Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARD.SI)

Henry Keswick Sir Henry Keswick serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1961 and has been a Director of its holding company since 1967. He is chairman of Jardine Strategic, and a director of Matheson & Co., Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land and Mandarin Oriental. He is also vice chairman of the Hong Kong Association.

John Witt Mr. John Raymond Witt serves as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is the Board as Group Finance Director in April 2016. He is a Chartered Accountant and has an MBA from INSEAD. He has been with the Jardine Matheson Group since 1993 during which time he has held a number of senior finance positions. Most recently, he was the chief financial officer of Hongkong Land. He is also a director of Jardine Matheson Limited and Dairy Farm.

Jeremy Parr Mr. Jeremy Glyn Parr serves as Group General Counsel, Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He was appointed to the Board in February 2016, having first joined the Group as Group General Counsel in 2015. He was previously a senior corporate partner with Linklaters, where he was the global head of the firm’s corporate division, based in London. Mr Parr is also a director of Jardine Matheson Limited, Dairy Farm and Mandarin Oriental.

Benjamin Keswick Mr. Benjamin William Keswick serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2007 and was appointed as Managing Director in 2012. He has held a number of executive positions since joining the Group in 1998, including finance director and then chief executive officer of Jardine Pacific between 2003 and 2007 and, thereafter, group managing director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage until 2012. He has an MBA from INSEAD. Mr Keswick is chairman of Jardine Matheson Limited and Jardine Cycle & Carriage and a commissioner of Astra. He is also chairman and managing director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land and Mandarin Oriental, managing director of Jardine Strategic and a director of Jardine Pacific and Jardine Motors.

Yiu Kai Pang Mr. Yiu Kai Pang is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2011 and was appointed Deputy Managing Director in August 2016. He has held a number of senior executive positions in the Group, which he joined in 1984, including chief executive of Hongkong Land between 2007 and 2016. He is chairman of Jardine Pacific and chairman and chief executive of Jardine Motors. Mr Pang is also deputy chairman of Jardine Matheson Limited, and a director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Matheson (China), Jardine Strategic, Mandarin Oriental, Yonghui Superstores and Zhongsheng. He is chairman of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong and a past chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.

Mark Greenberg Mr. Mark Spencer Greenberg serves as Group Strategy Director, Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He joined the Board as Group Strategy Director in 2008 having first joined the Group in 2006. He had previously spent 16 years in investment banking with Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in London. He is a director of Jardine Matheson Limited, Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Mandarin Oriental, and a commissioner of Astra and Bank Permata.

David Hsu Mr. David Hsu serves as Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board in May 2016, having first joined the Group in 2011. He is chairman of Jardine Matheson (China) with responsibility for supporting the group’s business developments in mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. He was previously chief executive of J.P. Morgan Asset Management in the Asia Pacific Region. Mr Hsu is also a director of Jardine Matheson Limited and Jardine Strategic.

Adam Keswick Mr. Adam Phillip Charles Keswick is Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He first joined the Group in 2001 before being appointed to the Board in 2007. He was Deputy Managing Director from 2012 to 2016, and became chairman of Matheson & Co. in August 2016. Mr Keswick is also deputy chairman of Jardine Lloyd Thompson and a director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Strategic and Mandarin Oriental. He is also a director of Ferrari, and a supervisory board member of Rothschild & Co.

Simon Keswick Mr. Simon Lindley Keswick serves as Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1962 and has been a Director of its holding company since 1972. He is a director of Matheson & Co., Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Strategic and Mandarin Oriental.

Alexander Newbigging Mr. David Alexander Newbigging has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company., with effect from 1st October 2017. Mr Newbigging held directorships and commissionership in other publicly quoted companies. His Present directorships: Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation Siam City Cement Public Company Limited. His Past directorships: Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad PT United Tractors Tbk.

James Sassoon Lord James Sassoon serves as Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2013. He began his career at KPMG, before joining SG Warburg (later UBS Warburg) in 1985. From 2002 to 2006 he was in the United Kingdom Treasury as a civil servant, where he had responsibility for financial services and enterprise policy. Following this, he chaired the Financial Action Task Force; and conducted a review of the UK’s system of financial regulation. From 2010 to 2013 Lord Sassoon was the first Commercial Secretary to the Treasury and acted as the Government’s Front Bench Treasury spokesman in the House of Lords. He is a director of Matheson & Co., Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Mandarin Oriental and Jardine Lloyd Thompson. He is also chairman of the China-Britain Business Council.

Richard Lee Dr. Richard Lee serves as Non-Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 1999. Dr Lee’s principal business interests are in the manufacturing of textiles and apparel in Southeast Asia, and he is the honorary chairman of TAL Apparel. He is also a director of Hongkong Land and Mandarin Oriental.

Anthony Nightingale Mr. Anthony John Liddell Nightingale serves as Non-Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1969 and was appointed as a Director in 1994. He was Managing Director from 2006 until he retired from executive office in 2012. He is also a director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Cycle & Carriage, Jardine Strategic, Mandarin Oriental, Prudential, Schindler, Shui On Land and Vitasoy and a commissioner of Astra. Mr Nightingale also holds a number of senior public appointments, including acting as a non-official member of the Commission on Strategic Development, a Hong Kong representative to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council and a director of the UK-ASEAN Business Council. He is chairman of The Sailors Home and Missions to Seamen in Hong Kong.

Percy Weatherall Mr. Percy Weatherall serves as Non-Executive Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He first joined the Company in 1976 and was appointed to the Board in 1999 before being made Managing Director in 2000. He retired from executive office in 2006. He is also a director of Matheson & Co., Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Strategic and Mandarin Oriental. He is chairman of Corney & Barrow and the Nith District Salmon Fishery Board.