ITC Ltd (ITC.BO)

Yogesh Deveshwar Shri. Yogesh Chander Deveshwar is Executive Chairman of the Board of ITC Limited. He He was appointed as a Director on the Board of the Company on April 11, 1984 and became the Chief Executive and Chairman on January 1, 1996. On splitting up of the role of the Executive Chairman between Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from February 5, 2017, Deveshwar, as Chairman and Non-Executive Director, assumed the role of Mentor to the CEO and Corporate Management Committee. Deveshwar joined ITC in 1968 and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Harvard Business School. Between 1991 and 1994, he led Air India as Chairman and Managing Director. Articulating a Vision to put Country before Corporation and serve larger national priorities, he has led ITC's strategic thrust to create multiple drivers of growth that would make a significant and growing contribution to the Indian economy. He also shaped and implemented a Strategy of Organisation to effectively manage multiple businesses whilst retaining focus on each one of them, in the process deriving unique sources of competitive advantage from ITC's diversity. Deveshwar has also championed the cause for Sustainability world-wide bringing into focus the need to innovate corporate strategies that not only enhance shareholder value but add significantly to the development of natural and social capital. Spearheading a journey of growth that has led the Harvard Business Review to rank him as the 7th Best Performing CEO in the world, his stewardship has guided ITC to become India's foremost FMCG marketer, the country's largest and greenest Paperboards and Packaging business, a globally acknowledged pioneer in farmer empowerment through its wide-reaching Agri Business, the second largest Hotel Chain in India and a trailblazer in 'green hoteliering'. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, ITC Infotech India Limited, is also one of India's fast-growing IT companies in the mid-tier segment.

Sanjiv Puri Mr. Sanjiv Puri is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He was appointed as a Director on the Board of ITC from December 6, 2015 and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from February 5, 2017 heading the Corporate Management Committee. He was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ITC since July 22, 2016 carrying full responsibility for the day-to-day functioning of the Company. Before taking over as the COO, he was responsible for overseeing the FMCG, Paperboards, Paper & Packaging and Agri Businesses of ITC. Puri is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Wharton School of Business. He joined ITC in 1986. Prior to his appointment on the Board of ITC, Puri was President, FMCG Businesses - Cigarettes, Foods, Personal Care, Education & Stationery Products, Matches and Agarbattis since December 2014. He has handled a wide range of responsibilities including business leadership positions as well as in manufacturing, operations and information & digital technology. Puri became Divisional Chief Executive of the India Tobacco Division in 2009, with additional charge of the Company's Trade Marketing & Distribution function. He has led ITC Infotech India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC, as its Managing Director from May 2006 to August 2009. He was also on the Boards of ITC Infotech's wholly owned subsidiaries in the UK and USA. Puri served between 2001 and 2006 as the Managing Director of Surya Nepal Pvt. Limited, a joint venture subsidiary company of ITC in Nepal. He was a member of the Board of Governors of Media Research Users Council. He has also served as the Chairman of the Agri & Food Processing Taskforce of CII Eastern Region, member of the CII Eastern Regional Council and on the Executive Council of The Indian Society of Advertisers. Presently, he is on the Boards of some of the subsidiary companies of ITC. He is also the Chairman of the FICCI FMCG Committee and a Member of the FICCI National Executive Committee.

Rajiv Tandon Mr. Rajiv Tandon is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, He was appointed as a Director on the Board of ITC effective January 22, 2016. He is responsible for Finance, Accounting, Internal Audit Functions and Investment Subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to this, he was the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, a position that he continues to hold. A Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India with over three decades of experience, Tandon has held various positions in ITC including Executive Vice President - Finance & MIS of the Tobacco Division, Executive Vice President - Corporate Finance, Finance Advisor and member of the Management Committee of Agri Business and Tobacco Divisions. He is a Director on the Board of ITC Infotech India Ltd. and its subsidiaries in the UK and the USA. He also chairs the Board of Investment Subsidiaries of ITC. Tandon was named the 'Best CFO in India' by Business Today in 2013. He has held several important positions in various industry bodies including Chairman of the Expert Committee on Banking and Finance, Indian Chamber of Commerce; Member, Taxation and Company Law Committee, CII; Member, Managing Committee, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry and is currently a member, CII-CFO Forum as well as a member of the Capital Markets Committee of FICCI.

