JHSF Participacoes SA (JHSF3.SA)

Name Description

Jose Auriemo Mr. Jose Auriemo Neto serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and a Member of the Executive Board of JHSF Participacoes SA. Prior to this, he acted as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from December 5, 2006 to April 29, 2011. He has been Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company as from June 29, 2006. He has also been Chief Executive Officer of JHSF Par since 2003. He joined the group companies in 1993 and in 1997 founded its services department, by creating the parking lot management company Parkbem. In 1998, he began the shopping center department by obtaining the rights to develop Shopping Santa Cruz and became responsible for implementing and managing it. In addition, he has served as Member of the YPO since 1999 and was Executive Officer of that organization for two mandates in the periods from 2003 to 2004 and from 2004 to 2005.

Eduardo Silveira Camara Mr. Eduardo Silveira Camara serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and a Member of the Board of Directors of JHSF Participacoes SA. He served as Investor Relations Officer of the company until Sep 18, 2015. Prior to this he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer untill May 1, 2014. He is responsible for finance, business development and hotels. In the past, he was Manager at Garantia Investment Bank and Bank of America; Executive Officer of Banco Multiplic, as well as having been Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors and Officer for Investor Relations of UNIPAR and its subsidiaries, including Petroquimica Uniao, Carbocloro and Deten. He was also Executive Officer for the Schahin Group and Member of the Board of Directors of the IBGC. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Masters of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Thiago Alonso de Oliveira Mr. Thiago Alonso de Oliveira serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of JHSF Participacoes S.A. since Sep 18, 2015.

Marcelo Barbaresco Mr. Marcelo Barbaresco has served as the Chief Legal Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of JHSF Participacoes SA since May 15, 2012. He has worked as Lawyer, occupying various positions in Banco CCF Brasil SA, in La Fonte Participacoes SA and in Fundacao Instituto de Pesquisas Economicas - FIPE/USP. He has been Member of the Bureau of Real Estate Law Debates - MDDI and Visiting Professor to courses in Real Estate Law at Fundacao Getulio Vargas. He was also Member of the Legal Commission of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance - IBGC, and the Committee of Consumer Law of the Lawer Association of Brazil- OAB in Sao Paulo. He gained a Bachelor's in Law from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo in 1994. He also has a Master's degree in Business Law, Financial Markets, Civil Litigation, Real State & Registral Law and also Consumer Law.

Andre Luis Rodrigues Mr. Andre Luis Rodrigues serves as the Member of the Executive Board of JHSF Participacoes SA since May 15, 2012. He served as Chief Financial Officer of the company until Sep 18, 2015. He has industrial experience in Accounting and Finance, having developed his career in various positions within the finance area of the Rhodia Group, with experience in Latin America, Germany and France. He gained a degree in Chemical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) and received a Masters of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from the Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Carlos Eduardo Andreoni Ambrosio Mr. Carlos Eduardo Andreoni Ambrosio has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of JHSF Participacoes SA since April 29, 2011. He began his career as a Trainee at Citibank in 1988, where he worked in the local markets and derivatives. In October 1993, he was transferred to the Banco Matrix. In October 1995, he became managing partner and member of the Executive Committee of Banco Matrix, responsible for local distribution and international risk management. In 2001 he left the Banco Matrix to be Managing Partner of Claritas Investimentos. He is currently the partner responsible for new business structure and operations, as well as Member of the Board of Ethics ANBIMA (Associacao Brasileira das Entidades dos Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais). He graduated in Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Richard Barczinski Mr. Richard Barczinski has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of JHSF Participacoes SA since April 28, 2009. In the past, he worked at International Engineering Co and Esso Brasileira de Petroleo. He worked at Sterm Jewelers for over 25 years, where he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Group from 2004 to 2007. In mid-2008, he began consulting in the start-up of Hermes who signed with JHSF concession contract for opening its first store in Brazil. In April 2009, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of a company created by JHSF to manage this operation. He was Member of the Young Presidents Organization, from 1999 and from 2004; the World Presidents Organization, where he held the positions of Vice President between 2008 and 2009, and of Chairman from 2009 to 2010. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1976, with specialization in Systems. He also studied at Centre de La Federation Horloge, specializing in Watch and Jewelry in 1980.

Claudio Augusto Bonomi Mr. Claudio Augusto Bonomi has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of JHSF Participacoes SA since December 5, 2006. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of SCJ and of JHSF Engenharia e Incorporacoes, Professor and Coordinator of the Project Finance Course at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in Sao Paulo and Visiting Professor at the Business Administration Institute Foundation (Fundacao Instituto de Administracao) of Universidade de Sao Paulo. He is Consultant to the World Bank, was hired by the UNDP - United Nations Development Program and is Member of the Fiscal Council of Trafo SA and Partner at Bonomi Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. He has published several books and is Author of the Brazilian book Project Finance no Brasil (Project Finance in Brazil). He was Chief Financial Officer of the Camargo Correa group, as well as Chief Financial Officer of Sodexho in Brasil; Partner at Trevisan Privatizacoes, responsible for the privatization of Ultrafertil, Fosfertil, Indag and Usiminas, and Member of the Board of Directors of CELG- Centrais Eletricas de Goias SA, from 2002 to 2003.

Victor Henrique Foroni Mr. Victor Henrique Foroni has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of JHSF Participacoes SA since April 27, 2012. He was one of the founding partners of Metodo Engenharia SA, which he was the President of for over 32 years and left in 2004. He also founded other companies in the group such as: STAMP prefabricated architectural structures, SHV structures and Metodo Fast Construction. After leaving this company, he joined and managed Trump Realty Brazil. He is in JHSF since 2009. He graduated in Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.