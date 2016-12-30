IP Group PLC (IPO.L)

Name Description

Mike Humphrey Mr. Mike Humphrey is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of IP Group plc., effective March 24, 2015. He is the former CEO of Croda International plc. He was appointed to the Board of Croda in 1995 and became Group Chief Executive at the beginning of 1999. He joined Croda in 1969 as a management trainee and was appointed Managing Director of Croda Singapore in 1988, Croda Application Chemicals in 1990 and Croda Chemicals in 1991. He retired from Croda at the end of 2011.

Alan Aubrey Mr. Alan John Aubrey is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of IP Group Plc. He co-founded Techtran Group Limited in 2002 and was its CEO when the business was acquired by IP Group in January 2005. Previously he was a partner in KPMG where he specialised in corporate finance advice to technology-based fast growth businesses and has an experience in helping them raise money and prepare for sale or flotation. Alan joined the Board of IP Group in January 2005, becoming Chief Executive on 1 January 2006 and has overall responsibility for the operational management of the Group. He is also a chairman of the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills (“BIS”) audit and risk committee.

Greg Smith Mr. Greg Smith ACA., is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of IP Group plc., since June 3, 2011. He joined IP Group in January 2008 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in June 2011. Previously Greg spent three years at Tarchon Capital Management, a multi-billion dollar fund of hedge funds business where he had day-to-day responsibility for building and managing the operations and accounting team as well as external operational due diligence on investee hedge funds. Prior to Tarchon, Greg spent four years in KPMG’s London Financial Services practice working with asset management, insurance and banking clients. Greg is Chartered Accountant and holds a degree in mathematics from the University of Warwick.

David Baynes Mr. David Baynes is Chief Operating Officer, Director of IP Group PLC. David, who was previously a Chief Executive Officer of Fusion IP plc ("Fusion IP"), was appointed to IP Group's Board upon completion of the Group's acquisition of Fusion IP last month.

Michael Townend Mr. Michael Charles Nettleton Townend is Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of IP Group Plc. He was formerly managing director within the European Equities business of Lehman Brothers with responsibility for equity sales to hedge funds. Mike has over 17 years of experience in all aspects of equity capital markets. Mike was appointed a director of IP Group in March 2007.

Jonathan Brooks Mr. Jonathan Brooks is Non-Executive Independent Director of IP Group plc., since 31 August 2011. He was the chief financial officer of ARM Holdings plc from 1995 until 2002 where he was responsible for finance, investor relations, legal and IT, and where he managed the dual-listed IPO process of ARM on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in 1998. He is a non-executive director of Aveva Group plc, a provider of engineering data and design IT systems, and chairman of Nasdaq-listed Xyratex Ltd, a provider of data storage systems. He joined IP Group’s Board in 2011 and is also Chairman of the Group’s Audit Committee.

Lynn Gladden Professor Lynn Gladden,CBE., is Non-Executive Independent Director of IP Group PLC. She is Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research for the University of Cambridge, the Shell Professor of Chemical Engineering and the former Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology. Professor Gladden serves as a Director of Cambridge Enterprise Limited, is a former member of the Council of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and, in 2013, she was appointed to the Shell Science Council. She was Science Advisor to Unilever from 1998 - 2006 and a Senior Consultant to Physical & Engineering Sciences at Unilever from 2006-2008. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Institution of Chemical Engineers, the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Institute of Physics and is a chartered engineer and chartered chemist. Professor Gladden leads the activities at the Magnetic Resonance Research Centre at the University of Cambridge and has a particular interest in applying magnetic resonance imaging techniques in the fields of heterogeneous catalysis and multi-phase transport in porous media. She is a Fellow of Trinity College. She was awarded the 2014 Bakerian Lecture of the Royal Society and, in 2001, the Tilden lectureship and silver medal of the Royal Society of Chemistry. In 1996, she was awarded a Miller Visiting Professorship at the University of California, Berkeley and she received the Beilby Medal and Prize from the Royal Society of Chemistry in 1995. In 2013, Professor Gladden was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the University of Bristol and in 2009 she was awarded a CBE for services to chemical engineering following an OBE for services to chemistry in 2001.

Douglas Liversidge Mr. Douglas B. Liversidge, CBE, is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective March 24, 2015. Doug was appointed to the Board in March 2014 following the acquisition of Fusion IP plc, where he was Chairman, by IP Group. Doug had been a board director of Fusion IP since 2004, having been a director of Fusion IP Trading since 2003. He was employed for 21 years at British Steel, before moving to G W Thornton Limited as Managing Director and subsequently Chief Executive. He guided the company through its flotation on the full list of the London Stock Exchange in March 1987. In 1991 Mr. Liversidge was awarded South Yorkshire Businessman of the Year and was awarded the CBE in the 2000 New Year’s Honours List for services to industry. He is also Chairman of Surgical Innovations plc.