JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)

Gerard Degonse Mr. Gerard Degonse is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JCDecaux SA.,since May 15, 2013. He is a graduate of the Institut de Sciences Politiques Paris. Since February 2011, Gérard Degonse has been Acting Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux Holding and director of the company DFI (Decaux Frères Investissements). Gérard Degonse held the post of Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the JCDecaux Group, where he also served on the Executive Board from 2000 to 2010. Before joining the JCDecaux Group, Gérard Degonse was Finance and Treasury Director with the Elf Aquitaine Group. He was previously Vice President Treasurer and Company Secretary of Euro Disney.

Jean-Charles Decaux Mr. Jean-Charles Decaux serves as Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux SA. He was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director of JCDecaux SA., from May 15, 2012. He was previously Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Company's Management Board from May 13, 2009 to May 19, 2010 and prior to that served as Chairman of the Management Board as part of a rotation agreement with Mr. Jean-Francois Decaux. He was elected on the Company’s Management Board on October 9, 2000. He joined the Company in 1989 and was responsible for the creation and development of its Spanish subsidiary. Subsequently, he was involved in the development of subsidiaries in southern Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East. He currently holds several mandates, including Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of JCDecaux Holding and Chief Executive Officer of Decaux Freres Investissements, among others.

Jean-Francois Decaux Mr. Jean-Francois Decaux serves as Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux SA. he was Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux SA., from September 9, 2013. He was elected to the Company's Management Board on October 9, 2000. Until May 10, 2007, he held the functions of Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management of the Company. Then, he was Chairman of the Management Board of the Company until May 14, 2008, when he again became Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company. Next, he was appointed to the function of Chairman of the Management Board of the Company on May 13, 2009, and on May 19, 2010, again became Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company. Subsequently, from May 11, 2011 to May 15, 2012, he was Chairman of the Management Board of JCDecaux SA. Then, he became Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company until September 9, 2013. He joined the Company in 1982 and was responsible for the creation and development of its German subsidiary. Subsequently, he was involved in the development of subsidiaries in Northern and Eastern Europe. He was involved in the Group's move into the United States and Australia. He currently holds several mandates, including Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of JCDecaux Holding, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Media Frankfurt GmbH and Gewista Werbegesellschaft MbH, and Director of DF Real Estate, among others. He graduated from Institut Superieur de Gestion, Paris.

Jean-Pierre Decaux Mr. Jean-Pierre Decaux is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JCDecaux SA., since October 9, 2000. Throughout his career with the Group, which he joined from its beginning in 1964, Jean-Pierre Decaux has held various posts. He was Chief Executive Officer of S.O.P.A.C.T. (Société de Publicité des Abribus® et des Cabines Téléphoniques) from 1975 to 1988, Chief Executive Officer of R.P.M.U. (Régie Publicitaire de Mobilier Urbain) from 1980 to 2001; Chief Executive Officer of Decaux SA (now JCDecaux SA) from 1989 to 2000 and Chief Executive Officer of S.E.M.U.P. (Société d’Exploitation du Mobilier Urbain Publicitaire) from 1995 to 2001.

David Bourg Mr. David Bourg is Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Comapny. He is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and obtained a Master’s degree and post-graduate diploma in economics (DEA) from the University of Paris Dauphine. He began his career in the firm Deloitte & Touche with various positions of responsibility, including Audit Supervisor in Buenos Aires and Audit Manager in Paris. He joined JCDecaux in 2001 as a Business Development Manager principally responsible for merger & acquisition projects within the Group. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer for Asia in 2005, and CEO for Middle East in 2011.

Emmanuel Bastide Mr. Emmanuel Bastide is Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He began his career as a Works Engineer with Saur in 1994, and joined JCDecaux in 1998 as Deputy Regional Director, Île-de-France Est. In 1999, he was appointed as Head of Development for North Asia, excluding Japan, a position based in Hong Kong. Promoted in 2001 as Senior Vice Chairman of JCDecaux in Japan (joint venture of JCDecaux SA and Mitsubishi Corporation, of which JCDecaux holds 60%), he becomes the Chairman in 2002. Since 1 January 2007, Emmanuel Bastide has been the Chief Executive Officer Asia of JCDecaux with the following countries under his responsibility: Japan, Korea, China/Hong Kong, Macao, India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Jean-Sebastien Decaux Mr. Jean-Sebastien Decaux is Member of the Executive Board of JCDecaux SA., since May 15, 2013. He is also Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. Since March 1, 2013, Mr. Decaux has been Chief Executive Officer for Africa-Israel at the Company. He was appointed CEO for Southern Europe at JCDecaux SA on September 13, 2010. He joined the Company in 1998. He worked in JCDecaux in the United Kingdom from 1998 to 2000 and in JCDecaux Italia in 2000. In December 2001 he was named Managing Director for Urban Furniture and Commercial Director of IGPDecaux, where he is also Member of the Board of Directors. Since 2004, he also manages the Company's subsidiaries in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Daniel Hofer Mr. Daniel Hofer is Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer - Germany, Austria, Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Company. He holds an MBA from the University of Rochester (New York) and a Business Administration Doctorate from the University of South Australia (UniSA) in Adelaide. Daniel Hofer fulfilled several management roles in the media sector before joining NZZ Group (Neue Zuercher Zeitung), one of the leading media companies in Switzerland, as Member of the Executive Board, from 2006 to 2010. From 1 October 2010, Daniel Hofer assumed the duties of Chief Executive Officer of APG-SGA, the outdoor advertising leading company in Switzerland. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of that company since 21 May 2014. Since 1 September 2014, Daniel Hofer assumes the duties of Chief Executive Officer Germany, Austria, Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia of JCDecaux SA.

