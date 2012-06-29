Italtile Ltd (ITEJ.J)

Name Description

Giovanni Ravazzotti Mr. Giovanni Alberto Mario Ravazzotti has been appointed as Group Executive Chairman of the Board of Italtile Ltd., effective July 1, 2014. He has been Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company since July 1, 2013 until July 1, 2014. He is a founder, in 1969, of the Italtile Group and Chairman of Ceramic Industries Limited.

Jan Potgieter Mr. Jan Potgieter has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from December 1, 2016. Mr. Potgieter is a CA(SA) and has extensive senior level experience in the retail and supply chain sectors, having most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and formerly Financial Director at his previous company, a major national South African retailer.

Brandon Wood Mr. Brandon Wood has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Italtile Ltd., effective May 1, 2013. Brandon has served as the Group?s Financial Manager since August 2010. He is a Chartered Accountant and, prior to his appointment at Italtile, he was with an auditing firm for six years.

Pierre Langenhoven Mr. Pierre Langenhoven has been appointed as Managing Director - Italtile Australia, Executive Director of Italtile Ltd, with effect from 30 June 2011. Pierre Langenhoven joined the Italtile Group in 1990 in Johannesburg. He started in sales at CTM and over the years has been promoted to each level within the Division, around South Africa. Pierre was transferred to Australia in 2000, and has been the Managing Director of Italtile Australia since 2002. His strengths lie in all aspects of retail operations and management.

Susan du Toit Ms. SusanMaria du Toit is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Italtile Ltd. She is Non-Executive Independent Director since 2009. Susan is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and has held a number of positions within Ernst & Young culminating in the position as Lead Audit Partner on a number of entities listed on the JSE. Susan also held the position of Team Leader for a group of audit partners at Ernst & Young.

Siyabonga Gama Mr. Siyabonga I. Gama is Non-Executive Independent Director of Italtile Ltd., since 2004. Siyabonga is a past Chief Executive Officer of the National Ports Authority of South Africa, past Chairman of the Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa, is Honourary Lifetime President of the Union of African Railways and is the Chief Executive Officer of Transnet Freight Rail.

Ndumi Medupe Ms. Ndumi Medupe has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Medupe, CA(SA) is a founder and director of Indyebo Consulting (Pty) Limited.

Gugu Mtetwa Ms. Gugu Mtetwa is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Mtetwa CA(SA), has extensive experience in the Financial Services sector (including insurance, real estate, technology and investment management); the Telecommunications sector; as well as State Owned Entities. She is currently an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Development Bank of Southern Africa; an Independent Non-executive Director of Aviation Co- ordination Services; and an Independent Non-executive Director of Equites Property Fund. Ms Mtetwa was formerly Managing Executive: Finance of Vodacom South Africa and a partner at PwC.