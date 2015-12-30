Intertain Group Ltd (ITX.TO)

Name Description

Neil Geoffrey Goulden Mr. Neil Goulden is a Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has spent the last 25 years at the board level within a number of significant gaming and on-line gaming businesses, including Ladbrokes and Gala Coral Group, serving as the chief operating officer, CEO and chairman of the latter from 2000 to 2014. He noted that: "Intertain is a company that I think continues to be undervalued, and the strategic review has identified potential alternatives to realize that value for the long-term benefit of Intertain, its shareholders and its stakeholders.

Andrew McIver Mr. Andrew McIver is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He brings wealth of experience to Intertain, having most recently served as CEO of Sportingbet PLC for over six years and having served as chief financial officer of the same company for approximately five years prior to that. While at Sportingbet, Mr. McIver oversaw a significant expansion and diversification in its business across a range of geographies and business lines, and facilitated its ultimate sale to a joint bid from two significant gaming industry players in 2013.

Keith Laslop Mr. Keith Laslop is Chief Financial Officer of The Intertain Group Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Laslop served as principal of Newcourt Capital, a boutique private equity group. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Laslop served as the CFO, then President of Prolexic Technologies, Inc., the world’s largest, most trusted Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation provider. Mr. Laslop was responsible for the performance of the company, ultimately securing a high realization multiple for all investors. From 2001 to 2004, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director of Elixir Studios Ltd., a London-based video gaming software developer. Prior to Elixir, Mr. Laslop served in various corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and gaming consultant roles in London, England and Toronto, Canada. Mr. Laslop is a Chartered Accountant and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) accreditation.

Paul Pathak Mr. Paul Pathak is Secretary, Non-Executive Independent Director of The Intertain Group Limited. Pathak is and has served as a partner of Chitiz Pathak LLP since 1996, a Toronto law firm serving clients in the securities and investment industries, including issuers and dealers on a full range of securities transactions. Mr. Pathak practices principally in the areas of corporate, securities, mergers, acquisitions and commercial law. Mr. Pathak has acted for issuers in a broad range of securities transactions, including initial public offerings, reverse take-overs, establishment of Capital Pool Companies, going-private transactions and numerous financing structures. Mr. Pathak has served as a member of the Board of Directors of several private and public corporations listed on both Canadian and American stock exchanges including, Aumento Capital Corporation (now Annidis Corporation), a capital pool company that completed its Qualifying Transaction in June of 2011 and Aumento Capital III Corporation (now Exo U Inc.), a capital pool company that completed its Qualifying Transaction in June of 2013. Mr. Pathak was called to the Ontario Bar in 1994, having completed his LL.B. at Osgoode Hall Law School in 1992.

Noel Hayden Mr. Noel Hayden is Director of The Intertain Group Limited. Mr. Hayden founded the Gamesys Group in 2001. The company created the Jackpotjoy online gaming site which has gone on to become one of the most popular and successful gaming brands in the UK. Under Mr. Hayden’s tenure as a CEO, Gamesys has continually been recognized for innovation, technical excellence and its unique focus on player and community features. Its strong growth track record has made it a well respected and influential company globally.

John Fielding Mr. John Fielding is an Independent Director of The Intertain Group Limited. Mr. Fielding co-founded IDMD Design and Manufacturing in 1981, an award-winning retail merchandising company. In 2000, John and his co-founder sold IDMD; however, John remained as a consultant and shareholder with what is now known as Array Marketing and Mr. Fielding currently serves on the Board of Directors. Mr. Fielding is also a director of Woodbine Entertainment Group, which is one of the world’s leading horse racing and entertainment organizations. He is also Chairman of the Board and a Founding Shareholder of Ethoca Technologies, a successful e-commerce fraud solutions provider. Mr. Fielding is a principal in the following companies: StudentHouses.ca, which is a large holder of student residences; Amsterdam Brewing, a microbrewery based in Toronto, Canada along with the New Amsterdam Brew Pub in Toronto; NovaCore Communities, which is a full service contaminated land remediation company and home builder; and John Fielding Horses, an active standard bred horse racing operation and a global thoroughbred commercial breeding enterprise.