Michel Bleitrach Mr. Michel Bleitrach is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of JCDecaux SA., since May 15, 2013. He is an alumnus of the Ecole Polytechnique (X65) and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées. He also holds a degree in Economics and an MBA from Berkeley. Since October 2011, Michel Bleitrach has been Vice Chairman of Albioma (formerly Séchilienne Sidec) and Chairman of Albioma’s Investment Committee. He is also a director and Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating Committee of SPIE SA. Michel Bleitrach is President of the Union des Transports Publics et Ferroviaires (French public transport and rail trade association) and Energy Advisor to the Chairman of SNCF. Michel Bleitrach was formerly Executive Chairman of SAUR. Prior to that he held the post of Chairman of the Executive Board of Keolis.

Monique Cohen Ms. Monique Cohen serves as an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of JCDecaux SA., since May 11, 2011. She is a former student of France’s Ecole Polytechnique (X 76) and she holds a masters degree in mathematics and business law. Since June 2000, she has held the position of Associate Director with Apax Partners in France. She is in charge of investments in the Business and Financial Services sector and oversees the “origination” division. Monique Cohen also serves as Acting Chief Executive Officer of Altami Amboise. Previously she worked at BNP Paribas, where she held the position of Global Head of Equities until June 2000. Earlier, she also served as a Senior Banker at Paribas, managing global sales follow-up for a large number of French key accounts. She has also been a member of the board of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority) from 2011 to 2014.

Xavier de Sarrau Mr. Xavier de Sarrau is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of JCDecaux SA., since May 14, 2003. He is a Member of the Company's Audit Committee. All of this experience has enabled him to acquire expertise in the areas of international taxation, ownership structures and management of private assets, complex financial instruments, mergers and reorganisations. He has also written several books and articles on international tax law and lectured at the World Economic Forum. Xavier de Sarrau is a Knight of the French Legion of Honour and a former member of the National Bar Council (Conseil National des Barreaux).

Alexia Decaux-Lefort Ms. Alexia Decaux-Lefort serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of JCDecaux SA., since May 15, 2013. She is a graduate of The University of Warwick. Since April 2012, she has held the post of Product Manager at Piaget, part of the Richemont International Group, where she began her career in 2008. No other office or position was held in any Group company in 2015.

Sylvie Lelouarn Mrs. Sylvie Lelouarn is Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. She joined the Group in 1982 as an Administrative Secretary for Avenir. Since 2004, she is an Estate Assistant at JCDecaux’s agency in Gennevilliers. Sylvie Lelouarn was appointed by the Workers’ Council of JCDecaux, on 29 October 2015, to join JCDecaux SA’s Supervisory Board for three years. In compliance with the law, Sylvie Lelouarn had to relinquish his office within the JCDecaux SEU. No other office or position was held in any Group company in 2015.

Pierre Mutz Mr. Pierre Mutz is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of JCDecaux SA., since May 13, 2009. He graduate from the military academy in Saint-Cyr, Pierre Mutz began his career in the Army in 1963, then joined the Prefectural Corps in 1980, where he was Chief of Cabinet to the Commissioner of Police in Paris, Executive Civil Servant, Staff Sub-Manager of the Police Headquarters and Director of Cabinet to the Commissioner of Police in Paris. He also served as the Prefect of Essonne, from 1996 to 2000, Prefect of the Limousin region and Prefect of Haute-Vienne from 2000 to 2002, Director General of the National Gendarmerie from 2002 to 2004, as well as Commissioner of Police of Paris from 2004 to 2007. Then he held the office of Prefect of the Ile-de-France region and Prefect of Paris between May 2007 and October 2008. Finally, Pierre Mutz was named State Representative (Préfet hors cadre) on 9 October 2008. Pierre Mutz is a Commander of the French Legion of Honour and the French National Order of Merit.