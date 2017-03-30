JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)

Name Description

Sajjan Jindal Mr. Sajjan Jindal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of JSW Steel Limited. His keenness to give back to the society and a desire to improve the “lives of individuals”, led to the existence of JSW Foundation which is committed to provide the means to empower individuals to bridge the socio-economic divide and contribute to the creation of a more equitable and sustainable community. The Foundation is proud to have touched the lives of over 1 million people by providing them with opportunities for a bright and sustainable future. A renowned and respected practitioner of sustainable business practices, Mr. Jindal is a noted member of the Executive Committee of the World Steel Association (WSA), President of Indian Steel Association (ISA) as well as the former President of the Institute of Steel Development & Growth (INSDAG). He is also a Council member of the Indian Institute of Metals.

Savitri Jindal Smt. Savitri Devi Jindal is Chairperson Emeritus of JSW Steel Limited. She resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairperson of the Board of the company effective October 20, 2011. She is on the Board of a number of Companies belonging to the O P Jindal Group. She is also the Patron of the Managing Committee of the Vidya Devi Jindal Public School, Hissar, Haryana. She is Director of Rohit Towers Building Limited Jindal Steel & Power Limited JSL Limited Jindal Industries Limited Jindal Saw Limited Sonabheel Tea Limited Jindal ITF Limited Jindal Water Infrastructure Limited.

Seshagiri Rao Mr. Seshagiri M. V. S. Rao is Group Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of JSW Steel Limited. He is responsible for overall operations of JSW Steel including Strategy formulations related to business development, expansion of existing businesses, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and Cost management. He possesses rich experience spanning over three decades in Steel Sector and in the areas of Corporate Finance and Banking. He joined JSW Group in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer and has played active role in growth strategies of JSW Group since then. He has been actively involved in all strategic decision making within the group and has over the years grown with JSW Steel progressively shouldering higher responsibilities. Prior to joining JSW Steel he has worked with various reputed organizations in various capacities.

Vinod Nowal Dr. Vinod K. Nowal is Deputy Managing Director, Wholetime Director of JSW Steel Limited. He has also previously served as the President of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Bangalore, President of Tarapur Industrial Manufacturers Associations, Tarapur, Chairman of Manufacturing Task Force Southern Region at ASSOCHAM, member of Manufacturing Task Force constituted by Government of Karnataka, member of a committee under Chief Minister of Karnataka for Employment in the Manufacturing Sector, member of Governing Body of M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore, Advisory Member on the Board of T John College, Bangalore and member of Advisory Committee of the Center of Excellence in Steel Technology (COEST) at IIT Bombay.

Jayant Acharya Mr. Jayant Acharya is an Director - Commercial & Marketing, Executive Director of JSW Steel Limited, since April 01, 2010. He served as Executive Director, Director - Sales & Marketing of JSW Steel Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer with a Masters in Physics from BITS, Pilani in the year 1986. He has done his MBA in Marketing from the Indore University. Mr. Acharya has 22 years of experience in the steel industry spanning the entire range of flat and long steel products. He has worked in various capacities and locations in India. His experience includes start up operations, development and execution of strategies for penetrating new markets and customers, creation of brand equity for the Company in the domestic and international markets and introduction of innovative marketing concepts. His strengths lie in his ability to forge individual and company-client relationships. Mr. Acharya presently heads the sales and marketing function of JSW Steel Limited and is associated in the functioning of some other subsidiary companies. Prior to joining JSW Steel Limited, during September 94 to June 99, he was Joint General Manager (Marketing), Essar Steel Limited. Between June 92 to September 94, he was Chief Marketing Manager, Surya Roshni Limited, Mr.Acharya started his career in October 1986 as Management Trainee with M/s. Steel Authority of India Limited, underwent technical and management training at Bhilai Steel Plant and subsequently Management Training at Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Hiroyuki Ogawa Mr. Hiroyuki Ogawa is Nominee Director, JFE Steel Corpn, Japan of the company. He holds a Master’s Degree in Engineering from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Graduate School of Engineering, The University of Tokyo. Mr. Hiroyuki Ogama is Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning Department, Vietnam FHS Project Team, Mexico CGL Project Team, Technical Cooperation Dept. Prior to that he was Vice President, General Superintendent, West Japan Works, Fukuyama, Assistant General Superintendent, West Japan Works- Kurashiki. He joined Kawasaki Steel Corporation in 1985. A detailed profile of Mr. Hiroyuki Ogawa is enclosed.

P. Hemalatha Mrs. P. Hemalatha is Nominee Director, KSIIDC of the company. She Graduate from Madurai Kamaraj University joined Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the year 2000. She has rich experience of working with the State Government and various Corporate Bodies. She is presently working as the Managing Director Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited [KSIIDC]. She is responsible for spearheading implementation of infrastructure projects including projects on Public Private Partnership [PPP] basis. She is also working as Managing Director of Mysore Minerals Limited.

