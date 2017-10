Holcim Argentina SA (JMI.BA)

Name Description

Ubaldo Jose Aguirre Eng. Ubaldo Jose Aguirre serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Holcim (Argentina) S.A. He also acts as Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Demetrio Raul Brusco Eng. Demetrio Raul Brusco serves as Director of Holcim (Argentina) S.A. He also acts as Member of Company's Audit Committee. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Oliver Osswald Mr. Oliver Osswald serves as Director of Holcim (Argentina) S.A. since 2017. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Osvaldo Hector Bort Mr. Osvaldo Hector Bort serves as Trustee of Holcim (Argentina) S.A. In the past, he served as Partner of Price Waterhouse Coopers. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.