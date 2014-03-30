Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (JMNA.NS)

Name Description

Bhupinder Jauhar Mr. Bhupinder Singh Jauhar is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. Mr. Jauhar has promoted JAI and is having experience of more than 55 years in engineering and auto component industry especially in the area of automobile suspension system.

Pradeep Jauhar Mr. Pradeep Singh Jauhar is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. Mr. Jauhar looks after the operations of the Company. He is a commerce graduate and has over 25 years of experience in the spring industry.

Ashok Goyal Mr. Ashok Kumar Goyal is Vice President and Head of Malanpur Plant of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.

Shakti Goyal Mr. Shakti Goyal is General Manager - Finance & Strategic Sourcing of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.

H. Gujral Mr. H. S. Gujral is Executive Director of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.

Shashi Bansal Mr. Shashi Bansal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. He is Bachelor of Engineering and having more that 40 years of experience at various positions.

Jainendar Jain Mr. Jainendar Kumar Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited. He was Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of IC1CI Bank Ltd of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a commerce graduate.

Uma Singhal Mr. Uma Kant Singhal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. Mr. Singhal is a Law Graduate and has been practicing as an advocate and has experience of over 40 years in corporate law matters.