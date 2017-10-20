Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)

Name Description

Pedro Moreira Salles Mr. Pedro Moreira Salles serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since August 2009. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company from November 2008 to August 2009. He has been Chairman of the Strategy, Appointments and Corporate Governance and of the Personnel Committees of the Company. He is also a Member of the International Advisory Board. He has worked at Unibanco - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA since 1989, having served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors from 1991 to 1997, Chairman of the Board of Directors from 1997 to 2004, and again Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2004 to November 2008. At Unibanco, he held the post of Chief Executive Officer from April 2004 to November 2008. He sits on the Board of Ibmec and has been Board Member of Endeavor, as well as President of the Board of PlaNet Finance Brasil. He graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a Bachelors in History and Economics. He also completed an International Relations program at Yale University and the OPM – Owners/President Management Program at Harvard University.

Roberto Setubal Mr. Roberto Egydio Setubal serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since March 2003. Within the Company, he has been Member of the Capital and Risks Management Committee since May 2008 and Member of the Strategy Committee and Personnel Committee since June 2009, and was Chairman of the International Advisory Board from March 2003 to April 2009 and Member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee from May 2005 to April 2009. He has also served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Itausa - Investimentos Itau SA since May 1994, and Chairman of its Accounting Policy Committee and Disclosure and Insider Trading Committee since August 2008. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Itau SA from April 1995 to March 2003, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Itau SA from August 1990 to March 1994, and has served as President and General Manager of Banco Itau SA since April 1994. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Itau BBA SA since February 2003 and Chairman of UNIBANCO - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA since November 2008. He served as President of Federacao Nacional de Bancos - Fenaban and Federacao Brasileira das Associacoes de Bancos - Febraban from April 1997 to March 2001, Vice President of the Institute of International Finance, Board Member of the International Monetary Conference, and Member of the International Advisory Committee of The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and has served as Member of the International Advisory Committee of the NYSE since April 2005. He graduated from Stanford University with a Master of Engineering degree in Engineering gained in 1979 and from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) with a degree in Production Engineering gained in 1977.

Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Mr. Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela, Filho serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since March 2003. He has been Member of the Disclosure and Trading Committee of the Company since May 2005 and a Member of the Appointment and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since June 2009. From May 2008 to April 2009, he was Member of the Accounting Policy Committee of the Company. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Itau SA from 2001 to March 2003, and has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Itautec SA since April 1997. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Itausa - Investimentos Itau SA since August 1995, Member of the Disclosure and Insider Trading Committee of Itausa - Investimentos Itau SA since April 2005, Member of Accounting Policy and Investment Policy Committees of Itausa - Investimentos Itau SA since August 2008, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Itausa - Investimentos Itau SA since September 2008. He graduated from Instituto Maua de Tecnologia with a degree in Mechanical Engineering gained in 1992 and obtained a post graduate degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Caio Ibrahim David Mr. Caio Ibrahim David serves as Executive Vice President at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. since December 9, 2016. He served as Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA. from May 2010. Within the Company, he is responsible for the Finance Area. He was also a Member of the Disclosure and Trading Committee of the Company. He joined the group in 1987 as Trainee, working in the areas of controllership and risk management. He has been Member of the Executive Board of Banco Itau BBA SA since April 2008 and of Itauseg Participacoes SA since April 2010; Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Redecard SA since May 2010; Member of the Board of Directors of BFB Leasing SA and Dibens Leasing SA since April 2010; Alternate Chairman of the Board of Directors of Financeira Itau CBD SA Credito, Financiamento e Investimento since April 2010. He worked at Bankers Trust in New York as Associate in the area of Global Risk Management in 1998. He studied at New York University where he received a Masters of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting in 1999. He also studied at Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) where he received a Masters in 1997 and another degree in Finance and Economics from the same institution in 1993. From Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, he gained a Bachelors in Engineering in 1990.

