Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL.TO)

Name Description

Richard Shaw Mr. Richard A. Shaw is Independent Chairman of the Board of Inter Pipeline Ltd., effective January 1, 2014. Mr. Shaw is a former senior partner in the Business Law Group of McCarthy Tétrault LLP. His legal practice at McCarthy Tétrault broadly included the stewardship of matters related to corporate governance, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and securities law. Mr. Shaw has extensive experience with respect to corporate governance practices in Canada, having served as a director on the national board of the Institute of Corporate Directors and the chair of its Calgary Chapter. He is a former lecturer in the Director Education and Executive MBA Programs at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary and past chair of the Board of Governors of Mount Royal University. He is a director of Enmax Corporation and an independent member of the Alberta Securities Commission where he has also served as lead independent director. In the past, he has served as a Governor and Acting Vice Chair of the Glenbow Museum.

Christian Bayle Mr. Christian P. Bayle has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company., effective January 1, 2017. Mr. Bayle joined Inter Pipeline in 1997 and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility. He was appointed Vice President, Operations, in January 2002 and assumed the role of Vice President, Corporate Development, in March 2005. In December of 2008, he was appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. In March 2011, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer, and on January 1, 2014, he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this, Mr. Bayle held various engineering positions within Sherritt International Corporation. Mr. Bayle received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Alberta in 1992 and a Masters in Engineering Management from the same university in 1993. He holds a professional engineering designation and is a member of APEGA.

Brent Heagy Mr. Brent C. Heagy is a Chief Financial Officer of Inter Pipeline Ltd., with effective March 1, 2014. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Athabasca Oil Corporation, and prior thereto was Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Provident Energy Ltd., the entity resulting from the reorganization of Provident Energy Trust into a corporate structure in January, 2011. In a career spanning more than 30 years, Mr. Heagy has extensive experience in the areas of corporate finance, accounting, risk management and strategic leadership. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan and is a chartered accountant

David Chappell Mr. David M. Chappell is Senior Vice President - Petrochemical Development of the Company. Prior to joining Inter Pipeline, Mr. Chappell was most recently the president of Williams Canada. Mr. Chappell joined Williams in 2000, and during his tenure served in various leadership roles, progressing from director to president of the Canadian business in 2012. He has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, and later completed the Executive Development Program at the University of Calgary. Mr. Chappell has worked in the areas of natural gas marketing, straddle plants, natural gas liquids and basic petrochemicals. He served on the board of the Energy Council of Canada for many years. Mr. Chappell was a founder of and helped launch the Resource Diversification Council (RDC) in Alberta, and currently serves as Vice Chair of the RDC.

James Madro Mr. James J. Madro is a Senior Vice President - Operations of Inter Pipeline Ltd. Mr. Madro joined Inter Pipeline in 2003 and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of engineering and operations. Prior to being appointed Senior Vice President, Operations in June of 2014, Mr. Madro held the position of Vice President Operations since December of 2008, and was previously General Manager, Major Projects and Engineering where he was responsible for various growth related projects, most notably the $1.8 billion expansion of the Corridor pipeline system. Mr. Madro held various operations and engineering management positions with Gibson Energy and Koch Pipelines prior to joining Inter Pipeline. He received a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Alberta in 1992. Mr. Madro holds a professional engineering designation and is a member of APEGA and APEGS.

Jeffrey Marchant Mr. Jeffrey D. Marchant is Senior Vice President - Transportation of the Company. He joined Inter Pipeline in 1998 and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of operations, engineering and business development. He was appointed Vice President, Corporate Planning in November 2006, Vice President, Oil Sands Development in August 2007, Vice President, Transportation in January 2012, and assumed his current position as Senior Vice President, Transportation in June 2014. Prior to joining Inter Pipeline, Mr. Marchant held various engineering positions with Gulf Canada Resources and Koch Exploration. He received a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Alberta in 1992. Mr. Marchant holds a professional engineering designation and is a member of APEGA.

