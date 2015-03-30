Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)

Name Description

B. Anand Mr. B. Anand is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Just Dial Ltd. He was appointed as a Director of our Company on August 2, 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Nagpur University and is an associate member of the ICAI. He has approximately 26 years of experience in the fields of corporate finance, strategy and investment banking. He is currently the chief financial officer of Trafigura India Private Limited. He has previously worked with Future Group, Vedanta Resources plc, Motorola India Private Limited, Credit Lyonnais Bank SA, HSBC Bank plc, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited and Citibank, N.A.

V.S.S. Mani Mr. V.S.S. Mani is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Just Dial Limited. He is the founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of our Company and has been associated with our Company since its incorporation. A visionary and an experienced management professional, he has approximately 25 years of experience in the field of media and local search services. Prior to the incorporation of our Company, he co-founded Ask Me Services and has also worked with United Database India Private Limited. He is presently engaged in exploring possibilities for technological innovation of our Company’s business and has been responsible for adapting our Company’s business model to suit changing market conditions. He is also involved in the formulation of corporate strategy and planning, overall execution and management, and concentrates on the growth and diversification plans of our Company.

Sachin Jain Mr. Sachin Jain is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Just Dial Limited. He is a qualified company secretary and a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Law from Vikram University, Ujjain. He has approximately 11 years of experience. Prior to joining Company he worked with DB Hospitality Private Limited.

V. Krishnan Mr. V. Krishnan is Non-Independent, Whole Time Director of Just Dial Ltd. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on October 28, 2005. He has been associated with the Company since its incorporation and has approximately 21 years of experience, working in the field of strategic planning and execution. V. Krishnan is a co-founder of the Company and has played a key role with responsibilities including business development, business expansion, operations, strategic planning and execution.

Ramani Iyer Mr. Ramani Iyer is Non-Independent, Whole-time Director of Just Dial Ltd., effective August 01, 2014. He He was appointed as a Director of the Company on October 28, 2005. He holds a Diploma in Hotel Management from Delhi Institute of Management & Services. He has been associated with the Company since its incorporation and has approximately 21 years of experience, working with the Company in the field of strategic planning and execution. Ramani Iyer is a co-founder of the Company and has played a key role with responsibilities including business development, business expansion, operations, strategic planning and execution.

Sanjay Bahadur Mr. Sanjay Bahadur is Non-Executive Independent Director of Just Dial Limited. He was appointed as a Director of our Company on August 2, 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. He has approximately 29 years of experience in the field of construction. He is presently the chief executive officer of Pidilite Industries Limited for its Global Constructions and Chemicals division. He has previously worked with Larsen & Toubro Limited, Aeons Construction Products Limited, Unitech Prefab Limited and ACC Concrete Limited.