Sanjay Singh Mr. Sanjay Singh is Divisional Chief Executive - Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division of the company. He also oversees the Packaging and Printing Business. Prior to this he was the Chief Operating Officer of the Paperboards Business. A chemical engineer from IIT Kanpur, Singh joined the erstwhile ITC Bhadrachalam Paperboards Limited as a management trainee in 1977 and rose to become a whole time director in 1999. Consequent to the merger of ITC Bhadrachalam Paperboards Limited with ITC Limited in March 2002, he took charge of the Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division as Executive Vice President (Manufacturing) with responsibility for Bhadrachalam, Tribeni, Kovai and Bollaram units. He has played a vital role in the implementation of TPM and Lean manufacturing in all the units.

B Sumant Mr. B Sumant is President - FMCG Businesses - Cigarettes, Foods, Personal Care, Education & Stationery Products, Matches and Agarbattis of the company since April 1, 2016. He also holds additional responsibility of Trade Marketing and Distribution as its Chief executive since October 2016. Sumant was the Divisional Chief Executive of the Tobacco Division before his elevation as President - FMCG Businesses. An alumnus of NIT Durgapur, Sumant joined ITC in January 1986 and has handled a wide range of responsibilities across several businesses. He spent the first 19 years in Manufacturing operations of the Tobacco Division and has worked in four production units as well as at Head Office where he was General Manager, Operations. In October 2004, he moved to the foods business and set up the Snack Food category under the brand name 'Bingo!'. He led ITC Infotech India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC, as its Managing Director from April 2009 to October 2014. He has also been on the Boards of ITC Infotech's wholly owned subsidiaries in the UK and the USA. Sumant is a member of the CII National FMCG Committee. He is a member of CII Eastern Regional Council for 2016-17 and the Chairman of CII Eastern Region Agriculture & Food Processing Taskforce. He is also a Director on the Board of Tobacco Institute of India and Surya Nepal Pvt. Limited.

Biswa Chatterjee Mr. Biswa Behari Chatterjee is the Executive Vice President, Company Secretary of ITC Limited. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a Law Graduate with more than 33 years of experience in Corporate laws. Chatterjee is on the Boards of various ITC subsidiaries including ITC Infotech India Ltd. and its subsidiaries in the UK and the USA, Surya Nepal Pvt. Ltd., Nepal and WelcomHotels Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd., Sri Lanka. Chatterjee is on the Managing Committee of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry as Vice President. He is also on the Executive Committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata. Chatterjee has served on the Central Council and the Secretarial Standards Board of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Kannadiputhur Suresh Mr. Kannadiputhur Sundararaman Suresh is the General Counsel of ITC Limited. He is a lawyer by qualification and training, he joined the Company in 1990 after being in private practice, and took charge of the Legal function in 1998. With wide ranging expertise and experience in corporate laws as well as litigation, he has guided many important legal issues to successful resolution for the Company.