S. James Arsenych Mr. S. James Arsenych is Chief Compliance Officer of the Company. Mr. Arsenych was appointed to the role of Chief Compliance Officer in January 2016 and is responsible for monitoring and ensuring Inter Pipeline is in compliance with the laws, regulations, and policies that govern its business activities. Mr. Arsenych previously held the role of Vice President, Legal since June 2006 after joining Inter Pipeline as Associate General Counsel in July 2004. He has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry since joining Petro-Canada as legal counsel in 1986. Before joining Inter Pipeline, he held positions as associate general counsel of three major international pipeline corporations and actively participated as the legal representative on management teams for these corporations. Mr. Arsenych has extensive experience in extraction and midstream law, finance, banking, securities, derivatives, corporate secretarial, mergers and acquisitions, construction, and Western Canada frontier and international oil and gas law. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and his law degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Arsenych is a member of the Alberta and Saskatchewan law societies and is a former director of the Canadian Energy Law Foundation.

Jeremy Roberge Mr. Jeremy A. Roberge is Vice President - Capital Markets of Inter Pipeline Ltd. Mr. Roberge was appointed Vice President, Capital Markets in February 2006 after joining Inter Pipeline as Treasurer in June 2004. He is responsible for Inter Pipeline's capital market financings, treasury, credit risk, communications and investor relations activities. Prior to joining Inter Pipeline, Mr. Roberge spent several years in investment banking involved with corporate finance, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and related capital market activities. Mr. Roberge graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree and completed his Master of Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Spil Kousinioris Mr. Spil Kousinioris is Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Prior to his time with Inter Pipeline, Mr. Kousinioris held the position of Senior Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions with Ernst & Young, and was previously an advisor for the Royal Bank of Canada in both oil and gas commercial banking and strategic finance. Mr. Kousinioris holds a BA in Economics from the University of Calgary, an MBA from the University of Toronto and is a CFA charterholder.

Cory Neufeld Mr. Cory Neufeld is a Vice President - Oil Sands Pipeline Development of the Company. Mr. Neufeld joined a predecessor of Inter Pipeline in 1996 and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of operations, engineering and business development. Prior to being appointed Vice President, Oil Sands Pipeline Development in June 2014, Mr. Neufeld held the position of Director, Business Development from August 2007 and General Manager, Oil Sands Pipeline Development from January 2012. He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in 1996. Mr. Neufeld holds a professional engineering designation and is a member of APEGA and APEGS.

Anita Oliva Ms. Anita Dusevic Oliva is Vice President - Legal of the Company. Ms. Dusevic Oliva was appointed to the role of Vice President, Legal in January 2016 and is responsible for the coordination and delivery of primary legal services to Inter Pipeline, including commercial, securities, litigation and corporate secretarial support. She was previously in the role of Senior Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining Inter Pipeline, Ms. Dusevic Oliva acted as legal counsel at Anadarko Canada Corporation and was an associate in the energy group at the Calgary office of a national law firm. She has extensive experience in various areas of the law, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities, oil and gas, construction, labour and employment, and regulatory law. Ms. Dusevic Oliva received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1999 and her Juris Doctor degree in 2002 from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Law Society of Alberta. She is a former director of the Canadian Energy Law Foundation and is currently a director of the Calgary Inter-Faith Food Bank.

Bernard Perron Mr. Bernard Perron is a Vice President - Project Development of Inter Pipeline Ltd. Mr. Perron was appointed Vice President, Project Development in January 2013. He is responsible for the execution of organic growth projects. During his 20 year career in the pipeline industry, Mr. Perron has overseen the execution of major pipeline and facility projects in Canada and internationally. Mr. Perron joined Inter Pipeline in 2008 as General Manager, Project Development where he successfully led the project development team through a period of significant growth. Mr. Perron received an Engineering degree in 1991 from L'École Polytechnique de Montréal, and a Master of Business Administration degree in 2010 from Queen's University. He holds a professional engineering designation and is a member of APEGA.