Vijay Kelkar Dr. Vijay Laxman Kelkar, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of JSW Steel Limited. He was appointed on the Board of Directors in January 2010. He has held several key posts in the Government of India, including as Advisor to the Minister of Finance, Finance Secretary, Secretary of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Chairman of 13th Finance Commission, India, and Chairman of India Development Foundation, in the rank of a Union Cabinet Minister. He has also previously served on several Government Task Forces including as Chairman of the Tariff Commission, Chairman of the Implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. He has served as the Chairman of NSE, and as Chairman (Elect), Forum of Federations, Ottawa, Canada. He has also represented the Government of India on Global Forums as Executive Director for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Bhutan at the International Monetary Fund, Washington D.C., U.S. and has previously served as Director at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Dr. Kelkar holds a B.S. degree from the University of Pune and M.S. Degree from the University of Minnesota (USA). He also holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Development Economics from the University of California at Berkeley, U.S. He is the recipient of the prestigious “Padma Vibhushan” award in 2011 for his exemplary service to India.

Haigreve Khaitan Mr. Haigreve Khaitan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a Partner at Khaitan & Co since 1995 and heads the Firm's M&A and Private Equity practice. Haigreve started his career in Litigation and then moved on to specialize in Corporate Law. Mr. Haigreve Khaitan has rich experience in all aspects of Mergers & Acquisitions- due diligence, structuring, documentation involving listed companies, cross border transactions, medium and small businesses etc., in restructuring – such as advice and documentation involving creditors restructuring, sick companies, de-mergers spin-offs, sale of assets etc and Foreign Investment, Joint Ventures and Foreign Collaborations. He advises a range of large Indian Conglomerates and multinational clients in various business sectors including infrastructure, power, telecom, automobiles, steel, software and information technology, retail etc.

Seturaman Mahalingam Shri. Seturaman Mahalingam is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Prior to becoming the Chief Financial Officer in February 2003, Mr.Mahalingam has managed many of the key functions in TCS including Marketing, Operations, Education and Training as well as Human Resources. He managed the company’s operations in London and New York in the early days of TCS’ global journey. Mr.Mahalingam has also been the President of Computer Society of India, The former Chairman of the Southern Region of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), He was also the President of the Institute of Management Consultants of India. Mr. Mahalingam is the Chairman of CII National Council Task Force on Sector Skills Councils & Employment and was a member of the Tax Administration Reform Commission (TARC) set up by the Government of India under the chairmanship of Dr. Parthasarathi Shome. Mr. Mahalingam was chosen as the best ‘CFO” in various years by Business Today, International Market Assessment (IMA), CNBC TV18, CFO Innovation, Finance Asia and Institutional Investors. In 2012, Treasury & Risk, a US based magazine named him as one of the 16 globally most influential CFOs.

Malay Mukherjee Mr. Malay Mukherjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has over 40 years of experience in a range of technical, commercial and managerial roles in the mining and steel industry. Between October 2009 to 2011, Mr. Mukherjee served as the CEO of the Essar Steel Global, a large integrated steel company in India. Prior to joining Essar Steel, Mr. Mukherjee was a member of the Board of Directors at Arcelor Mittal between 2008 and 2009.Between 2006 and 2008, Mr. Malay Mukherjee served as the Senior Executive Vice President at Arcelor Mittal and a Member of the Group Management Board. He was in charge of mines and operations in Africa, Asia, southern Europe (Bosnia, Macedonia), CIS, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and also responsible for Stainless Steel, Pipes and Tubes and Technology. He also served as the COO for Mittal Steel Company between 2004 and 2006. He also served as Executive Director of Works at the Bhilai Steel Plant at Steel Authority of India Limited between 1991 and 1992. Mr. Mukherjee is a recipient of the MECON Award from the Indian Institute of Metals. Mr. Mukherjee holds a Master's degree in mining from the USSR State Commission in Moscow and a Bachelor of Science degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, India. Mr. Mukherjee is a Member of Academy of Natural Sciences Kazakhstan and Life Member in the Indian Institute of Metals. He was awarded a letter of appreciation from the President of Kazakhstan for work rendered in Kazakhstan from 1995 to 1999.

Punita Sinha Mrs. Punita Kumar Sinha is Non-Executive Independent Director of JSW Steel Limited. She was appointed on the Board of Directors in October 2012. She is the Founder and Managing Partner, Pacific Paradigm Advisors, an independent investment advisory and management firm. Prior to founding Pacific Paradigm Advisors in 2012, she was Senior Managing Director of Blackstone Group, leading Blackstone Asia Advisors as the business unit head and Chief Investment Officer. Dr.(Mrs.) Punita Kumar Sinha was also the Senior Portfolio Manager for The India Fund (NYSE:IFN), the largest Indian Fund in the US for almost 15 years and The Asia Tigers Fund (NYSE:GRR), and The Asia Opportunities Fund L.P. Dr.(Mrs) more than twenty years of experience in fund management in international and emerging markets. Mrs. Punita Kumar Sinha has a Ph.D. and a Masters in Finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. She received her undergraduate degree in chemical engineering with distinction from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. She also has an MBA and is also a CFA Charter holder. Mrs. Punita Kumar Sinha is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Council on Foreign Relations. She is a Charter Member and Board Member of TIE-Boston.