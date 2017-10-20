JBS SA (JBSS3.SA)

Name Description

Joesley Mendonca Batista Mr. Joesley Mendonca Batista serves as Chairman of the Board of JBS SA since January 2, 2007. He was also the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company until February 1, 2011. He has been working at JBS Group since 1988. He is also CEO of J&F Investimentos S.A., holding of JBS Group.

Wesley Mendonca Batista Mr. Wesley Mendonca Batista serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Vice Chairman of the Board at JBS SA since February 1, 2011. He has been working at JBS Group since 1987. He managed the meat division of JBS SA in South America before serving as Chief Executive Officer of JBS USA. He was appointed Chairman of the Board of JBS USA on January 2, 2011 and was also appointed Chairman of the Board of Pilgrim's Pride.

Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Mr. Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez serves as Chief Administrative and Control Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of JBS SA since November 11, 2010. He joined the Company in August 2005. He has professional experience in the audit and control areas, as well as 10 years of experience in retail. He graduated in Business Administration from Universidade Catolica de Pernambuco and gained a post graduate degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Jeremiah O'Callaghan Mr. Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan serves as Investor Relations Director and Member of the Executive Board of JBS SA since May 14, 2008. He started his activities in the beef sector in 1983. He worked at Mouran from 1983 to 1989, and Bordon from 1989 to 1995. He joined JBS SA in 1996 to develop the international business of the Company. He graduated in Engineering from University College Cork.

Francisco de Assis e Silva Mr. Francisco de Assis e Silva serves as Executive Director of Institutional Relations and Member of the Executive Board at JBS SA since 2011. Prior to that, he served as Legal Director and Member of the Executive Board of the Company from January 2, 2007. He is Member of Instituto dos Advogados de Sao Paulo (IASP) and Instituto Brasileiro de Direito Tributario (IBDT). He was a Lawyer at Grupo Trombini for five years and Administrative and Legal Director of Transportadora Itapemirim S.A. He joined JBS Group in 2001. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Parana, a post-graduate degree in Environmental Law and a post-graduate degree in Commercial Law from Universidade Presbiterina Mackenzie, a Masters degree in Public Law from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, a Masters degree in Public Law from Universidade Federal do Parana and a post-graduate degree in Labor Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Jose Batista Sobrinho Mr. Jose Batista Sobrinho serves as a Director of JBS SA since January 2, 2007. He is Founder of JBS Group. He has over 50 years of experience in the beef industry.

Tarek Farahat Mr. Tarek Mohamed Noshy Nasr Mohamed Farahat serves as Director of JBS SA. Prior to this, he served as Independent Director of the company. Within the Company, he is the Chairman of the Innovation and Marketing Committee. He is a Board Member with additional executive functions at P&G, where he acts as President for Latin America and Global President of the Cash & Carry channel. Moreover, he has been with P&G for 24 years having held a number of roles. He joined P&G in 1989 as Assistant Brand Manager for Peninsula Arabica and since then, he has held local and global functions in Switzerland, France, Germany, Venezuela and Brazil. He is also Director of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

Humberto Junqueira de Farias Mr. Humberto Junqueira de Farias serves as Director of JBS S.A. since April 26, 2013. He has an extensive experience in executive performance in industrial and service companies, having led large companies in Brazil and abroad. He was CEO at the companies Renuka of Brazil S.A., Camargo Correa S.A. Cement, CAVO and Sanitation Services S.A., and Loma Negra CIASA, Argentina. In addition, he was Member of the Board of Loma Negra CIASA, Essencis S.A. Environmental Solutions, Environmental LOGA Logistics S.A. Today, Humberto is CEO at Âmbar Energia, an energy company of J&F Investments S.A. He graduated in Civil Engineering and Business Administration from Mackenzie Presbyterian University. He took specialization courses in FGV, USP and IMD (Switzerland).