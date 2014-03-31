J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)

Name Description

Yadupati Singhania Shri. Yadupati Singhania is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of J.K. Cement Limited. Mr. Singhania, a B.Tech from IIT Kanpur, has been involved in the cement industry for over thirty years. He Helped to evolve India’s cement industry for over three decades; Played a pivotal role in the introduction of international quality white cement in India; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jaykay Enterprises Limited since 1999; Director of the Employers Association of … [read more]Northern India and Chancellor of Sir Padampat Singhania University President of Kanpur Productivity Council and member of the Board of Governors of the National Council for Cement and Building Material and Jodhpur Chamber of Commerce; Member of the Managing Committee of Cement Manufacturers Association; Deeply involved in social entrepreneurship; Member of Rotary Club;

Ajay Saraogi Shri. Ajay Kumar Saraogi serves as Chief Financial Officer; President - Corporate Affairs of J.K.Cement Limited. Shri. A.K. Saraogi has over 25 years of experience in the field of Finance. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from Sriram College of Commerce, Delhi University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Kanpur University, Kanpur. He joined the JKSL Cement Division in 1978.

Madhavkrishna Singhania Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania serves as Special Executive of J. K. Cement Limited. Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania is an Electrical and Computer Engineer from Carnegie Mellon University, USA. He joined J.K. Cement Ltd. in early 2010 and has been involved in various new initiatives at the company's Cement plants in Nimbahera, Mangrol & Gotan. He is currently … [read more]working on new projects and technology integration. With a technical bent of mind and an obsession with perfection, Madhavkrishna Singhania is now an integral cog in the J.K. Cement machinery.

Raghavpat Singhania Mr. Raghavpat Singhania serves as Special Executive of J. K. Cement Limited. Mr. Raghavpat Singhania, is a new member of the J.K. Cement family. A graduate from Sheffield Hallam University, he is a young and dynamic individual who has already made a mark in the company by introducing many improvements in systems and processes. He is currently looking into Marketing, HR and Branding initiatives in the company. His passion and fervor is sure to take the company to new heights.

S. Bansal Shri. S. L. Bansal is Additional Director of the Company. He was a former Chairman & Managing Director, Oriental Bank of Commerce.

Paul Hugentobler Mr. Paul Heinz Hugentobler is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of J.K. Cement Limited. He joined what is now Holcim Group Support Ltd in 1980 as Project Manager, and in 1994 he was appointed Holcim Ltd Area Manager for the Asia Pacific region. From 1999 until 2000, he also served as CEO of Siam City Cement (Public) Company Limited, headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. January 2002 until his retirement on February 28, 2014, he was appointed a member of the Executive Committee with the responsibility for South Asia and ASEAN except the Philippines As on 31.3.2014, he does not hold any Equity share of the Company.

Kailash Khandelwal Shri. Kailash Nath Khandelwal serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of J.K. Cement Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate and a Chartered Accountant having experience of more than 45 years in the field of Finance, Accounts, Taxation etc. He has been acting as Director of the Company since 2004. He also served as President (Finance & Accounts) of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd (formerly J.K. Synthetics Ltd). He is on the Board of other Indian Companies and also acted as Trustee and Member of various educational and social institutions and organisations.

Sushila Singhania Smt. Sushila Devi Singhania serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. Scion of renowned Jalan family representing Surajmall Nagarmall group, famous industrial house. Having keen interest in industry and commerce. A Member of Managing Committee of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur, President of Juari Devi Girls Inter College, Kanpur and President of Devi Girls Post Graduate College, Kanpur. Has been actively associated with programmes for welfare and upliftment of economically weaker sections, children and women and also with religious activities. Acting as Director of M/s. Yadu International Ltd. and M/s. G.H.Securities Limited.

Krishna Agarwal Dr. Krishna Behari Agarwal serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of J.K. Cement Limited. He is a graduate of Law, PhD. ICWA and CS. He has vast experience in the fields of Finance, Accounts and Capital Market. He has been associated with several industry and trade associations and served Merchants’ Chamber of U.P. and U.P. Stock Exchange Association Limited as their President. He has been actively associated with FICCI & ASSOCHAM and was actively involved with various Committees of Government. As on 31.3.2014, he held 300 Nos. of Equity share of the Company.

Suparas Bhandari Shri. Suparas Bhandari serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of J. K. Cement Limited. He is graduated in Science and Law. He possesses more than four decades of rich insurance industry experience and is the founder Chairman and Managing Director of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited. He also served as Assistant General Manager of United Insurance Company of India Ltd and General Manager of Oriental Insurance Company of India Ltd. As on 31st March 2014, he does not hold any Equity share of the Company.

Jayant Godbole Shri. Jayant Narayan Godbole serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of J. K. Cement Limited. He is a B. Tech (Hons.) from IIT Mumbai and also holding certificate in Financial Management. He possesses over 39 years experience in various fields ranging from operation of small scale units in India to conceiving, implementing and operating mega projects abroad. He functioned as Chairman & Managing Director of IDBI in 2005 at the time of retirement. During his stints with IDBI and IIBI he was directly overlooking functions including Zonal Head, Corporate Finance, restructuring and rehabilitation of sick units, venture capital, merchant banking and investors’ relation. He stabilised the corporate debt restructuring (CDR) mechanism in India as the Chairman of the Empowered Group. As on 31.3.2014, he does not hold any Equity share of the Company.

Achintya Karati Shri. Achintya Karati serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of J. K. Cement Limited. He Served as Senior Advisor to ICICI Securities Limited and also with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited; He has Vast experience in finance and legal affairs, spanning over three decades; He is Diverse expertise across commercial, legal and secretarial matters; Retired as Country Head, Government and Institutional Solutions Group, ICICI Bank Limited (erstwhile Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India Limited) in March 2004; Served as Deputy Zonal Manager (North) and Head of Major Client Group (North) in ICICI Limited.