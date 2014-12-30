Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)

Name Description

Didier Truchot Mr. Didier Truchot has served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Ipsos SA. He founded Ipsos in 1975 and has been its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since then. He is also Director of Ispos Stat SA, and Ipsos Belgium SA, as well as Chairman of the Board of Ipsos-Insight LLC, Ipsos Canada Inc, among others.

Laurence Stoclet Ms. Laurence Stoclet has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer, Director, Member of Executive Committee of Ipsos SA since April 8, 2010. She was a manager in an international audit company before she held several positions in financial management in European companies. She also serves as Co-Manager of Ipsos Latin America BV and Director of Ipsos Insight, Inc, amongst others.

Carlos Harding Mr. Carlos Harding is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman Ipsos Latin America, Head of Corporate Development, Member of the Executive Committee of Ipsos SA. He joined the Company in 1991. He also holds several other positions, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos Stat SA, Director of Ipsos Belgium SA and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos CCA, Inc.

Pierre Le Manh Mr. Pierre Le Manh has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ipsos North America and Ipsos Marketing, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of Ipsos SA since 2012. He was appointed to the Board of Directors on April 29, 2009. He joined Ipsos SA in September 2004 after having served as Chief Executive Officer of Consodata. Previously, he served as a Consultant for Accenture, Financial Director of Adami and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Encyclopaedia Universalis. He then went on to occupy various management roles with Consodata before being appointed that company's Chief Executive Officer in 2002. He is Director of MORI Group Limited and Ipsos Interactive Services Limited, among others.

Henri Wallard Mr. Henri Wallard is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of Ipsos SA. He held many positions of responsibility in the public sector. He is also Chairman Ipsos Loyalty, Ipsos Public Affairs, Ipsos Science Center, Ipsos Laboratories, Neurosciences and Ipsos Knowledge Centre. Before he moved to Ipsos SA he took part in the management of Sofres and was Executive Director of Taylor Nelson Sofres plc.

Brian Gosschalk Mr. Brian Gosschalk has served as a Member of the Executive Committee, Director of the Office of the Chairman and Director of Ipsos SA since April 8, 2010. He was Chief Executive Officer for Western Europe before which he was Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos MORI. Prior to joining the Company in 2005, as a result of its acquisition of MORI, was in charge of political and social studies at MORI, before becoming Managing Director the Chief Executive Officer. From 2000 to 2001, he was Chairman of World Association for Public Opinion Research. He serves as Director of MORI Group Limited, MORI Limited, and Chairman of Ipsos Sweden AB and Intervjubolaget IMRI AB, among others.

Xavier Coirbay Mr. Xavier Coirbay has served as a Director at Ipsos SA since January 10, 2012. Before joining Sofina in 1992, he began his career as a financial analyst in the asset management department of Generale de bank, which is now a part of BNP Paribas Fortis. He is also Member of the Executive Committee at Groupe Sofina, Non-Executive Director at B&W Loudspeakers plc, and Director at Trufiswiss SA, Sidro SA and Sofindev SA, among others.

Sebastien Coquard Mr. Sebastien Coquard has served as Permanent Representative of FFP Invest on the Board of Directors of Ipsos SA since January 10, 2012. During his career he also held various positions at Paribas and Oddo. He also worked for five years at the Investment Department of AGF. He has been Director of Investments at FFP since 2006, and serves as a Member of the Supervisory Board at IDI Emerging Market.

Pascal Cromback Mr. Pascal Cromback has served as Permanent Representative of LT Participations on the Board of Directors of Ipsos SA since March 30, 1990. He was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of ETAI for several years. He is now Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sofetec and Director of LT Participations. He was a Director of Bunbeg, Germany.

Mary Dupont-Madinier Ms. Mary Dupont-Madinier has served as a Director of Ipsos SA since January 10, 2013. She is a Partner in Valtus Transition. She began her professional career with Thales in New York and then in Paris, as Deputy Director and then Commercial Director. She went on to join Cable & Wireless in London, where she became Vice President, Desktop & Intranet Services. In 2002, she joined EDS (Hewlett Packard) in Chicago as Vice President, Client Executive. On returning to France in 2007, she was appointed by Thales Raytheon Systems as Vice President, Business Development. In 2011, she acted as an Advisor and business angel to two start-ups, and then joined Valtus Transition in January 2012. She holds a BA from Rutgers University in the United States and a Master's degree from George Washington University.

Henry Letulle Mr. Henry Letulle has served as Director of Ipsos SA Letulle May 31, 2006. He is a solicitor. He notably worked for three years at the Beijing office of Gide Loyrette Nouel and then he joined Letulle Letulle-Joly Deloison. He was Assistant Director of General Management and Group Secretary of Ipsos until the end of December 2006. He was Auditor of Ipsos Japan KK, Ipsos JSR Co Ltd, Japan marketing Organisation, Supervisor of Ipsos Taiwan Ltd and Director of New Media Research AB. Outside of the Company, he also serves as Secretary of LT Participations.

Florence von Erb Ms. Florence von Erb is Board Member of Ipsos SA. She is Co-Founder of Sure We Can.

Patrick Artus Mr. Patrick Artus has served as an Independent Director of Ipsos SA since April 29, 2009. He is also Director of Research and Studies at Natixis, Professor at the Ecole Polytechnique and Associate Professor of Universite de Paris I-Sorbonne. Between 1982 and 1985, he was also Director of Research of ENESAE and from 1985 to 1988 Scientific Advisor of Banque de France. Currently, he is a Director of Total SA. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE).

Yann Duchesne Mr. Yann Duchesne has served as Independent Director of Ipsos SA since December 18, 2002. He was Chief Executive Officer for France of McKinsey. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Doughty Hanson since 2003. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Saft, Member of the Supervisory Board of Laurent Perrier, Chairman of the Board of KP1 and a Director of Balta. He was a Director of Moeller, Impress, TV3 and NAMG. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Marina Eloy-Jacquillat Ms. Marina Eloy-Jacquillat has served as Independent Director of Ipsos SA since April 29, 2009. She was Group Human Resources Director of ING until 2008 and a Member of the Management Board, after being Human Resources Director for Europe. Prior to this, she was Group HR Director of Paribas in Paris, after holding several Human Resources management positions for 20 years at JPMorgan in Paris, London and New York. She is Co-Chairwoman of Women Corporate Directors.