Nakul Anand Mr. Nakul Anand is Executive Director of ITC Limited. In addition to overseeing the Hospitality, Travel & Tourism businesses of ITC, he has taken over in December 2014, the responsibility for overseeing the Lifestyle Retailing Business. An Economics Honours graduate from Delhi University with an AMP degree from Bond University, Australia, Anand joined ITC Hotels' Management Training Programme in 1978. He has also served as the Managing Director of erstwhile ITC Hotels Limited during the period 2003-05. In a career that spans close to four decades, Anand has been acknowledged in the hotels and tourism industry for his vision and commitment. Leveraging the significant learning of sustainable excellence within ITC, he led the team at ITC Hotels to pioneer the concept of 'Responsible Luxury' in the hospitality industry, securing LEED® Platinum certifications for all ITC super premium luxury hotels, making it the 'Greenest Luxury Hotel Chain in the world'. He has formulated value-based strategies to create a unique quality control model. His dynamic leadership and passion for the business is recognised and acknowledged by his peers. He is a member of the National Tourism Advisory Council constituted by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Chairman of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality. Anand has been a past President of the Hotel Association of India and past Chairman of the CII National Tourism Committee.

Chitranjan Dar Mr. Chitranjan Dar is Quality Assurance - ITC Life Sciences & Technology Centre, Central Projects Organisation and Environment, Health & Safety of the company. He is responsible for overall supervision of Quality Assurance, ITC Life Sciences & Technology Centre, Central Projects Organisation and Environment, Health & Safety since June 2015. Dar is an engineer from IIT, Delhi and an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad. He started his career in ITC's Packaging and Printing business in 1981. In 1998, he was seconded to the then ITC Bhadrachalam Paperboards Limited as head of Marketing and was elevated to the Board of that company in 1999. In 2003, he joined the Lifestyle Retailing Business Division as its Chief Executive and continued in that role till he moved in August 2008 to the Foods business as Chief Operating Officer. He took over as Divisional Chief Executive of the Foods Business in August 2009 and continued in that role till May, 2015.

S. Sivakumar Mr. S. Sivakumar Divisional is Agri & IT Businesses of the company. He is the Divisional Chief Executive of the Agri Business Division. He is also the Chairman of Technico Agri Sciences Limited, and Vice Chairman of ITC Infotech India Limited and its subsidiaries in the UK and USA. The e-Choupal initiative was developed and executed under Sivakumar's leadership of the Agri Business Division. Topper of the Class of 1983 from the Institute of Rural Management Anand, (IRMA), Sivakumar worked with a farmers' cooperative for six years before joining ITC in 1989. Sivakumar is the Chairman of the National Agricultural Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Vice Chairman of the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Social Innovation, and a member on the Board of Governors of Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA). Sivakumar served on the Boards of India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and Indo US Knowledge Initiative on Agriculture, the Private Sector Committee of the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), and UN Global Compact's Core Advisory Group to develop Sustainable Agriculture Business Principles, among other organisations.

R Sridhar Mr. R Sridhar is Head - Corporate Human Resources of the company. He joined ITC in 1982 after completing his post-graduation in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from XLRI, Jamshedpur, where he was awarded the gold medal for academic excellence. Prior to his current role, he was heading Learning and Development at Corporate Human Resources. Earlier in his career, Sridhar has handled senior HR assignments amongst others in the India Tobacco Division and the Agri Business Division - ILTD. Sridhar is a Fellow in Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. His doctoral thesis establishes the significance of HR Processes to elicit positive employee attitudes and behaviours to impact employee performance.

Zafir Alam Mr. Zafir Alam is Additional Non-Executive Director of the company since 26th October, 2016, representing the General Insurers' (Public Sector) Association of India. Apart from holding a Diploma in Business Management, he is also an Associate of Insurance Institute of India. A direct recruit generalist office with United India Insurance Company Limited, he has held various senior positions and has been the Head of several operating Units, including a tenure as Deputy General Manager, Bengaluru Regional Office. He was appointed General Manager of The New India Assurance Company Limited in May 2014, and is currently in charge of its Motor Technical Department which deals with, amongst others, tie-ups with automobile majors.

