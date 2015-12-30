Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

Name Description

Glyn Barker Mr. Glyn A. Barker is a Chairman of the Board of Interserve Plc. He has extensive experience as a business leader and adviser to FTSE 100 companies and their boards on a wide variety of corporate and finance issues. Glyn is Chairman of Irwin Mitchell and Transocean Partners LLC and Deputy Chairman of English National Opera. He is also a non-executive director of Aviva, Berkeley Group Holdings and Transocean Ltd. Until December 2011 he was UK Vice Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers. He previously held a number of other senior positions during his 35-year career at PwC, including UK Managing Partner, UK Head of Assurance and was a member of its UK Management Board. He also built PwC’s private-equity focused Transactions Services business.

Adrian Ringrose Mr. Adrian M. Ringrose is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Interserve Plc. Adrian has been Chief Executive of Interserve since 2003 during which time the Group has developed significantly, from c15,000 to c80,000 people, with operations in over 40 countries providing services to governments and a range of commercial and industrial clients. Adrian’s background is in commercial management and business development. Prior to leading Interserve he spent time in the outsourcing and utilities sectors. Adrian is a member of the CBI President’s Committee and was for four years chairman of the CBI’s Public Services Strategy Board until late 2013. He is also a past President of the Business Services Association. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors. He is an adviser to the University of Liverpool from where he has a degree in Political Theory and Institutions.

Mark Whiteling Mr. Mark A. Whiteling has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company., effect from 1 October 2017. Mark is a non-executive director of Hogg Robinson Group Plc, where he is the Senior Independent Director, chairs the audit committee and sits on the remuneration and nominations committees and of Connect Group Plc, where he chairs the audit committee and sits on the remuneration and nomination committees. Mark has considerable listed company experience having held Deputy and Interim Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer roles in Premier Farnell Plc prior to its take-over by Avnet, and Finance Director of Communisis and Group Finance Director of Tibbett and Britten. Mark started his career with Coopers and Lybrand in New Zealand before moving to the USA and joining Smithkline Beecham where he held a number of finance roles again in the UK and the USA. He then moved to Enodis as Director of planning & control and later Chief Financial Officer, Europe and Rest of World.

Bruce Melizan Mr. Bruce A. Melizan is Managing Director - Support Services Division, Executive Director of Interserve Plc. Bruce is Managing Director of Interserve’s Support Services division. He joined Interserve in 2003 and was appointed to the Board in January 2008. Bruce has been in the outsourcing industry for over 20 years and has held a wide variety of roles ranging from direct delivery through to sales, marketing and general management. Previous organisations include Amey, Mowlem, Schlumberger and TYE Manufacturing both in the UK and globally. Bruce is a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and holds an MBA from Cranfield School of Management and a BSc in Electrical Engineering from Queen’s University, Canada. He is the Chair of the charity, Safer London.

Dougie Sutherland Mr. Dougie I. Sutherland is a Managing Director - Developments, Executive Director of Interserve Plc. Dougie is Managing Director of Interserve’s Developments division and responsible for UK Construction. He was appointed to the Board of Interserve in January 2011. Dougie joined Interserve in September 2006 from 3i, where he was a partner in its infrastructure team. Previously he was a divisional managing director at Amey and Lend Lease, and also worked for HM Treasury developing the Private Finance Initiative. Dougie began his career with seven years in the Royal Engineers. He has an MBA from Cranfield School of Management and a BSc (Hons) in Civil Engineering from Edinburgh University.

Ian Hayes Mr. Ian Hayes is a Managing Director - Equipment Services of Interserve Plc. Ian has been a Divisional Director of Equipment Services since 2007 and currently leads the division's Europe, Far East and Americas businesses. He has over 25 years of experience in the industry.

Gareth Edwards Mr. Gareth Edwards has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 February 2017. Gareth has extensive experience as an advisor to Boards and CEOs in a range of public (predominantly FTSE 250), private and entrepreneurial companies on their strategy and wider business issues. He also has considerable international experience, particularly in the Middle East. Gareth is a director of Positive Healthcare plc and a partner at the law firm Pinsent Masons LLP, specialising in corporate finance work. During the last few years Gareth has spent much of his time expanding the Pinsent Masons offices in continental Europe and facilitating its business development between Asian, Middle Eastern and European offices.

Anne Fahy Ms. Anne Fahy is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Interserve Plc. Anne was appointed as non-executive director of Interserve on 1 January 2013. Anne is a former Chief Financial Officer of BP’s Aviation Fuels business. During her 27 years at BP Anne gained extensive experience of global business, developing markets, risk management, internal control, compliance and strategy development in BP’s aviation, petrochemicals, trading and retail sectors. Anne was appointed as a non-executive director of SThree on 1 October 2015. Anne is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland having worked at KPMG in Ireland and Australia prior to joining BP in 1988. Anne has chaired the Audit Committee since May 2013.

Russell King Mr. Russell John King is a Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Interserve Plc. Russell joined Interserve as a non-executive director on 1 September 2014 and was appointed as Senior Independent Director on 12 May 2015. He was appointed as Chairman of Sepura in September 2015, having been a non-executive director since July 2014. He is also Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chairman of both Aggreko and Spectris, Chairman of Hummingbird Resources Plc and a senior adviser to Heidrick & Struggles. Until June 2014, Russell was Chairman of GeoProMining. Between 2007 and late 2009, he was a non-executive director of Anglo Platinum and Chairman of Bergteamet between 2011 and 2012. Russell held various general management roles at ICI, followed by eight years at Anglo American as Executive Vice President of Group Human Resources and Business Development, and from 2009 as Chief Strategy Officer.

Keith Ludeman Mr. Keith L. Ludeman is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Interserve Plc. Keith was appointed as non-executive director of Interserve in January 2011. He is non-executive Chairman of Bristol Water and the Aspin Group, Senior Independent Director at Eversholt Rail Group, a director of European Rail Finance (GB) and a director/trustee of the London Transport Museum. Keith is also a former non-executive director of Network Rail, Network Rail Infrastructure and Network Rail Consulting. Keith has many years’ experience in the rail and bus service industries, including some 15 years with Go-Ahead Group, of which he was Chief Executive for five years and where he was responsible for the negotiation and operation of complex public-service contracts and the management and motivation of large workforces. His early career included nine years working with Greater Manchester Transport and three years working on transport policy in Hong Kong. Keith has chaired the Remuneration Committee since July 2014.