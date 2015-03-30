Edition:
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd (ISGE.BO)

ISGE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

6,250.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs91.40 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
Rs6,158.60
Open
Rs6,135.00
Day's High
Rs6,290.00
Day's Low
Rs6,123.50
Volume
950
Avg. Vol
3,026
52-wk High
Rs7,048.10
52-wk Low
Rs4,300.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ranjit Puri

75 1981 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

S. Khorana

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director

Aditya Puri

48 Managing Director, Executive Director

Nina Puri

2007 Whole-time Director

Vishal Marwaha

53 2017 Additional Independent Director

Sidharth Prasad

2015 Additional Independent Director

Tahir Hasan

69 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

Arun Kathpalia

52 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Vinod Nagpal

67 Non-Executive Independent Director

Vinod Sachdeva

72 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ranjit Puri

Mr. Ranjit Puri is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.Sc. Industrial Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) as qualification. Has been the Director of The Yamuna Syndicate Limited; Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited; Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited; ISGEC Engineering & Projects Limited. Has served as the Audit Committee-Chairman for Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited; Shareholders/ Investors Grievance Committee member for The Saraswati Industrial Syndicate Limited.

S. Khorana

Aditya Puri

Mr. Aditya Puri is Managing Director, Executive Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He has been the Director of The Yamuna Syndicate Limited; ISGEC Covema Limited; ISGEC Exports Limited; Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited; Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited; JMA Rane Marketing Limited; ISGEC Engineering & Projects Ltd. Has been the Audit Committee-Member for The Saraswati Industrial Syndicate Limited; Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited.

Nina Puri

Mrs. Nina Puri is Whole-time Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. She holds B.A.Honours (History) – Delhi University, M.A.(History) Georgetown University, Washington D.C., Ph.D-Modern India History – Kurukshetra University.

Vishal Marwaha

Sidharth Prasad

Tahir Hasan

Mr. Tahir Hasan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.E. (Mech.) as qualification. Has been a Director for Shervani Sugar Syndicate Limited, Allahabad; Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited, Allahabad; Star Hotels Limited, New Delhi; Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited, Yamunangar; Tara Cement Company (P) Limited, Allahabad; Tara Snacks and Foods Limited, Allahabad; Samar Foods (P) Limited , New Delhi.

Arun Kathpalia

Vinod Nagpal

Mr. Vinod K. Nagpal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.Com, F.C.A. He is a Practising Chartered Accountant. He is Director of The Yamuna Syndicate Limited; The Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Pvt. Limited; South Asia Consultants Pvt. Limited and Calcon Consultants India Pvt. Limited.

Vinod Sachdeva

Mr. Vinod Kumar Sachdeva is Non-Executive Independent Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.Sc. B.E. (Mech.). He has been Managing Companies with experience in General Administration, Man-management and Manufacturing.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Ranjit Puri

81,594

S. Khorana

--

Aditya Puri

--

Nina Puri

--

Vishal Marwaha

--

Sidharth Prasad

--

Tahir Hasan

70,358

Arun Kathpalia

114,954

Vinod Nagpal

125,840

Vinod Sachdeva

81,593
As Of  30 Mar 2015

