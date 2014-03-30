Edition:
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (JMNA.NS)

JMNA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

59.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs58.00
Open
Rs58.50
Day's High
Rs59.60
Day's Low
Rs58.35
Volume
391,804
Avg. Vol
962,998
52-wk High
Rs63.50
52-wk Low
Rs30.14

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Bhupinder Jauhar

80 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Randeep Jauhar

2016 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Pankaj Gupta

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Pradeep Jauhar

50 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Praveen Lakhera

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Head-Legal

Ashok Goyal

2011 Vice President and Head of Malanpur Plant

Shakti Goyal

2011 General Manager - Finance & Strategic Sourcing

H. Gujral

2013 Executive Director

Payal Chawla

2015 Independent Woman Director

Rakesh Kalra

2015 Independent Director

Shashi Bansal

68 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

Jainendar Jain

70 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Uma Singhal

72 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

V. Subramanian

2013 Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of IFCI Ltd.
Biographies

Name Description

Bhupinder Jauhar

Mr. Bhupinder Singh Jauhar is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. Mr. Jauhar has promoted JAI and is having experience of more than 55 years in engineering and auto component industry especially in the area of automobile suspension system.

Randeep Jauhar

Pankaj Gupta

Pradeep Jauhar

Mr. Pradeep Singh Jauhar is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. Mr. Jauhar looks after the operations of the Company. He is a commerce graduate and has over 25 years of experience in the spring industry.

Praveen Lakhera

Ashok Goyal

Mr. Ashok Kumar Goyal is Vice President and Head of Malanpur Plant of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.

Shakti Goyal

Mr. Shakti Goyal is General Manager - Finance & Strategic Sourcing of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.

H. Gujral

Mr. H. S. Gujral is Executive Director of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.

Payal Chawla

Rakesh Kalra

Shashi Bansal

Mr. Shashi Bansal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. He is Bachelor of Engineering and having more that 40 years of experience at various positions.

Jainendar Jain

Mr. Jainendar Kumar Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited. He was Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of IC1CI Bank Ltd of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a commerce graduate.

Uma Singhal

Mr. Uma Kant Singhal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. Mr. Singhal is a Law Graduate and has been practicing as an advocate and has experience of over 40 years in corporate law matters.

V. Subramanian

Mr. V. Subramanian is Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of IFCI Ltd of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.

