Executive Committee at Innate Pharma S.A. since 2010. He joined Innate Pharma in 2009. He built and led the clinical research group at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) that developed all the NCEs brought by BMS to the market from 1983 to 2001 in the area of cancer (including carboplatin and paclitaxel). Under his leadership, a total of 17 marketing applications (NDAs or sNDAs1) were filed by BMS in the area of cancer, HIV and infectious diseases. Before joining the industry, Dr. Rozencweig pursued an academic career and currently serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine at New York University, NY. He created and chaired a number of European groups (EORTC) devoted to multinational drug-oriented and disease-oriented trials (e.g., Early Clinical Trials Group). Dr. Rozencweig is a medical doctor. He graduated from the Universite Libre de Bruxelles, in Belgium.

Gilles Brisson Mr. Gilles Brisson has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Innate Pharma S.A. since December 30, 2016. Prior to that, he was Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on June 26, 2007. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Transaction Committee and Chairman of the Compensation and Nominations Committee at the Company. Mr. Brisson has worked in management positions at Rhone-Poulenc and then at Aventis Pharma, where he served as Chairman of the Executive Board, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Europe Manager. Mr. Brisson also serves as Chairman of Mutabilis Holding, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ethypharm, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Group Carso and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MaunaKea Technologies. He received a degree from Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Paris.

Veronique Chabernaud Ms. Veronique Chabernaud has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Innate Pharma S.A. since April 27, 2015. She is Member of the Compensation and Nominations Committee at the Company. Ms. Chabernaud is an oncologist and has worked for 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry. In particular, she was the Director of the French Oncological Operational Unit at Sanofi Aventis, a Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Aventis Intercontinental and Europe, and Director of Oncology Global Medical Affairs at Rhone Poulenc Rorer. She has also consulted with companies in France and abroad. Such companies include Genomic Health, BioSystems International, MaunaKea Technologies and Ariana Pharma. In 2007, Ms. Chabernaud founded Creer la Vitalite, which helps companies and organizations in the development of a global health approach. Ms. Chabernaud also founded the association “Enfance et Vitalite” which offers health workshops to children. She is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and has a M.D. in Medicine, Oncology and Cancer Biology from Faculte Xavier Bichat in Paris.

Patrick Langlois Mr. Patrick Langlois has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Innate Pharma S.A. since May 25, 2010. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Compensation and Nominations Committee at the Company. Mr. Langlois has been Associate Managing Director of PJL Conseils since 2005. He worked for the Rhone-Poulenc group starting in 1975 and was appointed the Financial Director in 1997, where he served until 1999. From 2000 through 2004, he worked at Aventis. Mr. Langlois also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of French company Sensorion SA and Vice President of Stallergenes Greer PLC. He also serves as a Director of Scynexis (US) and Newron (Italy). He received a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Rennes.

Mailys Ferrere Ms. Mailys Ferrere has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Representative of Bpifrance Participations at Innate Pharma S.A. since June 23, 2017. She is Director of the Large Venture Investment team within the Innovation Division of Bpifrance. Prior to this position, she was an Investment Director at the Strategic Investment Fund between 2009 and 2012. She previously had a career in banking, focusing on equity capital markets in various financial institutions. She is Member of the Boards of Directors or Supervisory boards of the following companies: DBV, Valneva SE, Pixium, Gensight and Euronext Paris. She graduated from Societe Francaise des Analystes Financiers, and received a degree in Law from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Karsten Munk Knudsen Mr. Karsten Munk Knudsen has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Representative of Novo Nordisk A/S at Innate Pharma S.A. since December 18, 2014. He is Member of the Transaction Committee at the Company. Mr. Knudsen is senior vice president of corporate finance at Novo Nordisk A/S. Mr. Knudsen has worked at Novo Nordisk A/S since 1999, holding various positions within the finance department. He holds a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Aarhus.