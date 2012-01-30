Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX.MC)

Name Description

Pablo Isla Alvarez de Tejera Mr. Pablo Isla Alvarez de Tejera serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. since July 19, 2011. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company on June 9, 2005. Previously, he acted as First Vice Chairman of the Company's Board. In the past, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Altadis. From 1992 to 1996, he was Director of Legal Services for Banco Popular, until he was appointed as General Director of State Assets at the Ministry of Economy and Finance. In 1998, he re-joined Banco Popular as General Counsel. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Bershka Espana SA, Stradivarius Espana SA, Pull&Bear Espana SA, Oysho Espana SA, Massimo Dutti SA, Grupo Massimo Dutti SA, Zara Mexico SA DE CV, Zara Espana SA and Uterque Espana SA; Chairman of Zintura SA, Choolet SA, Confecciones Fios SA, Confecciones Goa SA, Denllo SA, Glencare SA, Hampton SA, Nikole SA, Samlor SA and Stear SA, and Vice Chairman of Tempe SA. In addition, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica SA. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Jose Arnau Sierra Mr. Jose Arnau Sierra serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. since July 17, 2012. He joined Company's Board of Directors on June 12, 2012. He also serves as Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee, as well as Audit and Control Committee. He acts as Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company. He has been the Chief Executive of Grupo Pontegadea since 2001. Previously he held various positions in the tax administration. He has been part of the Board of Directors of Banco Pastor (between 2005 and 2012) and he was Associate Professor of tax law at Universidade da Coruna. He holds a degree in Law from Universidade de Santiago de Compostela (USC).

Antonio Abril Abadin Mr. Antonio Abril Abadin has served as General Secretary, Secretary of the Board at Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was General Counsel, Secretary of the Board of Directors at the Company from June 8, 2010. Previously, he served as Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from December 12, 2002 to June 8, 2010. He has acted as General Secretary of the Company since January 1993. He also acts as Non-Member Secretary of the Company's Executive, Audit and Control, as well as Nomination and Remuneration Committee. In addition, has been General Secretary of the Company since January 1993. He joined the Company in 1989 as Director of the Legal Department, after having been posted as State Lawyer in the State Legal Service at the Regional Office of Treasury and Law Courts in Lugo and at the Governmental Regional Office of Galicia, in A Coruna. Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Gallego SA. He graduated in Law from Universidad de Oviedo.

Carlos Espinosa de los Monteros Bernaldo de Quiros Mr. Carlos Espinosa de los Monteros Bernaldo de Quiros serves as Director of Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. since July 15, 2014. Prior to this, he was Independent Director at the Company from May 30, 1997. He has served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company from July 14, 2009 to July 17, 2012. Previously, he acted as Second Vice Chairman and Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from September 26, 2006 to July 14, 2009. He has been Deputy Chairman of Instituto Nacional de Industria, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iberia and Aviaco, Member of the Executive Committee of the International Air Transport Association and Chairman of Circulo de Empresarios, the Spanish Association of Car and Truck Manufacturers and the International Organisation of Motor-Vehicle Manufacturers. In addition, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercedes Benz Espana and Fraternidad-Muprespa, as well as he is a Member of the Board of Directors of Acciona SA. He holds a degree in Law and Business Administration, both from ICADE at Universidad Pontificia Comillas and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Northwestern University.

Amancio Ortega Gaona Mr. Amancio Ortega Gaona serves as Director of Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. since July 19, 2011. He is founder of Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. Before that, he acted as Chairman and Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since June 12, 1985. He is also Member of the Company's Executive Committee. In addition, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Partler 2006 SL and Gartler SL..

Flora Perez Marcote Ms. Flora Perez Marcote has been Director, Representative of Pontegadea Inversiones, S.L. at Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. since December 10, 2015. Prior to this, she served as Director, Representative of Gartler SL from December 12, 2006.

Jose Luis Duran Schulz Mr. Jose Luis Duran Schulz serves as Independent Director of Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. since July 14, 2015. He held several executive positions at Carrefour Group from 1991 to 2008 and Maus Freres International Group from July 2009 till January 2015. Prior to that, he has served as auditor at Arthur Andersen from 1987 through 1990. He holds a degree in Economics and Management from Instituto Catolico de Administracion y Direccion de Empresas (ICADE).

Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Mr. Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo serves as Independent Director of Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this he served as Lead Independent Director at the Company from July 14, 2015. He also serves as Executive Vice President and Chairman of Santander Spain. He held various positions in the Administration of the State from 1973 to 1976, in external Bank of Spain as head of the legal services from 1976 to 1983 and then Deputy General Director. He is Former Chief Executive Officer of Banco Santander. He has been Vice President of Banco Banif, S.A. Chairman of Allfunds Bank, Vice President and President of SPREA, Member of the Council of Banco Santander International and Santander Investment. He was President of the Social Council of the University Carlos III de Madrid from July 2001 to February 2008. He holds a degree in Law from Complutense University of Madrid.