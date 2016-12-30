Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN.TO)

Name Description

Robert Friedland Mr. Robert Martin Friedland serves as Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Mr. Friedland is the founder of the Company. He has served as Executive Chairman and a director since November 2000 and held the position of President from June 2003 to May 2008. For more than 25 years, international financier Robert Friedland has been recognized by leaders of the global financial sector and mineral resource industries as an entrepreneurial explorer and company builder. In January 2016, Mr. Friedland was inducted into the prestigious Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, which cited his company-building and exploration achievements, honouring him as “a dynamic, transformative force in the Canadian and international mining industries” and “one of the most recognized mining personalities and achievers in the world”. In December 2016, the U.K.-based Mining Journal reaffirmed its original December 2015 ranking of Mr. Friedland among the Top 20 Most Influential People shaping the future of the world of mining, describing him as “the undisputed king of junior development”. In October 2016, Canada’s Financial Post Magazine named Mr. Friedland one of 25 members of its inaugural Power List – termed “the biggest, buzziest and most influential movers and shakers in Canada and beyond”. Mr. Friedland founded Ivanhoe Capital Corporation in 1987 and now leads its operations from bases in Singapore, Beijing, London and Vancouver. Ivanhoe Capital, his family's private company, specializes in the provision of venture capital and project financing for international business enterprises. Mr. Friedland holds an undergraduate degree in political science from Reed College, Oregon.

Lars-Eric Johansson Mr. Lars-Eric E. Johansson is a President, Chief Executive Officer of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. He has been President since May 2008 and Chief Executive Officer since May 2007. He has 35 years experience in the mining industry. Before joining Ivanplats Mr. Johansson was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kinross Gold Corporation from June 2004 to April 2006 and before Kinross he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Noranda Inc., May 2002 to November 2003. He was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Falconbridge Limited from September 1989 to May 2002. Before moving to Falconbridge Limited in September 1989, Mr. Johansson was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Boliden AB, at the time a subsidiary of Trelleborg AB. Mr. Johansson has also held senior positions within the finance and manufacturing industries in Sweden. During his career in the mining industry, Mr. Johansson has been involved in the financing and development of a number of international mining projects and acquisitions, such as the Collahuasi Copper project in Chile and the Antamina Copper and Zinc project in Peru, as well as the joint acquisition of Falconbridge Limited by Noranda Inc. and Trelleborg AB in 1989. Since 2006 Mr. Johansson has been a director of Canadian Solar Inc. of Suzhou, China, a solar energy company listed on NASDAQ. Mr. Johansson also served as the Lead Independent director of Harry Winston Diamond Corporation (previously Aber Diamond Corporation) from June 2003 to June 2008. He served as director of each of Golden Star Resources Ltd., from July 2006 to May 2010, Tibron Minerals Ltd., from March 2004 to February 2008, Niocan Inc., from May 2006 to August 2011, and Novicourt Inc., from June 2002 to January 2004, as well as a number of private companies affiliated with Falconbridge and Noranda. Mr. Johansson graduated as a civilekonom from the Gothenburg School of Economics in 1970, with specialities in Accounting and Finance.

Martie Cloete Ms. Martie Cloete is a Chief Financial Officer of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., since December 2009. She started her career in January 2002 with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Metals and Mining Division with a client base that included Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, Palabora Mining Company (Rio Tinto) and Ingwe Collieries (BHP Billiton). She joined Group Five Limited, a South African listed construction company, in April 2005 where she was responsible for Group Reporting. Ms. Cloete joined Ivanplats in July 2006 and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in December 2009. Ms. Cloete is registered Chartered Accountant and holds a Masters Degree from the University of Pretoria in Taxation.

Mark Farren Mr. Mark Farren is a Executive Vice President - Operations of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., effective June 15, 2014. Mr. Farren will assume lead responsibilities for the various engineering and development activities now under way as Ivanhoe Mines continues to advance its three principal projects in sub-Saharan Africa: the Platreef platinum-palladium-gold-nickel-copper discovery in South Africa, and the Kamoa copper discovery and Kipushi zinc-copper mine upgrading project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He previously completed a total of 22 years, assuming progressively senior responsibilities, in the South African operations of Johannesburg-based Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) -- the world's leading primary producer of platinum group metals. His career with Amplats culminated with his appointment in 2009 as the group's head of mining, when he was tasked to lead a strategic, company-wide restructuring. He also served as a general manager overseeing operations and implementing production enhancements at a number of Amplats's mining interests.

Mary Vincelli Ms. Mary Vincelli is Vice President - Compliance, Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Patricia Makhesha Dr. Patricia Makhesha serves as Managing Director - Platreef Project of the Company. Prior to that She was Vice President, Transformation and Stakeholder Relations of Ivanhoe (June 2014 – September 2016); Vice President, Community Relations of Ivanhoe (March 2014 – June 2014); Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MMMS Consulting (October 2011- February 2014); Senior Executive, Transformation and Human Capital Management of South African Forestry Company (June 2009 – September 2011).

