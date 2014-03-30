J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)
JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.40 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs232.40
Open
Rs232.50
Day's High
Rs234.95
Day's Low
Rs227.25
Volume
35,693
Avg. Vol
251,705
52-wk High
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jagdishkumar Gupta
|66
|1999
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Arvind Gupta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Poornima Reddy
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kamal Gupta
|41
|1999
|Executive Director
|
Nalin Gupta
|38
|1999
|Executive Director
|
Kusum Gupta
|59
|2014
|Director
|
Ajit Chatha
|78
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Raghavachari Srinivasan
|84
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Padmanabh Vora
|71
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Jagdishkumar Gupta
|Shri. Jagdishkumar M. Gupta is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. He made a modest start in the year 1980 by setting up a proprietorship concern by the name of J. Kumar & Co. Since its inception, under his able leadership, the company and as a Registered Class I-A construction company. It is because of his management skills the company have completed projects including construction of roads, bridges and flyovers, swimming pools, earthen dams, airport runways and airport rapid taxi work, housing and commercial complexes etc. He also takes keen interest in social activites.
|
Arvind Gupta
|Mr. Arvind Gupta is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been AGM (Finance & Accounts) of the Company.
|
Poornima Reddy
|Mrs. Poornima Reddy is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. She is a Company Secretary and has done her LLB along with with P.G.Diploma in Financial Management. She carries with her a total experience of 8 years. Prior to joining the company, she has worked with ThyssenKrupp Electical Steel as Manager and Company Secretary. Presently she is handling the secretarial and legal matters.
|
Kamal Gupta
|Shri. Kamal Jagdish Gupta is Executive Director of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. He has done his Bachelors in Civil Engineering. He is associated with the company since 1996 and carries with him an experience of more than 14 years in construction field. To his credit is completion of flyovers, swimming pool and rail over bridges. Presently he is looking after the construction Skywalks and flyover projects in Mumbai.
|
Nalin Gupta
|Shri. Nalin Jagdish Gupta is Executive Director of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. He is a commerce graduate and a member of Indian Institution of Bridge Engineers. He is associated with the company since 1997 and carries with him an experience of over 13 years. He is instrumental in construction work related to roads and its widening, construction of subway, railway buildings, flyovers and rail over bridges.
|
Kusum Gupta
|
Ajit Chatha
|Mr. Ajit Singh Chatha, (IAS Retd), is an Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is graduated with Honors in Electrical Engineering from Government Engineering College, Jabalpur and joined the I.A.S cadre of Punjab in 1963 and held wide range of assignments from the field to the secretariat such as Deputy Commissioner of Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Managing Director Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and Principal Secretary, Department of Industries Cooperation, Housing, Irrigation and Power, Home and Justice and as Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Punjab.
|
Raghavachari Srinivasan
|Dr. Raghavachari Srinivasan is Non-Executive Independent Director of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. He has held several senior managerial positions in the public sector banks like Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of India and Allahabad Bank for several years. He is also associated currently with as Chairman/Director of several companies focussing in Software, Pharma, Gems & Jewellery, Tea, Paint in addition to Mutual Fund Industry.
|
Padmanabh Vora
|Shri. Padmanabh Pundarikray Vora is Non-Executive Independent Director of J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and has over 36 years experience in finance, banking and management. During his long career as banker, he has held several prestigious positions in the industry such as serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Industrial Development Bank of India from which he retired in 2003. He is also associated currently with as Chairman/Director of several companies focussing in Real Estate, Manufacturing, and Finance etc. He is director of Halonix Limited, Nakoda Llimited, National Securities Depository Limited, Omaxe Limited, Reliance Capital Trustee Co Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Limted and Sterling Add Life India Limted.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Jagdishkumar Gupta
|4,800,000
|
Arvind Gupta
|--
|
Poornima Reddy
|--
|
Kamal Gupta
|4,200,000
|
Nalin Gupta
|4,200,000
|
Kusum Gupta
|--
|
Ajit Chatha
|--
|
Raghavachari Srinivasan
|--
|
Padmanabh Vora
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Jagdishkumar Gupta
|0
|0
|
Arvind Gupta
|0
|0
|
Poornima Reddy
|0
|0
|
Kamal Gupta
|0
|0
|
Nalin Gupta
|0
|0
|
Kusum Gupta
|0
|0
|
Ajit Chatha
|0
|0
|
Raghavachari Srinivasan
|0
|0
|
Padmanabh Vora
|0
|0