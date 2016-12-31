Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)

Name Description

Alex Gorsky Mr. Alex Gorsky is the Chairman, Board of Directors of the Company. He was named Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee and joined the Board of Directors in April 2012. Mr. Gorsky began his Johnson & Johnson career with Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc. in 1988. Over the next 15 years, he advanced through positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, and management. In 2001, Mr. Gorsky was appointed President of Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., and in 2003 he was named Company Group Chairman of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Gorsky left Johnson & Johnson in 2004 to join Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, where he served as head of the company’s pharmaceutical business in North America. Mr. Gorsky returned to Johnson & Johnson in 2008 as Company Group Chairman for Ethicon. In early 2009, he was appointed Worldwide Chairman of the Surgical Care Group and member of the Executive Committee. In September 2009, he was appointed Worldwide Chairman of the Medical Devices and Diagnostics Group. Mr. Gorsky became Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee in January 2011. Mr. Gorsky also serves on the boards of the Travis Manion Foundation, the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation and the National Academy Foundation.

Dominic Caruso Mr. Dominic J. Caruso is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. At the time of that acquisition, he had been Senior Vice President, Finance of Centocor. Mr. Caruso was named Vice President, Finance of Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in 2001 and Vice President, Group Finance of the Company’s Medical Devices and Diagnostics Group in 2003. In 2005, He was named Vice President of the Company’s Group Finance organization. Mr. Caruso became a member of the Executive Committee and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer in 2007. In April 2016, he was named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

Peter Fasolo Dr. Peter M. Fasolo Ph.D. is Vice President - Global Human Resources of Johnson And Johnson. Dr. Fasolo joined the Company in 2004 as Vice President, Worldwide Human Resources for Cordis Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company. He was then named Vice President, Global Talent Management for the Company. He left Johnson & Johnson in 2007 to join Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., as Chief Talent Officer. He returned to the Company in 2010 as the Vice President, Global Human Resources, and in 2011, he became a member of the Executive Committee. In April 2016, he was named Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Paulus Stoffels Dr. Paulus A. Stoffels is Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson. Dr. P. Stoffels joined the Company in 2002 with the acquisition of Tibotec Virco NV, where he was Chief Executive Officer of Virco NV and Chairman of Tibotec NV. In 2005, he was appointed Company Group Chairman, Global Virology. In 2006, he assumed the role of Company Group Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, with responsibility for worldwide research and development for the Central Nervous System and Internal Medicine Franchises. Dr. Stoffels was appointed Global Head, Research & Development, Pharmaceuticals in 2009, and in 2011, became Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, with responsibility for the Company's therapeutic pipeline through global research and development and strategic business development. In 2012, Dr. Stoffels was also appointed Chief Scientific Officer, with responsibility for enterprise-wide innovation and product safety, and a member of the Executive Committee.

Michael Ullmann Mr. Michael H. Ullmann is Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Ullmann joined the Company in 1989 as a corporate attorney in the Law Department. He was appointed Corporate Secretary in 1999 and served in that role until 2006. During that time, he also held various management positions in the Law Department. In 2006, he was named General Counsel, Medical Devices and Diagnostics and was appointed Vice President, General Counsel and a member of the Executive Committee in 2012.

Joaquin Duato Mr. Joaquin Duato is Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman - Pharmaceuticals of the Company. Mr. Duato joined the Company in 1989 with Janssen-Farmaceutica S.A. (Spain) and in 1997 became Managing Director of Janssen-Cilag S.p.A. (Italy). In 2000, he led Ortho Biotech Europe before relocating to the United States in 2002 to serve as Vice President, and, in 2005, President of Ortho Biotech Inc. In 2008, he was named Company Group Chairman, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, and in 2009 Company Group Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw pharmaceutical product launches and the major therapeutic franchises in Canada, the United States and Latin America. In 2011, he was named Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, responsible for the global commercial businesses of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, including functional support for the research & development organizations. In April 2016., Mr. Duato became a member of the Executive Committee and was named Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals.