Claudia Politanski Ms. Claudia Politanski serves as Executive Vice President of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since Apr 30, 2015. Prior to this, she served as Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since November 2008. She is Member of the Disclosure and Trading Committee of the Company. She joined Unibanco in 1991 and acts as Legal Counsel in the position of Executive Officer for the structuring of banking products, capital markets operations, investments, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate legal counsel for all companies. She graduated from Universidade de Sao Paulo with a degree in Law gained in 1992. Moreover, she studied at the University of Virginia where she received a Masters in Law.

Candido Botelho Bracher Mr. Candido Botelho Bracher serves as General Director and Executive Director of Itau Unibanco Holding SA. Prior to this, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company since May 2005. He has also served as a Member of the Capital and Risk Management Committee of the Company since May 2008 and a Member of the Personnel Committee since June 2009. He has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Itau BBA SA since February 2003, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Itau BBA SA since April 2005, and served as the Executive Vice President of Banco Itau BBA SA from February 2003 to April 2005, with responsibility for the Commercial, Capital Markets and the Human Resources Policies areas. He has served as the Executive Vice President of UNIBANCO – Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA since November 2008, and served as Officer of Banco BBA Creditanstalt SA from 1988 to January 2003. He graduated from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) with a degree in Business Administration gained in 1980.

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi Mr. Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi serves as the General Director of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. since April 30, 2015. He served as General Manager since April 2015 at Itau Unibanco S.A. He served as Vice President from April 2007 to March 2015; Executive Director from April 2004 to April 2007; Director Senior Manager October 2000 to April 2004; Director Manager August 1998 to October 2000. He served as Executive Director from November 2008 to June 2014 in Unibanco - União de Bancos Brasileiros S.A. He served as vice President of ACREFI – Associação Nacional das Instituições de Crédito, Financiamentos e Investimento since April 2004. He graduated in Economics in 1978 from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP). He did Executive Financial courses from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1982 and Capital Market courses from New York University in 1984.

Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon Mr. Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon serves as General Director at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. He was Executive Vice President of Itau Unibanco Holding SA from Apr 30, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Executive Officer from March 2013 to April 2015, Member of the Disclosure and Trading Committee since April 2015. He served as Member of the Board of Directors since November 2004 at Banco Itaú BBA S.A, Executive Vice-President from November 2004 to December 2008 and was responsible for the international, financial institutions, products, client desk and treasury departments, Executive Vice President since March 2013; General Manager from 1980 to 1990 at Itaú Unibanco S.A., Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors since February 2013 in Investimentos Bemge S.A., Member of the Board of Directors since April 2015 in Dibens Leasing-Leasing S.A., Alternate Foreign Exchange Officer from 1990 to 1991 and International Area Officer from 1992 to 2003 in Banco BBA-Creditanstalt S.A., Member of the Board of Directors since May of 2013 in Banco Itau BMG Consignado S.A. He holds a Bachelors degrees in Economics from the School of Economics of Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) (1980) and in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) (1980), Masters degrees from the São Paulo Business Administration School of Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) (1982) and from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (1982) in France.

Marcio de Andrade Schettini Mr. Marcio de Andrade Schettini serves as the General Director of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. since April 30, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of the company from November 2008 to March 2015. He graduated in Engineering and did Masters in Administration from Pontifícia Universidade Catoilica where he specialized in mathematical models. He also attended the Management Program for Owners and Presidents at Harvard University.

Ricardo Villela Marino Mr. Ricardo Villela Marino serves as Executive Director of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since April 2008. He has been a Member of the Personnel Committee since June 2009 and was Member of the Capital and Risks Management Committee from May 2008 to April 2009. He has also acted as Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. He sits on the International Advisory Board within the Company. He has served as Executive Director of Itau Unibanco SA since September 2006, served as Senior Managing Director of Itau Unibanco SA from April 2005 to August 2006, Managing Director of Itau Unibanco SA from April 2004 to April 2005, Head of the Derivates Desk of Itau Unibanco SA from 2003 to 2004, and Head of Business Intelligence of Itau Unibanco SA from 2002 to 2003. He has also served as Chairman of Federacion Latino Americana de Bancos FELABAN since November 2008. He studied at MIT Sloan School of Management where he gained a Masters in Business Administration in 2000 and at Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) where he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1996.

