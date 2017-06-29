Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)

Name Description

Suresh Kana Dr. Suresh Parbhoo Kana, PhD (Hon), BCom (Hons), MCom, CA(SA), CD(SA) serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Suresh was the CEO and senior partner of PwC Southern Africa and PwC Africa. He served on the PwC Global Board and its Strategy Council. He is the chairman of the Financial Standards Reporting Council of South Africa, a member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance and vice chair of the Integrated Reporting Committee of South Africa. Suresh is a professor of accounting at the University of Johannesburg. He is a non-executive director of the JSE Limited, chairman designate of Murray & Roberts Limited and vice chair of the Audit Committee of the United Nations World Food Programme based in Rome. Suresh was appointed as a non-executive director to the board of Imperial on 1 September 2015 and appointed as independent non-executive chairman of the board on 3 November 2015.

Ashley Tugendhaft Mr. Ashley Tugendhaft serves as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Imperial Holdings Limited. Oshy is the senior partner of Tugendhaft Wapnick Banchetti & Partners, a leading Johannesburg niche law firm. He is also a non-executive director of Pinnacle Technology Holdings Limited. He was appointed to the board in April 1998 and as deputy chairman in March 2008.

Mohammed Akoojee Mr. Mohammed Akoojee serves as Group Chief Financial Officer of Imperial Holdings Limited. He joined the group in 2009, and previously served as CEO of the Logistics African Regions division and executive director responsible for mergers, acquisitions, strategy and investor relations for the group. Prior to joining Imperial in 2009, Mohammed worked within the corporate finance and investment banking team at Investec Bank. Prior to joining Investec, Mohammed worked for Nedbank Securities as an equity analyst.

Osman Arbee Mr. Osman Suluman Arbee serves as Chief Executive Officer - Motus Corporation, Executive Director of the Company. Osman has been with the Imperial Group since September 2004. During this period, he has been the CFO of Imperial Holdings, CEO of the then Car Rental and Tourism division, and the chairperson of the Aftermarket Parts and the Automotive Retail divisions. Osman is a member of various Imperial subsidiary and divisional boards, including the United Kingdom and Australia, chairman of the Imperial Medical Aid Fund and a trustee of the Imperial and Ukhamba Community Development Trust. He was appointed to the board in July 2007 and served as CFO of Imperial Holdings from 1 July 2013 to 28 February 2017. Prior to joining the group, Osman was a senior partner at Deloitte and spent 23 years with Deloitte in various roles, which included being a board and executive committee member.

Manuel de Canha Mr. Manuel Pereira de Canha is no longer Executive Director of Imperial Holdings Limited effective 31 October 2017. He was previously the CEO of Associated Motor Holdings, responsible for the Vehicle Import, Distribution and Dealerships division for many years. Manny has extensive experience in the motor and import industries. He was part of the founding team of Imperial and worked for Imperial in various positions from 1969 to 1985. From 1986, he was a director of Automotive Holdings Limited in Western Australia. He re-joined Imperial in 1995 and was appointed to the board in November 2002.

Marius Swanepoel Mr. Marius Swanepoel serves as Executive Director of Imperial Holdings Limited. Marius is the CEO of Imperial Logistics which, effective 1 July 2016, includes all Imperial’s logistics interests across the globe. He joined the group in 1994 when Imperial acquired Highway Carriers, where he served as financial director. Marius was appointed as financial director of Imperial Transport Holdings in 1997 and CEO of the Transport & Warehousing division in 2001. In October 2005, he was appointed CEO of Imperial Logistics Africa. In May 2007, he joined the Imperial executive committee and was appointed to the board in November 2009. Marius began his career with the South African Revenue Service in Cape Town after completing his articles at auditing firm Brink, Roos & Du Toit. Under his leadership, Imperial Logistics has grown into the significant business it is today – recognised internationally as a leader and innovator in the supply chain field.

Roderick Sparks Mr. Roderick John Alwyn Sparks serves as Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of Imperial Holdings Limited. Roddy is a former managing director of Old Mutual South Africa and Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA), and the former chairperson of Old Mutual Unit Trusts, Old Mutual Specialised Finance and Old Mutual Asset Managers (SA). He is a non-executive director of Truworths International and Trencor and chairs the board of advisors of the UCT College of Accounting. Roddy is the lead independent director and was appointed to the board in August 2006.

Mohammed Moosa Mr. Mohammed Valli Moosa serves as Non-Executive Director of Imperial Holdings Limited. Valli is non-executive chairman of Anglo Platinum and Sun International, a non-executive director of Sanlam and Sappi, and executive director of Lereko. He is chairman of WWF (SA). Previously, he was president of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and the chairman of Eskom. He also served as a cabinet minister in the national government. He was appointed to the board in June 2005.

Peter Cooper Mr. Peter Cooper serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Imperial Holdings Limited since 24 February 2015. Peter is the immediate past CEO of RMB Holdings Limited (RMH) and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI). His early career was in the financial services sector, first as a tax consultant and later specialising in corporate and structured finance with UAL Merchant Bank. He joined Rand Merchant Bank in 1992 as a structured finance specialist and transferred to RMB Holdings in 1997, where he was appointed to the board in 1999. He continues to serve as a non-executive director of RMH, RMI, OUTsurance and MMI. He was appointed to the board on 24 February 2015 and chairs the investment committee.

Graham Dempster Mr. Graham Wayne Dempster serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Imperial Holdings Limited. Graham was appointed to the board on 24 February 2015 and is a member of the audit and investment committees and the chairman of the asset and liability committee (ALCO). He is a non-executive director of Telkom and AECI and the Independent non-executive chairman of Long4Life Limited. Graham was an executive director of Nedbank Group Limited and Nedbank Limited and retired in May 2014 with over 30 years’ service in the Nedbank Group.

Phumzile Langeni Ms. Phumzile Langeni serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Imperial Holdings Limited. She is executive chairman of Afropulse Group, a woman-led investment, investor relations and corporate advisory house. She previously was an executive director of junior platinum miner, Anooraq Resources. She is currently the chairman of Astrapak Holdings, and an independent non-executive director of Massmart Holdings Limited, Mineworker’s Investment Company, Peermont Global, Metrofile, Primedia and the Port Regulator. She was appointed to the board in June 2004.