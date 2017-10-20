Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA3.SA)

Name Description

Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Mr. Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho serves as Chairman of the Board of Itausa Investimentos Itau S.A. since May 2015. Prior to this, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the company until May 11, 2015. Prior to this, from August 1995, he has served as a Member of the Board of Directors, and as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since September 2008. He has also served as Chairman of the Ethics, Disclosure and Insider Trading Committee of the Company since April 2005, Chairman of the Investment Policy Committee of the Company since August 2008 and was Member of the Accounting Policy Committee till May 2011. Within Itau Unibanco Holding SA he has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors since March 2003. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Itau Unibanco SA from 2001 to March 2003. He worked for Itautec SA as Chairman of the Board of Directors from April 2009 to January 2010, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors from April 2007 to April 2009, and has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors since January 2010. He has also been Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Duratex SA since August 2009. He got a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Maua de Tecnologia in 1992 and a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Alfredo Egydio Setubal Mr. Alfredo Egydio Setubal serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director of Investor Relations of Itausa Investimentos Itau SA since May 11, 2015. Within the Company, he has also been Member of the Ethics, Disclosure and Insider Trading Committee since August 2008 and was Member of the Investment Policy Committee from August 2008 till May 2011. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since September 2008. He has also worked for Itau Unibanco Banco Multiplo SA as Member of the Board of Directors since April 2007 and as Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Director since March 2003. He has worked for Banco Itau SA as Senior Vice President since April 2005 and as Executive Vice President from March 1996 to April 2005; Investor Relations Director from 1995 to 2003; Managing Director from 1988 to 1993; and Executive Director from 1993 to 1996. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Itau BBA SA since February 2003, and as Vice President of UNIBANCO - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA since November 2008. He worked for Associacao Nacional dos Bancos de Investimentos as Vice President from 1994 to August 2003, and President from August 2003 to August 2008. He got a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1980 and a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Rodolfo Villela Marino Mr. Rodolfo Villela Marino serves as Executive Vice President, Director at Itausa - Investimentos Itau S.A. He was Vice President, Director of Itausa Investimentos Itau SA. He has been Alternate Member of the Board of the Company between April 2009 and April 2011. He has been Member of the Ethics, Disclosure and Negotiation Committee of the Company since May 2009 and of the Investment Policy of the Company from August 2008 to April 2011. He has been Member of the Board of Itautec SA since April 2009 and Member of the Board of Elekeiroz SA since April 2008, being appointed its Chairman in April 2010. He has held the same post at Duratex SA since April 2008. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in June 1998 and a Masters degree in Economics and Philosophy from London School of Economics and Political Science in September 2001.

Roberto Setubal Mr. Roberto Egydio Setubal serves as Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board at Itausa - Investimentos Itau S.A. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Itausa Investimentos Itau SA from May 1994. He was Chairman of the Accounting Policy Committee of the Company from August 2008 till April 2011. Within Itau Unibanco Holding SA, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chairman of the International Advisory Board from March 2003 to April 2009, Member of the Promotion and Remuneration Committee from 2005 to April 2009, and Chairman of the Risk Management, Capital and Accounting Policy Committees from May 2008 to April 2009. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Itau BBA SA since February 2003, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of UNIBANCO - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA since November 2008. He has served as Vice President of the Institute of International Finance, Board Member of the International Monetary Conference, Member of the International Advisory Committee of The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and Member of the International Advisory Committee of the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) since April 2005. He got a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1977 and a Master of Engineering in Engineering from the Stanford University in 1979.

Henri Penchas Mr. Henri Penchas serves as Director of Itausa Investimentos Itau SA since May 2015. Prior to this, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He has been Investor Relations Officer of the Company since 1995. He also served as Executive Director of the Company from December 1984 to April 2008; Member of the Disclosure and Insider Trading Committee since April 2005 and Member of Accounting Policy and Investment Policy Committees since August 2008. Within Itau Unibanco Holding SA, he has been Member of the Board of Directors since March 2003; Senior Vice President from March 2003 to May 2008; Member of the Risk Management, Capital and Accounting Policy Committees from May 2008 to April 2009. At Itau Unibanco SA, he was Senior Vice President from April 1997 to April 2008; Member of the Board of Directors from April 1997 to March 2003; Executive Vice President from April 1993 to March 1997; and Executive Director from 1988 to 1993, responsible for Financial Controls. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Itau BBA SA from February 2003 to April 2008. At Duratex SA he has served as General Manager since April 2009. He obtained a Masters degree in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1968.

Paulo Setubal Mr. Paulo Setubal, Neto serves as Director of Itausa Investimentos Itau SA since 1999. Within the Company, he was Executive Director from 1987 to 1991; Executive Vice President from 1991 to 1999; Member of the Disclosure and Insider Trading Committee from April 2005 to April 2009; Chairman of the Investment Policy Committee from August 2008 to April 2009. Since 2001, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Duratex SA, where he was also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) until April 2009. Within Itautec SA, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors since 1997; President from 1997 to April 2009; Member of the Environmental, Social and Cultural Sustainability Committee from October 2007 to August 2009. Since 1986 he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Elekeiroz SA, where he was also President from March 1993 to April 2009. At Fundacao Itausa Industrial he has been President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees since September 2008 and was Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees from 1980 to August 2008. He gained a degree in Electronics Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo in 1971 and a Masters degree in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1974.