Marcelo Kopel Mr. Marcelo Kopel serves as Director of Investor Relations and Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA. He served as Director of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA since June 2014 and investor relations since February 2015 and a member of the disclosure and trading Committee since January 2014 being President since February 2015, Director at Itaú Unibanco S.A since July 2014, Director since June 2014 and Chairman of the Board of Directors since April 2015 at Dibens Leasing S.A.-Leasing, Executive Director from may 2010 to July 2014 of Redecard S.A., Director from November 2004 to February 2010 and member of the Board of Directors from February 2010 to April 2010 at Credicard S.A. Bank, Financial Officer from 2006 to 2010 at Banco Citibank SA, Financial Officer from 1992 to 1998 and for Latin America from 1998 to 2002 at ING Bank in Brazil, Financial Officer accumulating the position of Operations Officer from 2002 to 2003 at Bank of America. He has graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Ms. Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo serves as Executive Officer of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since Apr 30, 2015. She serves as Member of the disclosure and trading Committee since January 2012. She has been Executive Director since March 2015; Director from February 2010 to March 2015 at Itau Unibanco S.A. She served as Deputy Director from October 2008 to April 2009 at Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros S.A. She joined Unibanco in 1997 and worked in the Legal Assistance in transactions involving banking, credit card, mortgage and vehicles, and projects related to mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and capital market, among others. She graduated from the Faculty of Law, Universidade de Sao Paulo, specializing in Corporate Law with emphasis in Corporate Finance and Capital Markets from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC), Fundamentals of Business Law from New York University.

Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Mr. Alexsandro Broedel Lopes serves as Executive Officer of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since April 30, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Executive Board of the company until 2015. He also manages other subsidiaries of the Itau Unibanco conglomerate. He has worked at Investimentos Bemge SA as Officer since June 2012. At Itauseg Participacoes SA, he has been Officer since June 2012. At Dibens Leasing SA – Arrendamento Mercantil, he has served as Executive Officer since June 2012. Within BM&F Bovespa SA, he has been Member of the Audit Committee since May 2012. He has been Professor at Universidade de Sao Paulo since 2002, and he teaches graduate, master and post graduate courses in the finance and accounting areas. At Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), he acted as Officer from 2010 to 2012. At, Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr. e Quiroga Advogados, he worked as a Consultant from 2008 to 2009. At Broedel Consultores Associados, he was Consultant to financial institutions and publicly-held companies on accounting and tax matters from 1999 to 2008. He was Guest Professor at the Arizona State University in 2006. He taught Valuation in the MBA program at the W. P. Carey Business School. He was Guest Professor at the Manchester Business School in 2005. He taught Business Analysis and Valuation in the master’s degree program. He was also Guest Professor at the London School of Economics in 2002. He taught Principles of Finance, Introduction to Accounting and Financial Statement Analysis and Valuation in the graduate and master’s degree programs. He served as Professor at FIPECAFI from 1998 to 2008. He taught post graduate courses, among other roles. He has a Ph.D. in Accounting and Finance from Manchester Business School gained in 2008; Doctorate in Controllership and Accounting from Universidade de Sao Paulo in 2001; and Bachelors degree in Accounting from Universidade de Sao Paulo obtained in 1997.

Paulo Sergio Miron Mr. Paulo Sergio Miron serves as the Executive Officer of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. since Apr 30, 2015. He served in PricewaterhouseCoopers – São Paulo/SP as a partner in 1996 to 2015, having been the partner responsible for the audit work in large Brazilian Financial Conglomerates, among them: Unibanco-União de Bancos Brasileiros (1997 to 2000), Banco do Brazil (2001 to 2005) and Itaú Unibanco S.A. (2009 to 2013). He also served in PricewaterhouseCoopers – Brasília/DF as Partner from 2001 to 2008, and that during the period from 2004 to 2008 he was the partner in charge of the Government services of PwC Brazil and during the period from 1997 to 2008 was the partner responsible for "banking" of the PwC Brazil. He was the Coordinator of the training area in the PwC Brazil financial institutions for more than 10 years and served as a University professor for a few years on matters related to the financial market. He is a member of the Brazilian Institute of accountants and speaker at various seminars related to financial instruments and audit. He graduated in Accounting from Universidade Sao Judas Tadeu and in Economics from Mackenzie Presbyterian University.