Shilabhadra Banerjee Mr. Shilabhadra Banerjee is Non-Executive Director of ITC Limited. He joined the ITC Board as a Non-Executive Director on July 24, 2014 and was appointed as an Independent Director on July 30, 2014. Banerjee, a Masters in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, Post Graduate Diploma holder in Public Administration from the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi, and an M. Phil in Social Sciences from the University of Panjab, began his career in the Indian Administrative Service in 1971. In a career spanning over 37 years, he has held several eminent positions including that of Joint Secretary in the Ministries of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Urban Development. Banerjee was Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence and retired as Secretary, Ministry of Tourism in October 2008. He has been a Visiting Fellow at the Queen Elizabeth House, University of Oxford, UK. Banerjee also served on the Board of the Company from February 2010 to March 2014.

Angara Kumar Mr. Angara Venkata Girija Kumar is Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the ITC Board on July 31, 2015 as an Additional Non-Executive Director, representing the General Insurers’ (Public Sector) Association of India. A Masters in Business Administration from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, he is currently Director & General Manager of United India Insurance Company Limited. Girija Kumar also served on the Board of the Company from March 19, 2010 to July 22, 2015. In a career spanning over 34 years, Girija Kumar was with The New India Assurance Company Limited (New India). In New India, he worked at many centres across India, holding various positions including that of Divisional Manager, Senior Divisional Manager and Regional Chief before moving to the Corporate Office in Mumbai as Deputy General Manager overseeing techno-marketing, foreign business development and investments. On secondment, Girija Kumar was posted as General Manager (Non-Life) - Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance in Saudi Arabia. His responsibilities included facilitating an IPO to raise capital and completing the legal formation of the company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He joined National Insurance Company Limited (NIC) as a General Manager in 2009, served as Officiating Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NIC from March 2014 till September 2014, and as its Director till January 2015. He does not hold committee membership of any other company.

S. Mainak Shri. S. B. Mainak is Non-Executive Director of the company. He joined the ITC Board as a Non-Executive Director effective April 25, 2014, representing LIC. A qualified Chartered Accountant, he joined LIC as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1983 and retired as its Managing Director with effect from 1st March, 2016. During his long tenure at LIC, Mainak acquired wide range of experience in several functions spanning Investments, Finance & Accounts and Marketing and held various positions including Senior / Branch Manager, Divisional Manager of Pension & Group Superannuation and in various capacities in the Investment department. Mainak also had a stint in academics as Professor (Life Insurance) and Head of Finance Department in National Insurance Academy (NIA), Pune, where he was instrumental in creating new teaching programmes in finance & accounts, investment, GAAP accounting and Insurance Investment and Financial Reporting Standards. Mainak was Deputy President of the Insurance Institute of India and member of the Governing Board of NIA. He was earlier appointed by the Government of India on the Board of Satyam Computer Services Limited as an Independent Director for restructuring the company. In 2009, he was conferred the 'NDTV Profit Business Leadership Award', 'CNN-IBN Indian of the Year Award' and 'Dataquest IT Person of the Year Award'. Mainak is the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Credit Ananlysis and Research Limited. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited.

David Simpson Mr. David Robert Simpson is Additional Non-Executive Director of the company since 27th January, 2017, as a representative of Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c. Apart from holding a Masters degree from the University of Cambridge, he is a qualified lawyer from the Guildford College of Law. Simpson started his career in 1979 and has held various leadership positions with major corporates including Barclays de Zoete Wedd Limited and KPMG LLP. At present, he is Chairman of Ecofin Global and Infrastructure Trust plc, Non-Executive Director of Annuity Infrastructure Company Limited and Adviser to The Helen Hamlyn Trust. He has earlier held the position of the Global Head of M&A at KPMG LLP. Simpson has a wide range of expertise and understanding of diverse sectors spanning Investment Banking and Private Equity, Infrastructure, Energy, Transport, Healthcare, Education, Investment Risk Assessment etc.

