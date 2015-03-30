Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)

Name Description

Anil Shah Mr. Anil Shah is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a Graduate of Commerce and a Chartered-Accountant. He has experience of around 29 years in various areas like Finance, Accounts, Budgeting, Costing, Legal, Direct and Indirect Taxation, etc. He is associated with the Company since 1984. He is not holding Directorship in any other public limited Company incorporated in India.

Vinay Chauhan Mr. Vinay Chauhan is Executive Director of the Company. He is Bachelor of Engineering and has done Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Engineering. He has an experience of around 26 years in various areas like Design and Development, Quality Management, Manufacturing, etc. He is associated with the Company since 1993. He is not holding Directorship in any other public limited Company incorporated in India.

Ashok Balwani Mr. Ashok Balwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has a B.E. (Hons) in Electrical Engineering from BITS, Pilani and an MBA from FMS, University of Delhi. He has over 30 years experience and has been associated with many corporates like Larsen & Toubro Limited, Det Norske Veritas and Man Industries (India) Ltd. He is now working as an independent management consultant. He is not holding Directorship in any other public limited Company incorporated in India.

Ravindra Jain Mr. Ravindra Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has done Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad where he secured seventh rank, and was a Gold Medalist in B.E.(Elect) from Regional Engineering College, Jaipur. He has experience of about 29 years in corporates in various areas viz. sales and marketing (in both industrial and consumer environments), manufacturing, operations, strategic planning, developing global alliances and JVs, identifying appropriate technology, establishing several new projects of global scale and quality, technology transfer and business & brand development. Presently he is working as President in Minda Management Services Ltd.

Devender Nath Dr. Devender Nath is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Ph.D (Hon.) & B. Tech (Electrical) Hons. from NT - Kharagpur. He has over 42 years experience in areas like R&D, HR, Technology and Strategy. Presently he is serving on the Advisory Boards of ICFAI-Management School at Mumbai & Institute of Technology & Management (Deemed University), Kharagpur. He was President of Bombay Management Association in its Golden Jubilee year & continues to serve the Association as an Executive Council Member. He is not holding Directorship in any other public limited Company incorporated in India.