Wagner Bettini Sanches Mr. Wagner Bettini Sanches serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. since April 30, 2015. He served as Director since October 2011 of Itau Unibanco S.A.

Adriano Cabral Volpini Mr. Adriano Cabral Volpini serves as Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. since February 2015. He has been Director of Corporate Security since July 2012 in Itaú Unibanco S.A. He has graduated in Social Communication from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1995), Masters in Accounting and Financial Management from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 2000), MBA in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) in 2002.

Matias Granata Mr. Matias Granata serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. since July 2014. He served as the Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco S.A. since July 2014. He has done Masters in International Economic Policy from the University of Warwick / UK, British Chevening Scholarship (2000-2001); MA in Economics from Universidad Torcuato Di Tella (UTDT), Argentina (1998-2000) and Bachelor in Economics from Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA), Argentina (1992-1997).

Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki Mr. Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki serves as a Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since April 2011. At Itau Unibanco SA, he was Officer responsible for internal audit activities since May 2010 to August 2011. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1994, concluding in 1996 specialization in Sanitation at Gundai Federal University in Japan. In July 1998, he completed the undergraduate and diploma course (CEAG) in Business Administration at Getulio Vargas Foundation. In May 2003, he concluded an MBA in Finance and International Business from the Stern School of Business, New York University.

Emerson Macedo Bortoloto Mr. Emerson Macedo Bortoloto serves as a Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since September 2011. He joined Itau Unibanco SA in July 2003, holding positions in the Internal Audit area. As Head of Auditing, he has been responsible for the evaluation of processes related to Market, Credit and Operational Risks in addition to Auditing Projects and Continuous Auditing. In the Itau Unibanco conglomerate, he held positions in Coordination and Management, he was responsible for auditing the processes of Information Technology and Analysis and Concession of Retail Credit. He also worked at Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes from May 2001 to June 2003, as well as Banco Bandeirantes between 1992 and 2001. He graduated in Data Processing Technology from Faculdades Integradas Tibirica (FATI) in December 2000. He has a post graduate qualification in Auditing and Consultancy in Information Security from Faculdades Associadas de Sao Paulo - FASP, completed in December 2001. In 2004, he was awarded CISA certification issued by ISACA. He concluded an MBA in Internal Auditing from FIPECAFI in December 2008.

Alvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Mr. Alvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Rodrigo Luis Rosa Couto Mr. Rodrigo Luis Rosa Couto serve as Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA. Prior to that, he acted as Superintendent of Corporate Risks from February 2008 till December 2011. At Central Bank of Brazil, he was Inspector for Direct Supervision Department – DESUP from 1998 to 2003. At Financial Stability Institute, part of BIS (Bank for International Settlements), from April to June 2003, he completed an attachment with the Institute where he was involved in its development and was a Member of the teaching staff of a course for formation of regulatory authority bank supervisors from throughout the world. At McKinsey & Company Associate, from September 2005 to February 2008, he acted as a Consultant Member of the Risk Management Practices and specialized in themes of risks and finances. He graduated in Business Administration with focus on Finance from the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1997, obtaining an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2005.

Jose Virgilio Vita Mr. Jose Virgilio Vita, Neto serves as Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. since April 30, 2015. He served as Member of the Executive Board of Itau Unibanco SA since October 2011. He graduated in Law from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 2000; Masters in Civil Law - Contracts from the Universidad de Salamanca - Spain, in 2006; and Doctor of Civil Law - Contracts from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 2007.

Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho Mr. Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho Neto serves as Non-Executive Director of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since April 2012. Within the Company, he has been Member of the Capital and Risk Management Committee and a Member of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee. He has acted at Itau Unibanco SA as Executive Director from December 2008 to April 2011. At Banco Itau BBA SA, he acted as the Executive Vice-President from November 2008 to April 2009. Unibanco - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros; Vice-Chairman from July 2005 to April 2011. At Unibanco Asset Management, he was Executive Director from August 2002 to July 2005. At ANBID, he was Vice-President from 2000 to 2003. At Dresdner Asset Management, he held the post of Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to 2002. At Central Bank of Brazil, he worked as Director of International Affairs from 1997 to March 1999. At the Ministry of Finance, he held the post of General Coordinator of Monetary and Financial Policy. He has been Professor of Economics and Finance at FGV-SP, PUC-RJ and INSPER / IBEMEC SP from 1991 to 2004. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Masters degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

Alfredo Egydio Setubal Mr. Alfredo Egydio Setubal serves as Non-Executive Director of Itau Unibanco Holding SA. Prior to this, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Member of Board of Directors of the company. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board as from March 2003. He has been Member of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee since June 2009 and a Member of the Disclosure and Insider Trading Committee. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Itausa - Investimentos Itau SA since September 2008. Within Banco Itau SA, he has served as Senior Vice President since April 2005, and served as Executive Vice President from March 1996 to April 2005, Investor Relations Director from 1995 to 2003, Managing Director from 1988 to 1993, and Executive Director from 1993 to 1996. Within Banco Itau BBA SA, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors since February 2003. He served as Vice President of Associacao Nacional dos Bancos de Investimentos - ANBID from 1994 to August 2003, and President from August 2003 to August 2008. He has served as Member of the Advisory Board of Associacao da Distribuidora de Valores - ADEVAL since 1993; Member of the Management Board of Associacao Brasileira das Cias. Abertas - ABRASCA since 1999; Member of the Board of Directors of Instituto Brasileiro de Relacoes com Investidores - IBRI since 2000; Financial Director of Museu de Arte Moderna de Sao Paulo – MAM since 1992. He graduated from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration gained in 1980 and from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in Business Administration.

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes Dr. Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since November 2008. He has been a Member of the Capital and Risk Management Committee since August 2009. He was Partner in Icatu Holding SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Unibanco - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA from April 2003 to November 2008. He was Officer and Partner at Banco Icatu SA between 1993 and 2002, also serving as Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy at the Central Bank of Brazil between 1991 and 1992, and Director of the Brazilian Economic and Social Development Bank - BNDES between 1990 and 1991. He studied at Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics. Moreover, from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro, he received a Masters in Economics and from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro a Bachelors degree in Economics.

Fabio Colletti Barbosa Mr. Fabio Colletti Barbosa serves as the Independent Director of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since April 29, 2015. He is Member of the committees of people, nomination and corporate governance Committee and strategy since April 2015. He was President at April Communications S.A. from September 2011 to March 2014. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Banco Santander (Brazil) S.A. from January 2011 to September 2011, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Banco Santander S.A. from August 2008 to December 2010, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Real S.A. from 1998 to 2008, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OSESP Foundation, Member of the deliberative Council at Insper Institute of education and research, Member of the Board. of UN Foundation (United Nations Foundation – USA), Member of the Board of Instituto Empreender Endeavor, Member of the Board of ALMar Participacoes S.A., Member of the Board at Vox Capital – investments. He holds Bachelors degree in economics from the Faculty of Economics of Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), São Paulo, and Masters of Business Administration by the IMD (Institute of Management Development).

Gustavo Jorge Laboissiere Loyola Dr. Gustavo Jorge Laboissiere Loyola serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Itau Unibanco Holding SA since April 2006. He has been Chairman of the Audit Committee since September 2008 and Member of the Capital and Risks Management Committee since May 2008, and was Member of the Audit Committee from May 2007 to September 2008 and Chairman of the Fiscal Council from March 2003 to April 2006. He has been Partner in Gustavo Loyola Consultoria SC since February 1998, served as Governor of the Central Bank of Brazil from November 1992 to March 1993 and from June 1995 to August 1997, and Deputy Governor for Financial System Regulation and Organization from March 1990 to November 1992. He was Partner in MCM Consultores Associados Ltda from August 1993 to May 1995, Assistant Director of Banco de Investimento Planibanc SA from February to October 1989, and Operations Director of Planibanc Corretora de Valores from November 1987 to January 1989. He graduated from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) with a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics gained in 1983; from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) with a Masters in Economics obtained in 1981; and from the Universidade de Brasilia with a degree in Economics in 1979.