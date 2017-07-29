J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)

Name Description

Timothy Martin Mr. Timothy Randall Martin serves as Chairman of the Board of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Founded the Company in 1979, having previously studied law at Nottingham University And qualified as a barrister. He became chairman in 1983.

John Hutson Mr. John Hutson serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Joined in 1991 and was appointed to the board in 1996. He is a graduate of Exeter University and previously worked with Allied Domecq.

Ben Whitley Mr. Ben Whitley serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of the company. He Joined in 1999 and was appointed to the board in 2015. He is a graduate of Durham University and qualified as a chartered management accountant in 2012.

Nigel Connor Mr. Nigel Connor serves as Company Secretary and Head of Legal of the company. He Joined in 2009 and was appointed Company Secretary in 2014. He is a graduate of Newcastle University and qualified as a solicitor in 1997.

Su Cacioppo Ms. Su Cacioppo serves as Personnel and Legal Director, Executive Director of J D Wetherspoon PLC. She Joined in 1991 and was appointed to the board in 2008. She is a graduate of South Bank University and London Guildhall University and previously worked for Courage Limited and Allied Leisure.

David Capstick Mr. David Capstick serves as IT and Property Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Joined in 1998. He was appointed to the management board in 2003. He is a graduate of the University of Surrey and previously worked for Allied Domecq.

Martin Geoghegan Mr. Martin Geoghegan serves as Operations Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Joined in 1994, having previously worked for Safeway plc. He worked in several operational roles, before being appointed as operations director in 2004.

Miles Slade Mr. Miles Slade serves as Retail Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Joined in 2000. He worked in several operational roles before being appointed as deputy operations director in January 2012. He is a graduate of Nottingham Trent University.

James Ullman Mr. James Ullman serves as Audit Director of the company. Joined in 1994. He was appointed to the management board in 2017. He is a graduate of Brighton University and Birmingham City University and became a chartered auditor in 2011.

Richard Beckett Sir. Richard Beckett, QC, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of JD Wetherspoon Plc. He Appointed to the board in 2009 and is chair of the nomination committee and a member of the audit and remuneration committees. He was called to the bar in 1965 and took silk in 1987. He was one of the pre-eminent practitioners in regulatory and licensing matters.

Elizabeth McMeikan Ms. Elizabeth McMeikan serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. She Appointed to the board in 2005 and is a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees. She is a graduate of Cambridge University. She is a non-executive director of UNITE plc, Flybe plc and chairs the Moat Housing Association. She also sits on the board of two privately owned companies.

Harry Morley Mr. Harry Morley serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Harry is chairman of the audit committee and a non executive director of The Mercantile Investment Trust PLC. Until April 2016 he was CEO of Armajaro Asset Management and until May 2016 he was a non executive director and chair of the audit committee of Bibendum Wine Holdings Limited. Earlier in his career he was co-founder and CFO of the restaurant business Tragus Holdings, and prior to that he worked in the shipping industry for P&O. He is a graduate of Oxford University. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1991.