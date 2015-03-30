Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)

Name Description

Manoj Gaur Shri. Manoj Gaur is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. He holds a Degree in Civil Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. Shri. Manoj Gaur has over 25 years experience in all spheres of Corporate Management. Shri. Manoj Gaur is Executive Chairman & CEO of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL). He has been spearheading the implementation and operation of JAL’s various Cement Plants and expansion of Cement capacities across the country and setting-up an effective marketing network. Shri. Manoj Gaur is overseeing various activities of Jaypee Group such as Engineering and Construction, Hydro/Thermal Power, Real Estate, Expressways, Fertilizers, Information Technology, Hospitality, Budh International Circuit (Formula-1) and Not for Profit Education. Shri. Manoj Gaur is Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Limited and also on the Board of Gujarat Jaypee Cement & Infrastructure Limited, Jaypee Ganga Infrastructure Corporation Limited, Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Limited, Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited, MP Jaypee Coal Limited, Jaypee Sports International Limited, Jaiprakash Agri Initiatives Company Limited, Jaypee Assam Cement Limited, Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited, Jaypee Infra Ventures(A Private Company with Unlimited Liability), Jaypee Cement Corporation Limited, Andhra Cements Limited and Indesign Enterprises Private Limited.

Sunil Sharma Shri. Sunil Kumar Sharma is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. He holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Science from Meerut University and possesses 33 years of experience in planning, procurement, execution and management. He has been instrumental in the successful completion of several engineering construction projects, including Hotel Siddharth, Hotel Vasant Continental, Cement Plant at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and construction of the Lakya Dam in Karnataka. He was the Director-in- Charge of the underground power house works at Jhakri, Rockfill Dam, chute and shaft spillway works of the Tehri Hydel Project and the works at the Chamera-II Hydel Project.

Suren Jain Shri. Suren Jain is Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. He holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Production Engineering from Marathwada University, Aurangabad, and has over 21 years of experience in Corporate Planning, Corporate Finance and Management. Shri Suren Jain is a Director on the Board of various companies namely, Akasva Associates Private Limited, Jaypee Powergrid Limited, Jaiprakash Agri Initiatives Company Limited, Jaypee International Logistics Company Private Limited, Sangam Power Generation Company Limited, Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited, SHEL Investments Consultancy Private Limited, Jaypee Mining Venture Private Limited, Jaypee Uttar Bharat Vikas Private Limited, Jaypee Meghalaya Power Limited, Jaypee Infra Ventures (A Private Company with Unlimited Liability), Sunil Hitech Energy Private Limited, MSMC Adkoli Natural Resources Limited, Jaypee Cement Cricket (India) Limited, Jaypee Cement Hockey (India) Limited, Himachal Karcham Power Company Limited and Himachal Baspa Power Company Limited.

Manmohan Sibbal Shri. Manmohan M. Sibbal is the Senior General Manager, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Praveen Singh Shri. Praveen Kumar Singh is Whole-time Director of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. He holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Bangalore. He has been associated with the Jaypee Group for the past 16 years and has been involved in the construction and implementation of Karcham-Wangtoo HEP. He was also involved in the construction of the Indira Sagar hydro electric project and was the unit in-charge of Omkareshwar hydroelectric project. He is on the Boards of Jaypee Infra Ventures (a private company with unlimited liability) and Jaypee Meghalaya Power Limited.

Umesh Jain Shri. Umesh Jain is the Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited of the company.

Ravindra Chadha Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Ravindra Mohan Chadha is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. He holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Civil) from University of Pune, a Masters’ Degree in International Relations from Madras University, Masters Diploma in Business Administration from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, Diploma in Foreign Trade from Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, and is also a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, New Delhi had over 44 years of experience in conceptualization, planning, direction and implementation of various projects especially in personnel management, equipment/ materials, logistics and financial aspects, had also served in the Indian Army for 40 years before retiring as a Lieutenant General. While in the Army, he was twice decorated by the then Hon’ble President of India and thereafter worked for Noida Medicare Centre Limited for 4 years as an Advisor. He had joined as President in erstwhile Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, in 2007 and thereafter appointed as Whole-time Director in the said Company and was looking after the operations of 400 MW Vishnuprayag Project at Site. Prior to the amalgamation of erstwhile Jaypee Karcham Hydro Corporation Ltd with the Company, he was the Whole-time Director of Jaypee Karcham Hydro Corporation Ltd.