Jorge Mesquita Mr. Jorge S. Mesquita is Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Consumer of the Company. Mr. Mesquita joined the Company in 2014 as Worldwide Chairman, Consumer. Prior to joining the Company, he served in various marketing and leadership capacities across Latin America, including roles in Oral Care and Beauty, at The Procter & Gamble Company from 1984 to 2013. In April 2016, Mr. Mesquita became a member of the Executive Committee and was named as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Consumer.

Sandra Peterson Ms. Sandra E. Peterson is Executive Vice President - Group Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Peterson oversees the Consumer and Consumer Medical Device businesses; the Company's operating infrastructure — Supply Chain, Information Technology, Global Services; Health & Wellness; Global Design; and Health Technology. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Peterson was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bayer CropScience AG in Germany, previously serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Bayer Medical Care and President of Bayer HealthCare AG's Diabetes Care Division. Before joining Bayer in 2005, Ms. Peterson held a number of leadership roles at Medco Health Solutions (previously known as Merck-Medco). In April 2016. Ms. Peterson was named Executive Vice President, Group Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson. Effective June 1, 2017, Ms. Peterson will assume leadership of the Hospital Medical Device business, in addition to her current responsibilities.

Joseph Wolk Mr. Joseph Wolk is Vice President - Investor Relations of the Company. He was previously Vice President, Group Finance for the Pharmaceuticals Group of Johnson & Johnson, where he provided finance leadership, supporting Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Joaquin Duato, and Chief Scientific OfficerPaul Stoffels, as a member of the Pharmaceuticals Group Operating Committee. Prior to that role, he held other finance leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson as Vice President of Finance for the Medical Devices Global Supply Chain, and as Chief Financial Officer of the North America Pharmaceuticals Group, responsible for Centocor Ortho Biotech Inc. as well as U.S. Pricing Strategy and Compliance. Wolk joined Johnson & Johnson in 1998 as a Finance Manager in the Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical organization. Prior to joining Johnson & Johnson, Wolk held multiple positions of increasing responsibility at Ametek, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from St. Joseph's University, where he currently serves on the Haub School of Business Board of Visitors, and he also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University School of Law and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Anne Mulcahy Ms. Anne M. Mulcahy is Lead Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Mulcahy was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xerox Corporation (business equipment and services) until July 2009, when she retired as CEO after eight years in the position. Prior to serving as CEO, Ms. Mulcahy was President and Chief Operating Officer of Xerox. She also served as President of Xerox’s General Markets Operations, which created and sold products for reseller, dealer and retail channels. During her career at Xerox that began in 1976, Ms. Mulcahy also served as Vice President for Human Resources with responsibility for compensation, benefits, human resource strategy, labor relations, management development and employee training; and Vice President and Staff Officer for Customer Operations, covering South America and Central America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Ms. Mulcahy has been a U.S. Board Chair of Save the Children since March 2010.

Mary Beckerle Dr. Mary C. Beckerle, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Beckerle has served as CEO and Director of Huntsman Cancer Institute since 2006 and she was appointed in 2009 to an additional key health sciences leadership role as Associate Vice President for Cancer Affairs at the University of Utah. Dr. Beckerle joined the faculty of the University of Utah in 1986, and is a distinguished professor of biology and oncological sciences, holding the Ralph E. and Willia T. Main Presidential Professorship. Dr. Beckerle has served on the NIH Advisory Committee to the Director, on the Board of Directors of the American Association for Cancer Research, as president of the American Society for Cell Biology, and as the Chair of the American Cancer Society Council for Extramural Grants. She currently serves on a number of scientific advisory boards including, the Medical Advisory Board of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and the Scientific Advisory Boards of the National Center for Biological Sciences at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in India, the Mechanobiology Institute in Singapore, and the Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center. Dr. Beckerle held a Guggenheim Fellowship at the Curie Institute in Paris, received the Utah Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology in 2001, the Sword of Hope Award from the American Cancer Society in 2004 and is an elected Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Beckerle was also named a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Governance Fellow in 2012.