Louis Watum Mr. Louis Kadamba Watum serves as General Manager - Kamoa-Kakula Project of the Company. He was Managing Director, DRC Operations of Ivanhoe (December 2014 – November 2016); General Manager of Kamoa Copper SA (March 2015 – present); Country Manager for Randgold Resources Ltd. (November 2009 – November 2014); General Manager of Kibali Goldmines SPRL (November 2009 – November 2014)

Ian Cockerill Mr. Ian David Cockerill serves as Lead Independent Director of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Mr. Cockerill has been a director of the Company since May 2011 and the Lead Independent Director since May 2012. Mr. Cockerill has 40 years’ experience in the global resources industry. In addition to Ivanhoe, Mr. Cockerill serves on the boards of Petmin Limited, a junior natural resources company, Endeavour Mining Corporation, a gold producing company, Blackrock World Mining Trust plc, a United Kingdom-based investment trust company, of which he became Chairman in May 2016 and Orica Limited, a mining services company. Mr. Cockerill also acts as an advisor to several other companies in the mining field. As Chairman of the Leadership for Conservation in Africa, a not-for-profit initiative, Mr. Cockerill has been engaged in promoting conservation and sustainable development across the African continent, in partnership with the South African Parks Board, global business leaders and the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Mr. Cockerill’s involvement in the mining industry began as a geologist in 1975. He commenced work with Anglo American Corporation (“Anglo”) in January 1979, where he held various managerial positions mainly in the Gold and Uranium division, later AngloGold Limited. Between 1996 and 1999, Mr. Cockerill was Executive Director – Business Development and Executive Officer, African International Operations of AngloGold Limited. Subsequent to his work with Anglo, Mr. Cockerill accepted the position of Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer with Gold Fields Limited in June 1999, a position he held until he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in July 2002. In June 2008, Mr. Cockerill joined Anglo American plc as Chief Executive Officer, Anglo Coal, responsible for all global operations until retiring from that position in December 2009. Mr. Cockerill completed his Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Geology (Chelsea College, University of London).

Guy de Selliers de Moranville Mr. Guy J. de Selliers de Moranville serves as Non-Independent Director of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., since May 2011. He has more than 35 years’ experience in international finance and business. He is President and co-founder of HCF International Advisers Ltd., a corporate finance advisory firm focused on the mining and metals industry. Mr. de Selliers is on the board of Solvac S.A., a holding company listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange, which is the reference shareholder of Solvay S.A., a leading European chemical group. Mr. de Selliers is Vice-Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the risk and capital committee of Ageas S.A., a European based insurance group with activities in Europe and Asia (Euronext listed). He is on the board and Chairman of the audit committee of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (a Euronext listed Dutch company). He is a director of I-Pulse Inc. and on the Advisory Board of Pamplona Private Equity. Mr. de Selliers serves on the Board of Trustees of Drive Forward (formerly Partners in Hope, a charity based in the United Kingdom) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Renewable Energy Foundation. Mr. de Selliers started his career in June 1977 at the World Bank in the mining division following which he worked at Lehman Brothers, as Senior Vice President, International Investment Banking. In July 1990 he became part of the team responsible for creating the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (“EBRD”). Mr. de Selliers was Vice Chairman of the Credit Committee and a member of the EBRD’s Executive Committee. After leaving EBRD in December 1997, Mr. de Selliers served as Chief Executive of MC-BBL Eastern Holdings, until its sale where upon he joined Robert Fleming and Co. Limited as board member and Chairman, Eastern Europe. He also acted as expert advisor to the European Commission on a number of issues. Mr. de Selliers earned a Master’s degree in Engineering and a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Louvain.

Peter Meredith Mr. Peter Graham Meredith serves as Non-Independent Director of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., since May 1998. Mr. Meredith is the former Deputy Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of the Former Ivanhoe Mines, where he was involved in overseeing business development and corporate relations. He also served as its Chief Financial Officer from May 2004 to May 2006, and from June 1999 to November 2001, and as its Deputy Chairman from May 2006 to April 2012. He served as a Director of the Former Ivanhoe Mines (now Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.) from March 2005 to May 2013. He has served as Chairman of Cordoba Minerals Corp. since April 2016 and served as Chairman of Kaizen Discovery Inc. from December 2013 to June 2016. Mr. Meredith was also Chairman of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. until September 2012. Prior to joining Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Mr. Meredith spent 31 years with Deloitte LLP, chartered accountants, and retired as a partner in 1996. Mr. Meredith is a Chartered Accountant and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Meredith was certified as a Chartered Accountant by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (1968).

William Hayden Mr. William Beckwith Hayden serves as Independent Director of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., since March 2007. Mr. Hayden is a geologist with over 35 years’ experience in the mineral exploration industry, much of which has been in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. He has been involved with Ivanhoe since the amalgamation of African Mineral Corp. with China Industrial Minerals Company Ltd. in 1998, and served as its President from May 1998 to November 2001. Since 1986, Mr. Hayden has worked in a management capacity with several exploration and mining companies both in Australia and overseas. Mr. Hayden served as President of Ivanhoe Philippines, Inc. (which at the time was a subsidiary of Former Ivanhoe Mines) from July 2005 to December 2011. Mr. Hayden currently serves as a director of the following publicly listed companies: Trilogy Metals Inc. (formerly NovaCopper Inc.) (since June 2015), Noble Metals Ltd. (formerly Condoto Platinum NL) (since February 2011) and Globe Metals and Mining Ltd. (since November 2009). He served as a Non-Executive director of Ivanhoe Australia Ltd. (now Chinova Resources Pty Limited) from November 2006 to May 2010 and director of China Polymetallic Mining Ltd. (from November 2011 to May 2016). Mr. Hayden holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Geology from Sierra Nevada College, Nevada.

Oyvind Hushovd Mr. Oyvind Hushovd serves as Independent Director of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., since September 2007. Mr. Hushovd served on the board of Nyrstar B.V. from December 2009 to April 2016, an integrated mining and metals business with positions in zinc and lead. He also served on the boards of Cameco Corporation, one of the world’s largest uranium producers, from December 2003 to May 2013, and Inmet Mining Corporation from May 2002 to March 2013. From March 2003 to May 2005, Mr. Hushovd was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Gabriel Resources Ltd., a Canadian-based resources company. Mr. Hushovd served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Falconbridge Limited from December 1996 to February 2002. Mr. Hushovd earned a Master of Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Business (NHH) and subsequently achieved a Master of Law Degree from the University of Oslo.