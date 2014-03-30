JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sajjan Jindal
|55
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Prashant Jain
|45
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Jyoti Agarwal
|2017
|Director - Finance, Whole Time Director
|
Satish Jindal
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer - Power Trading
|
Kamal Kant
|Senior Vice President
|
Vijay Paranjape
|2013
|Senior Vice President
|
Chhavi Singh
|2011
|Senior Vice President
|
Monica Chopra
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vijay Sinha
|2013
|Vice President
|
Nirmal Jain
|68
|2013
|Non - Executive, Non - Independent Director
|
Shailaja Chandra
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Rakesh Nath
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Sheila Sangwan
|61
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Chandan Bhattacharya
|69
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sajjan Jindal
|Mr. Sajjan Jindal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of JSW Energy Ltd. Mr. Sajjan Jindal holds Directorship in TCPL Packaging Limited, JSW Steel Limited, JSW Holdings Limited, Vrindavan Fintrade Limited, JSOFT Solutions Limited and JSW Bengal Steel Limited.
|
Prashant Jain
|Mr. Prashant Jain has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director of the Company effective 16th June, 2017. He is a mechanical engineer with more than 2 decades of rich experience in the areas of Corporate Strategy & Development, Policy Advocacy, Domestic & International M&A, Business Development, Information Technology & Digitization, Investor Relations and Corporate & Regulatory Affairs.
|
Jyoti Agarwal
|
Satish Jindal
|Mr. Satish Jindal is Chief Executive Officer - Power Trading of JSW Energy Ltd.
|
Kamal Kant
|Mr. Kamal Kant is Senior Vice President of JSW Energy Ltd.
|
Vijay Paranjape
|Mr. Vijay Paranjape is Senior Vice President of JSW Energy Ltd.
|
Chhavi Singh
|Mr. Chhavi Nath Singh is Senior Vice President of JSW Energy Ltd.
|
Monica Chopra
|
Vijay Sinha
|Mr. Vijay Sinha is Vice President of JSW Energy Ltd.
|
Nirmal Jain
|Mr. Nirmal Kumar Jain is Non - Executive, Non - Independent Director of JSW Energy Ltd. He served as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has over four decades of wide experience in the areas of mergers and acquisition, finance, law and capital restructuring. Combining his deep and abiding passion for people, Mr. Jain adds depth to his leadership roles by also serving as executive coach and mentor of human resources for the JSW Group’s 10,000 workforce. Mr. Jain who joined the JSW Group in 1992, held positions of increasing responsibilities including as Director- Finance in 1994, Deputy MD & CEO in 1996 and Executive Vice-Chairman of Jindal Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. Mr. Jain was involved in the management of joint ventures with business partners from the globe. His deep knowledge and astute eye for all aspects of business have helped establish JSW as a still-rapidly growing diversified conglomerate. He holds B.com, FCA and FCS.
|
Shailaja Chandra
|Ms. Shailaja Chandra is Independent Director of JSW Energy Ltd., Effective from June 18, 2014.
|
Rakesh Nath
|
Sheila Sangwan
|Ms. Sheila Sangwan is an Independent Director of the Company. She has completed her Master in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University. Master in Public Administration, University of Washington, U.S.A. and Bachelor of Law, University of Delhi. She is from 1976 batch Indian revenue Service (Customs and Central Exercise) and former Member ( Central Board of Excise and Custom), Ex- officio Special Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
|
Chandan Bhattacharya
|Mr. Chandan Bhattacharya is Non-Executive Independent Director of JSW Energy Limited., March 6, 2007. Mr. Bhattacharya is a B.A (Honours) and CAIIB. Mr. Bhattacharya is the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Chandan Bhattacharya is the former Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI). He has wide range of experience of over 43 years in Banking, Trade and Commerce including 2 years stint in Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) which gave him valuable insight and knowledge about the working of the capital market. He was a member of Managing Committee of Indian Banking Association, Executive Committee of FICCI, Chairman of Banking & Finance Committee of ASSOCHAM and Head of Inter – Institutional Group on fi nancing of fast track Power Projects. Mr. Bhattacharya is currently an advisor to Mckinsey & Co. in India and also the group fi nancial advisor to 2/3 leading industrial groups in Mumbai and was also a visiting Guest Lecturer at NIBM, Pune, IIM, Indore and MDI, Gurgaon and is the Chairman of Finance and Banking Committee of Indian Merchants Chamber, Mumbai. Mr. Bhattacharya holds Directorship in Phoenix ARC Private Limited, JSW Power Trading Company Limited, Liberty Videocon General Insurance Company Limited and BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited. Mr. Bhattacharya is interalia the Chairman of Audit Committee of JSW Power Trading Company Limited as also member of Audit Committee of Phoenix ARC Private Limited and BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sajjan Jindal
|80,400,000
|
Prashant Jain
|--
|
Jyoti Agarwal
|--
|
Satish Jindal
|--
|
Kamal Kant
|--
|
Vijay Paranjape
|--
|
Chhavi Singh
|--
|
Monica Chopra
|--
|
Vijay Sinha
|--
|
Nirmal Jain
|18,300,000
|
Shailaja Chandra
|--
|
Rakesh Nath
|--
|
Sheila Sangwan
|--
|
Chandan Bhattacharya
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sajjan Jindal
|0
|0
|
Prashant Jain
|0
|0
|
Jyoti Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Satish Jindal
|0
|0
|
Kamal Kant
|0
|0
|
Vijay Paranjape
|0
|0
|
Chhavi Singh
|0
|0
|
Monica Chopra
|0
|0
|
Vijay Sinha
|0
|0
|
Nirmal Jain
|0
|0
|
Shailaja Chandra
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Nath
|0
|0
|
Sheila Sangwan
|0
|0
|
Chandan Bhattacharya
|0
|0