David Fesyk Mr. David W. Fesyk is Director of the Company. Mr. Fesyk served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Inter Pipeline from its inception in November 1997, until January 1, 2014, following which he served as Executive Vice Chairman until his retirement in June 2016. During his 31 year career in the oil and gas industry, Mr. Fesyk also held several senior executive positions with various affiliates of Koch Industries, Inc. Mr. Fesyk holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Calgary. He serves as director of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and is proud to be an Honorary Colonel with the Royal Canadian Air Force at the 4 Wing Command in Cold Lake, Alberta.

Lorne Brown Mr. Lorne E. Brown is an Independent Director of Inter Pipeline Ltd. Mr. Brown has over 35 years of experience in the areas of energy transportation, refining, marketing and business development. Mr. Brown served as Vice President, Raw Material Supply at CHS Inc., a diversified energy, agriculture and food processing company, until his retirement from that position in 2007. His tenure at CHS Inc. began in 1982, during which time he was responsible for various aspects of CHS’s business, including the purchase of optimal raw material feedstock requirements at the CHS oil refinery in Laurel, Montana, the oversight of commodity trading activity related to refinery feedstock requirements and the supply and marketing of partially processed product streams, coordination of transportation agreements for raw material supply on pipelines, development of key customer relationships and CHS’s long–range strategic plans. Between 1969 and 1981, Mr. Brown was an accounting manager and a marketing representative in the supply and transportation division of Union Oil Company of Canada Ltd.

Duane Keinick Mr. Duane E. Keinick is an Independent Director of Inter Pipeline Ltd. Mr. Keinick had a distinguished career at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, spanning 39 years. Mr. Keinick joined the oil and gas group in 1982 as Vice President advancing to Senior Vice President in 1986 where he had global responsibility for the bank’s energy business. In 1998, Mr. Keinick was appointed as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of CIBC World Markets Inc. where he advised on major oil and gas transactions over the seven years leading to his retirement at the end of December 2005. Mr. Keinick has served on several public company boards and many charitable and industry boards in the past. Mr. Keinick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Calgary.

Alison Love Ms. Alison Taylor Love is an Independent Director of Inter Pipeline Ltd., effective January 1, 2014. Ms. Love has over 30 years’ experience as a corporate and securities lawyer, including extensive experience advising boards of directors. Most recently and until her retirement in 2013, she served as Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer and Vice President at Enbridge Inc. Prior to joining Enbridge Inc. in 2005, she served as Corporate Secretary of TransAlta Corporation and its subsidiary companies from 2002 to 2005. Ms. Love also served as Vice President Law, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Canadian Pacific Limited while employed with that organization from 1998 to 2001. Ms. Love has been involved with a number of community organizations and not-for-profit boards. She currently serves on the Board of Governors of the University of Calgary, as well as several of its committees. Ms. Love previously served as the chair of the board of directors of the Calgary Foundation and on the boards of directors of the Alberta Shock Trauma Rescue Society (STARS), the United Way of Calgary and area and the Heritage Park Society. She holds a law degree from Dalhousie University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Margaret McKenzie Ms. Margaret A. McKenzie is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. McKenzie brings over 25 years of financial experience in the energy sector to Inter Pipeline, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Range Royalty Management Ltd., a private entity focused on acquiring oil and natural gas royalties in Western Canada. Prior to being one of the founders of Range Royalty Management, Ms. McKenzie was the Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Profico Energy Management Ltd. from 2000 to 2006. Previous roles include eight years with Renaissance Energy Ltd. in various finance and treasury roles and four years with a large public accounting firm. Ms. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) degree from the University of Saskatchewan and has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta since 1985. She obtained her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2013.

William Robertson Mr. William D. Robertson FCA, is an Independent Director of Inter Pipeline Ltd. Mr. Robertson is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and was formerly the lead oil and gas specialist at Price Waterhouse and PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Calgary. After enjoying a 36 year career with the firm, Mr. Robertson retired from practice in 2002. Prior to this, he served on the CIM Petroleum Society Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions, as well as a number of other committees overseeing the practice of accounting in Alberta. Mr. Robertson previously served on the boards of Argent Energy Ltd.*, Endev Energy Inc., Cinch Energy Inc. and Harvest Oil Corp., and was a member of the audit committee of the University of Calgary. Mr. Robertson graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.