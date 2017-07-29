Edition:
J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)

JDW.L on London Stock Exchange

1,241.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,245.00
Open
1,251.00
Day's High
1,251.00
Day's Low
1,234.00
Volume
112,444
Avg. Vol
286,901
52-wk High
1,296.00
52-wk Low
810.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Timothy Martin

62 1983 Chairman of the Board

John Hutson

52 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Ben Whitley

39 2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

Nigel Connor

48 2016 Company Secretary and Head of Legal

Su Cacioppo

50 2008 Personnel and Legal Director, Executive Director

David Capstick

56 IT and Property Director

Martin Geoghegan

48 2004 Operations Director

Miles Slade

36 2016 Retail Director

James Ullman

46 2017 Audit Director

Richard Beckett

73 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Elizabeth McMeikan

55 2012 Senior Non-Executive Independent Director

Harry Morley

52 2016 Non-Executive Independent Director

Debra van Gene

62 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Timothy Martin

Mr. Timothy Randall Martin serves as Chairman of the Board of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Founded the Company in 1979, having previously studied law at Nottingham University And qualified as a barrister. He became chairman in 1983.

John Hutson

Mr. John Hutson serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Joined in 1991 and was appointed to the board in 1996. He is a graduate of Exeter University and previously worked with Allied Domecq.

Ben Whitley

Mr. Ben Whitley serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of the company. He Joined in 1999 and was appointed to the board in 2015. He is a graduate of Durham University and qualified as a chartered management accountant in 2012.

Nigel Connor

Mr. Nigel Connor serves as Company Secretary and Head of Legal of the company. He Joined in 2009 and was appointed Company Secretary in 2014. He is a graduate of Newcastle University and qualified as a solicitor in 1997.

Su Cacioppo

Ms. Su Cacioppo serves as Personnel and Legal Director, Executive Director of J D Wetherspoon PLC. She Joined in 1991 and was appointed to the board in 2008. She is a graduate of South Bank University and London Guildhall University and previously worked for Courage Limited and Allied Leisure.

David Capstick

Mr. David Capstick serves as IT and Property Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Joined in 1998. He was appointed to the management board in 2003. He is a graduate of the University of Surrey and previously worked for Allied Domecq.

Martin Geoghegan

Mr. Martin Geoghegan serves as Operations Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Joined in 1994, having previously worked for Safeway plc. He worked in several operational roles, before being appointed as operations director in 2004.

Miles Slade

Mr. Miles Slade serves as Retail Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. He Joined in 2000. He worked in several operational roles before being appointed as deputy operations director in January 2012. He is a graduate of Nottingham Trent University.

James Ullman

Mr. James Ullman serves as Audit Director of the company. Joined in 1994. He was appointed to the management board in 2017. He is a graduate of Brighton University and Birmingham City University and became a chartered auditor in 2011.

Richard Beckett

Sir. Richard Beckett, QC, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of JD Wetherspoon Plc. He Appointed to the board in 2009 and is chair of the nomination committee and a member of the audit and remuneration committees. He was called to the bar in 1965 and took silk in 1987. He was one of the pre-eminent practitioners in regulatory and licensing matters.

Elizabeth McMeikan

Ms. Elizabeth McMeikan serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. She Appointed to the board in 2005 and is a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees. She is a graduate of Cambridge University. She is a non-executive director of UNITE plc, Flybe plc and chairs the Moat Housing Association. She also sits on the board of two privately owned companies.

Harry Morley

Mr. Harry Morley serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Harry is chairman of the audit committee and a non executive director of The Mercantile Investment Trust PLC. Until April 2016 he was CEO of Armajaro Asset Management and until May 2016 he was a non executive director and chair of the audit committee of Bibendum Wine Holdings Limited. Earlier in his career he was co-founder and CFO of the restaurant business Tragus Holdings, and prior to that he worked in the shipping industry for P&O. He is a graduate of Oxford University. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1991.

Debra van Gene

Ms. Debra van Gene serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of JD Wetherspoon PLC. She Appointed to the board in 2006 and is chair of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit and nomination committees. She is a graduate of Oxford University. She is also a Lay Commissioner with the Judicial Appointments Commission. She was a partner at Heidrick and Struggles Inc and previously ran her own executive search firm.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Timothy Martin

341,000

John Hutson

1,698,000

Ben Whitley

491,000

Nigel Connor

--

Su Cacioppo

960,000

David Capstick

683,000

Martin Geoghegan

--

Miles Slade

--

James Ullman

--

Richard Beckett

47,000

Elizabeth McMeikan

47,000

Harry Morley

39,000

Debra van Gene

47,000
As Of  29 Jul 2017

Insider Trading