Gyan Gaur Shri. Gyan P. Gaur is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. He has over 38 years experience in construction and material management. He oversees the purchase and procurement of equipments relating to the various Projects undertaken by the various companies of Jaypee Group. Shri G.P. Gaur is a Director on the Boards of Jaypee Healthcare Limited, Himalayaputra Aviation Limited and Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Limited. Shri G.P. Gaur is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Limited and is a Member of the Audit Committee of Himalyaputra Aviation Limited.

Sunita Joshi Ms. Sunita Joshi serves as Non-Executive Director of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. She holds a Masters’ Degree in International Business Management and possess about 24 years experience in related fields especially information technology, IT education and software development, sales and marketing and corporate communications. She is a Whole-time Director of JIL Information Technology Limited. She is also a Director on the Board of Jaypee Agra Vikas Limited, Jaypee Hotels Limited and Luckystrike Financiers Private Limited.

S. Nailwal Shri. S. D. Nailwal is the Non-Executive Director of the company.

K. Bhandari Shri. K.N. Bhandari is the Independent Director of the company.

Raj Bhardwaj Shri. Raj Narain Bhardwaj is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. He holds a Bachelors’ Degree and a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi, and a Diploma in ‘Industrial Relations and Personnel Management’ from the Punjabi University, Patiala. He has over 37 years of experience with LIC and has served in various key positions including as its Managing Director & Chairman. Shri. Bhardwaj has also served as a Member of the Securities Appellate Tribunal. He is on the Boards of Samridhi Advisors Private Limited, SREI Ventures Capital Limited, IL & FS Milestone Realty Advisors Private Limited, Singhi Advisors Private Limited, Milestone Capital Advisors Limited, Jaiprakash Associates Limited, Invent Assets Securitization and Reconstruction Private Limited, Milestone Religare Investment Advisors Private Limited, Microsec Financial Services Limited, Reliance Infratel Limited, Religare Trustee Company Private Limited, Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Limited, Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Private Limited, Amtek Auto Limited, Jaypee Infratech Limited, Rupa & Company Limited and SBI Life Insurance Company Limited. He is Chairman of Audit Committee of Jaiprakash Associates Limited, Invent Assets Securitisation and Reconstruction Pvt. Limited, Chairman of Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance Committee of Microsec Financial Services Limtied and Chairman of Investment Committee of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited. He is Member of Audit Committee of Milestone Capital Advisors Limited, Reliance Infratel Limited, Microsec Financial Services Limited, Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited and SBI Life Insurance Company Limited. He is member of Transfer, Allotment and Management Committee of Milestone Capital Advisors Limited, Member of Nomination/Remuneration Committee of Reliance Infratel Limited, Member of Policy Holders Protection Committee of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited.

A. Goswami Shri. A. K. Goswami is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. He holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Mechanical Engineering and has over 42 years of work experience in various capacities with the Central Government and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, including several senior level positions such as Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Secretary, Drinking Water, Ministry of Rural Development, Director General of the National Productivity Council, Chief Secretary to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and amongst other positions, he was also the Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board. He was also the Chairman of the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR). Shri A.K. Goswami is a Director on the Boards of Jaypee Sports International Limited and Stone India Limited.

Jagan Gupta Dr. Jagan Nath Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited, since March 14, 2012. He is M.Com., Ph.D., C.A.I.I.B., D.I.F. He served Reserve Bank of India from 1962 to 1964, as Lecturer and later as Senior Reader, Department of Commerce, V.S.S.D. College, Kanpur University, as Executive Director of U.P. Stock Exchange Association Ltd., Professor & Director of Dr. Gaur Hari Singhania Institute of Management & Research (2002-2004), Director of Jagran Institute of Management, Kanpur (2006-2007) and is presently Chief Executive Officer of Jagran Education Foundation. During last 5 years with ‘Jagran’, he has been instrumental in setting up professional colleges including schools by the name of Jagran in New Delhi & Noida. Dr. J. N. Gupta is on the Board of Juggilal Kamlapat Cotton Spinning and Weaving Mills Company Limited.

Shanti Gupta Shri. S. S. Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. He is a First Class Graduate in Electrical Engineering and a Post Graduate in Business Management with specialisation in Finance. Shri S.S. Gupta has served in key positions such as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission. He also worked with East African Power and Lighting Company, Kenya. He was elected as the Senior Vice-Chairman of the Forum of Indian Regulators and continues to be its Honorary Member. Shri S.S. Gupta was also a Member of the Steering Committee of South Asian Forum of Infrastructure Regulators.

Keshav Rau Shri. K. P. Rau is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.