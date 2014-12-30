ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)

Name Description

Premchai Karnasuta Mr. Premchai Karnasuta is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the ITD Cementation India Limited. He is a graduate in B.Sc in Mining Engineering and also holds an MBA degree.

Pathai Chakornbundit Mr. Pathai Chakornbundit is Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of ITD Cementation India Limited. He holds Bachelor in Civil Engineering.

Adun Saraban Mr. Adun Saraban is Managing Director, Executive Director of ITD Cementation India Limited. He also served as the President of the company. Mr. Saraban joined the Company in the year 2005 as Co-ordination and Monitoring Executive. Before joining the Company, Mr. Saraban held a senior managerial position with ITD. Mr. Saraban holds a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Civil) form King Mongkuts's University of Technology Thonburi, Thailand. He has over 28 years experience in Civil Engineering and Project Construction Management.

Ramola Mahajani Mrs. Ramola Mahajani is Additional Director of the company. She holds a Degree in M.Sc., M.A., Chartered Psychologist and Associate Fellowship of the British Psychological Society.

Per Hofvander Mr. Per Hofvander is Non-Executive Independent Director of the ITD Cementation India Limited.

Deba Roy Mr. Deba Prasad Roy is Non-Executive Independent Director of the ITD Cementation India Limited.