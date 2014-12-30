ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)
ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19 Oct 2017
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Premchai Karnasuta
|60
|2004
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pathai Chakornbundit
|71
|2011
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Prasad Patwardhan
|50
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
R. Daga
|2014
|Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Adun Saraban
|54
|2010
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Piyachai Karnasuta
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Ramola Mahajani
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Per Hofvander
|69
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Deba Roy
|73
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Darius Udwadia
|76
|1983
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Premchai Karnasuta
|Mr. Premchai Karnasuta is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the ITD Cementation India Limited. He is a graduate in B.Sc in Mining Engineering and also holds an MBA degree.
|
Pathai Chakornbundit
|Mr. Pathai Chakornbundit is Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of ITD Cementation India Limited. He holds Bachelor in Civil Engineering.
|
Prasad Patwardhan
|
R. Daga
|
Adun Saraban
|Mr. Adun Saraban is Managing Director, Executive Director of ITD Cementation India Limited. He also served as the President of the company. Mr. Saraban joined the Company in the year 2005 as Co-ordination and Monitoring Executive. Before joining the Company, Mr. Saraban held a senior managerial position with ITD. Mr. Saraban holds a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Civil) form King Mongkuts's University of Technology Thonburi, Thailand. He has over 28 years experience in Civil Engineering and Project Construction Management.
|
Piyachai Karnasuta
|
Ramola Mahajani
|Mrs. Ramola Mahajani is Additional Director of the company. She holds a Degree in M.Sc., M.A., Chartered Psychologist and Associate Fellowship of the British Psychological Society.
|
Per Hofvander
|Mr. Per Hofvander is Non-Executive Independent Director of the ITD Cementation India Limited.
|
Deba Roy
|Mr. Deba Prasad Roy is Non-Executive Independent Director of the ITD Cementation India Limited.
|
Darius Udwadia
|Mr. Darius Erach Udwadia, Esq., is Non-Executive Independent Director of ITD Cementation India Limited. He is a Solicitor and Advocate of the Bombay High Court and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England. Mr. Udwadia is founder partner of M/s. Udwadia & Udeshi, Solicitors and Advocates, Mumbai since July 1997. Mr. Udwadia has spent over 44 years in active law practice and has experience in areas like corporate law, joint ventures, mergers acquisitions and takeovers, corporate restructuring, foreign collaboration, project and infrastructure finance, telecommunications, international loans and finance - related transactions and instruments, real estate and conveyancing.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Premchai Karnasuta
|--
|
Pathai Chakornbundit
|--
|
Prasad Patwardhan
|--
|
R. Daga
|--
|
Adun Saraban
|8,180,480
|
Piyachai Karnasuta
|--
|
Ramola Mahajani
|--
|
Per Hofvander
|--
|
Deba Roy
|--
|
Darius Udwadia
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Premchai Karnasuta
|0
|0
|
Pathai Chakornbundit
|0
|0
|
Prasad Patwardhan
|0
|0
|
R. Daga
|0
|0
|
Adun Saraban
|0
|0
|
Piyachai Karnasuta
|0
|0
|
Ramola Mahajani
|0
|0
|
Per Hofvander
|0
|0
|
Deba Roy
|0
|0
|
Darius Udwadia
|0
|0