Krishnamoorthy Vaidyanath Mr. Krishnamoorthy Vaidyanath is Non-Executive Director of ITC Limited since January 3, 2011. Prior to this appointment, he was an Executive Director on the ITC Board for 10 years from January 2001, responsible for the Company's Finance, IT, Internal Audit and Corporate Communications functions, its Investment Subsidiary, its Paperboards, Paper, Packaging and Information Technology businesses. Before his elevation to the Board as an Executive Director, he was the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. An MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur, in his 35-year tenure with ITC, Vaidyanath held various positions in the Company’s Finance function. He has been a recipient of the ‘Best CFO’ Award from Business Today and the ‘Best CFO in the FMCG category’ Award from CNBC-TV18.

Arun Duggal Mr. Arun Kumar Duggal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He joined the ITC Board as a Non-Executive Independent Director on September 15, 2014. Duggal, a Mechanical Engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, is an international banker with global experience in financial strategy, M&A and capital raising. His professional career includes 26 years with Bank of America (BoA), primarily in the USA, Hong Kong and Japan, with his last assignment as Chief Executive with BoA, India, from 1998 to 2001. He was the Chief Financial Officer of HCL Technologies Limited, India, from 2001 to 2003. He has also been the Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce, India, and on the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Bank Management. Duggal is involved in several initiatives in social and educational sectors and is founder of FICCI's Women on Corporate Governance Board Programme. Duggal is the Chairman of ICRA Limited and International Asset & Reconstruction Company. He is also Director on the Board of Dish TV India Limited among others.

Sunil Mathur Shri. Sunil Behari Mathur is Non-Executive Independent Director of ITC Limited. He has been on the ITC Board since July 29, 2005, first as a representative of LIC and then in his individual capacity as a Non-Executive Independent Director. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Mathur retired from LIC in October 2004 as its Chairman. Subsequently, the Government of India appointed him the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India in December 2004, up to December 2007. Mathur took over as Chairman of LIC at a time when the insurance sector had just opened up. Under his leadership, LIC successfully rose to the challenges of a competitive environment by enhancing product offerings. He joined LIC in 1967 as a Direct Recruit Officer and rose to the rank of Chairman. He held various positions in LIC including Senior Divisional Manager of Gwalior Division, Chief of Corporate Planning, General Manager of LIC (International) E.C., Zonal Manager in-charge of Western Zone and Executive Director. Mathur is Director on the Boards of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, DCM Shriram Industries Limited and Havells India Limited among others.

Nirupama Rao Ms. Nirupama Rao is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company effective April 8, 2016. A Graduate in English Literature, she was a Fellow of the Harvard University (1992-93), Fellow of the Brown University and a recipient of the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) from the Pondicherry University. A career diplomat from the Indian Foreign Service from 1973 to 2011, she has served the Government in several important positions including that of the Foreign Secretary of India. She has represented India in several countries during her distinguished career and was the first Indian woman to be appointed High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and Ambassador to China. She was also the first woman spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. After her retirement, she was appointed Ambassador of India to the United States for a tenure of two years. She is also on the Boards of KEC International Limited, Network18 Media & Investments Limited and TV18 Broadcast Limited among others.

S. S. H. Rehman Mr. S. S. H. Rehman is Non-Executive Independent Director of ITC Limited. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of ITC effective July 27, 2012. Rehman's illustrious career began with a tenure in the Indian Army after he graduated from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. He moved to the hospitality industry in 1975 and joined ITC in 1979, beginning a three decade association with the Company. Rehman was appointed Managing Director of erstwhile ITC Hotels Limited in 1994. Subsequently, he joined the Board of ITC as an Executive Director in 1997, and over the next 12 years was responsible for several businesses - Hotels, Travel & Tourism and Foods. During this period, he ably led ITC's Hotels business in consolidating its position as one of India's leading hospitality chains. Rehman was the founder President of the Hotel Association of India, and a founder member of the World Travel & Tourism Council, Experience India / Incredible India and has headed several industry associations including tourism committees of FICCI, ASSOCHAM and CII. Rehman has been a recipient of several awards and honours, recognising his vast contribution to Indian hospitality industry. Rehman does not hold directorship of any other company.