D. Scott Davis Mr. D. Scott Davis is Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Davis served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) (shipment and logistics) from 2008 to 2014, and as Chairman from 2014 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Davis held various leadership positions with UPS, primarily in the finance and accounting area, including Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining UPS, he was Chief Executive Officer of II Morrow Inc., a developer of general aviation and marine navigation instruments. Mr. Davis is a Certified Public Accountant. He previously served on the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta from 2003 to 2009, serving as Chairman in 2009. Mr. Davis is a trustee of the Annie E. Casey Foundation and a member of The Carter Center Board of Councilors.

Ian Davis Mr. Ian E.L. Davis is an Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Davis is currently non-executive Chairman, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. Mr. Davis retired from McKinsey & Company (management consulting) in 2010 as a Senior Partner, having served as Chairman and Worldwide Managing Director from 2003 until 2009. In his more than 30 years at McKinsey, he served as a consultant to a range of global organizations across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Prior to becoming Chairman and Worldwide Managing Director, he was Managing Partner of McKinsey’s practice in the United Kingdom and Ireland. His experience included oversight for McKinsey clients and services in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as expertise in the consumer products and retail industries. Mr. Davis is a Director of Teach for All, Inc., a global network of independent social enterprises working to expand educational opportunities in their nations; global energy group, BP plc.; and Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC; and a Senior Advisor at Apax Partners, a private equity firm.

Mark McClellan Dr. Mark B. McClellan, M.D., Ph.D. is an Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson. Dr. McClellan became the inaugural Director of the Duke-Robert J. Margolis, MD, Center for Health Policy in January 2016, and the Margolis Professor of Business, Medicine and Policy at Duke University. He is also a faculty member at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas in Austin. Previously, he served from 2007 to 2015 as a Senior Fellow in Economic Studies, and Director of the Initiatives on Value and Innovation in Health Care at the Brookings Institution. Dr. McClellan served as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2004 to 2006, and as Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from 2002 to 2004. He served as a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers and senior director for health care policy at the White House from 2001 to 2002, and during President Bill Clinton’s administration, held the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy for the Department of the Treasury. Dr. McClellan previously served as an associate professor of economics and medicine with tenure at Stanford University, where he also directed the Program on Health Outcomes Research. Dr. McClellan is the founding chair and a current board member of the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration, is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and chairs the Academy’s Leadership Consortium for Value and Science-Driven Health Care, and co-chairs the guiding committee of the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network.

William Perez Mr. William D. Perez is an Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Perez is currently a Senior Advisor at Greenhill & Co., Inc. (investment banking). Mr. Perez served as President and Chief Executive Officer for the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (confectionary and chewing gum) from 2006 to 2008. Before joining Wrigley, Mr. Perez served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nike, Inc. Previously, he spent 34 years with S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., including eight years as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Perez is a Trustee for Cornell University and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Charles Prince Mr. Charles O. Prince, III, is an Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Prince served as Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup Inc. (financial services) from 2003 to 2007 and as Chairman from 2006 to 2007. Previously he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup’s Global Corporate and Investment Bank from 2002 to 2003 and Chief Operating Officer from 2001 to 2002. Mr. Prince began his career as an attorney at U.S. Steel Corporation in 1975. Mr. Prince is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and The Council of Chief Executives.

A. Eugene Washington Dr. A. Eugene Washington, M.D. is an Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Washington is currently Duke University’s Chancellor for Health Affairs and the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Duke University Health System. Previously he was Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences, Dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Chief Executive Officer of the UCLA Health System; and Distinguished Professor of Gynecology and Health Policy at UCLA. Prior to UCLA, he served as Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Washington co-founded UCSF’s Medical Effectiveness Research Center for Diverse Populations in 1993 and served as Director until 2005. He was Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at UCSF from 1996 to 2004. Dr. Washington also co-founded the UCSF-Stanford Evidence-based Practice Center and served as its first Director from 1997 to 2002. Prior to UCSF, Dr. Washington worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Washington was elected to the National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine in 1997, where he served on its governing Council. He was founding Chair of the Board of Governors of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, served as a member of the Scientific Management Review Board for the National Institutes of Health, and also served as Chair of the Board of Directors of both the California HealthCare Foundation and The California Wellness Foundation. Dr. Washington currently serves on the Boards of Directors of the Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.