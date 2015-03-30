J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)

Name Description

Jyotindra Mody Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody is Executive Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited. He was Vice Chairman of CHEMEXCIL (Basic Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Export Promotion Council) from 1988 to 1993 and Chairman for two years from September 1994 to September 1996. He is one of the Founder Members of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) and was its Past President for 2 consecutive years 1983 to 1985. His knowledge on the development of the Drug Industry and the turmoil it has gone through the various Price Controls, Development of the Industry with the introduction of the Process Plant from 1970’s. He is today looked upon as a Doyen of the Industry and is consulted on the various important matters affecting the industry, not only by the fellow members, but also by the Government of India. Mr. Mody’s faith in the Entrepreneurship has resulted in establishing one of the Bulk Drug manufacturing unit, name Metronidazole in India and caters to 60% of the requirement of the country. He has also contributed significantly for the development of the Drugs, Drug Intermediates, by encouraging indigenous research and saving the country in huge foreign exchange.

Pranabh Mody Mr. Pranabh D. Mody is President, Whole-Time Director - Operations, Director of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He attained his Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy from Bombay College of Pharmacy in the year 1984 and his Masters in Business Administration from Oakland Un[versity, USA in the year 1986. He also completed an Executive Education Program from Harvard University in USA in the year 1995. He has experience of 21 years of which over 15 years he has been associated with J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals limited. During his service in the Company, he has contributed immensely to the Company in the capacity of President & Whole- time Director (Operations). His penchant for challenges took him to Bangalore in 2000 to help in the operations of Sasken Communication Technologies, a Telecom based Software Company. His association with this company has been a long one which goes as way back as the early 90’s at a board level. He is pioneer in establishing the computer set-up in the company and has developed many new types of software which have resulted in greater efficiency, controls and savings for the company. He has set-up SAP & ‘JD Edward one world’ - an LRP package in the company.

Bharat Mehta Mr. Bharat P. Mehta is Whole-Time Director - Planning & Development, Director of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited. He has experience of over 3 decades in the field of production, planning and development of existing and new projects. He has set up and commissioned state-of-the-art manufacturing units in record time. He has experience in obtaining approvals of regulatory authorities for the plant units and developing plant units as per the international standards. He is also a director of Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd, Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd. and Ifiunik Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Dinesh Mody Mr. Dinesh B. Mody is Whole-Time Director - Administration, Director of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited. He is having experience of more than four decades in pharmaceutical industry. He was elected as the President of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association for tenure of two years - 1995-96 & 1996-97. He was the founder Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil). His keen interest in the development and advancement of the Drugs & Pharmaceutical Industry in the National Sector has made him widely known not only among industry circles but also among the corridors of power. He has played a role in bringing about satisfactory solutions to many burning problems of the Industry.

Shirish Mody Mr. Shirish B. Mody is Whole-Time Director - Marketing, Director of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited. He has experience of about 4 decades in Pharmaceutical Industry. He is proficient not only in the technical functions such as manufacturing, quality control, research and development but also in marketing, planning and control, etc. His contribution to research and development has helped the Company in developing several pharmaceutical formulations and products with Novel Drug Delivery Systems. He was the Past President of Malabar Hill Club Ltd. (formerly known as W.I.A.A. Club Ltd.) He was also the past Vice President of Garware Club House, Churchgate, Mumbai.

Kamlesh Udani Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani is Executive Director - Technical & Production, Director of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited. He is associated with the group since 1979. He has experience in the field of production and developed exceptional organisational capacity and ability in managing various projects for the organisation. He was past Chairman of IDMA-GSB, Ahmedabad and other associations. He was past President of Ankleshwar Industries Association and Founder President of Jam Social Group, Bharuch.

Krupa Gandhi Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi is Additional Independent Director of J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited since January 2014. She is partner of Bansi S. Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants.

Satyanarain Agarwala Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala is Non-Executive Independent Director of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited. He has done MBBS, DCH, FRCP (Ed.), FICA (USA), FICP and is a practicing physician and cardiologist. He has been associated with pharmaceutical industry for over 35 years and was the head of the pharmaceutical division of a well known pharmaceutical company, Rallis India Ltd. until his retirement in 1996. His areas of experience include medicine and compliance requirements of drug regulatory agencies of regulated markets. He holds directorship in Blue Cross Laboratories Limited, Cliphamed Consultant Private Limited and Oncorx Pharma Private Limited.

Durga Chopra Mr. Durga Dass Chopra is Non-Executive Independent Director of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited since 2003. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has experience of more than 4 decades in the pharmaceutical industry. He was the chairman and managing director of a profitable pharmaceutical company Rhone-Poulenc (India) Ltd. and has served on boards of many companies of repute. He is a non-executive chairman of Albright & Wilson Chemicals India Ltd. and a director of Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. He is the chairman of the Shareholders/ Investors Grievance Committee and a member of the audit committee of Albright & Wilson Chemicals India Ltd.