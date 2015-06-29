Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

Name Description

Tom Brown Mr. Tom Cross Brown is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Brown has been Chairman of Just Retirement Group plc since August 2013 and was a Non-Executive Director of Just Retirement (Holdings) Limited from October 2006, and became Chairman on its admission to AIM in December 2006, until March 2014. Until 2003, he was Chief Executive Officer of ABN AMRO Asset Management. Prior to joining ABN AMRO Asset Management in 1997, he spent 21 years at Lazard Brothers & Co., latterly as Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Brothers Asset Management from 1994 to 1997. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Phoenix Group Holdings, Artemis Alpha Trust Plc and a non-executive member of the Management Committee of Artemis Investment Management LLP. Tom is Chairman of the Nominations and Market Disclosure Committees and a member of the Risk and Compliance and Remuneration Committees. He is also Chairman of Just Retirement Limited, as well as a member of its Investment Committee, and a Non-Executive Director of Just Retirement Solutions Limited.

Rodney Cook Mr. Rodney Malcolm Cook is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cook has appointed Chief Executive Officer in August 2013 having been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Just Retirement (Holdings) Limited in July 2010. Previously, he was Managing Director, Life and Pensions of Liverpool Victoria (LV=). Rodney, a qualified actuary and an FCA and PRA Approved Person, has 37 years’ experience in financial services, having led businesses in both the United Kingdom and Australasia. He commenced his career with AMP, which culminated in his appointment as Managing Director of Pearl in 1999. This was followed by time at Zurich Financial Services as Managing Director of Sterling Assurance, Eagle Star Life and as Zurich Financial Services Customer Solutions Director, before joining Prudential as Prulab Director. Rodney is a member of the Market Disclosure Committee, a Director of Just Retirement Limited and Just Retirement Solutions Limited, and Chairman of TOMAS Acquisitions Limited.

Simon Thomas Mr. Simon George Thomas is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Thomas was appointed Group Finance Director in August 2013 having been appointed as Group Finance Director of Just Retirement (Holdings) Limited in July 2006. Previously, he was Finance and Customer Services Director at Canada Life Limited, the UK subsidiary of Great West Life. Prior to this, Simon was Head of Finance at HECM Limited (formerly Equitable Life) and spent ten years at Nationwide Building Society, latterly as Group Financial Controller. Simon has over 14 years’ experience in the UK life assurance industry, and is a Chartered Accountant and an FCA and PRA Approved Person. Simon is a member of the Market Disclosure Committee and a Director of Just Retirement Limited, Just Retirement Solutions Limited and TOMAS Acquisitions Limited.

Shayne Deighton Mr. Shayne Deighton is Executive Director, Group Chief Actuary of the Company. Mr. Deighton was appointed Group Chief Actuary in August 2013 having been appointed as Group Chief Actuary of Just Retirement (Holdings) Limited in October 2008. He also acted as Chief Risk Officer until October 2012. He has previously been Group Financial Management Director at Aviva plc and UK Life Finance Director for Zurich Financial Services. . has also been a Partner at Ernst & Young and Principal at Tillinghast, the consulting actuaries. Shayne has over 34 years’ experience in the insurance industry and is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and an FCA and PRA Approved Person. Shayne is a Director of Just Retirement Limited and Just Retirement Solutions Limited

Keith Nicholson Mr. Keith Nicholson is Senior Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Nicholson was appointed as a Non- Executive Director in October 2013. He is Chairman of Liberty Speciality Markets (including the businesses of Liberty Managing Agency Limited and Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe Limited) and Deputy Chairman of The Equitable Life Assurance Society. He was Deputy Chairman of Wesleyan Assurance Society until he resigned from its Board in September 2014. He was a partner at KPMG where he led their UK insurance practice until he retired from the firm in March 2009. Keith is Senior Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Risk and Compliance Committee, Remuneration, Nominations and Market Disclosure Committees. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Just Retirement Limited and a member of its Investment Committee, and a Non-Executive Director of Just Retirement Solutions Limited.

Kate Avery Ms. Kate R. R. Avery is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in October 2013. She is a Non-Executive Director of Newcastle Building Society and Visiting Alumni at Cranfield, having previously been Non- Executive Chairman of Openwork until December 2013. She spent the first 18 years of her career at Barclays, before assisting Halifax in their demutualisation and building their stockbroking business prior to joining Legal & General in 1996. She served on the Board of Directors of Legal & General, where she was responsible for the retail distribution division and subsequently the wealth management division. Kate is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Risk and Compliance Committees. She is also Chairman of Just Retirement Solutions Limited and a Non- Executive Director of Just Retirement Limited.

Michael Deakin Mr. Michael Deakin is Non-Executive Independent Director of t he Company. Mr. Deakin was appointed as a Non- Executive Director in April 2014. He is a qualified actuary and has over 25 years’ investment management experience. Michael joined Clerical Medical in 1974 where he was appointed Director of Investments in 1995 and in 2001 Chief Investment Officer of Clerical Medical Investments, later Insight Investments. Since retiring from Insight in September 2003, he has previously served as a non-executive member of the Board of the Pension Protection Fund and Chairman of its Investment Committee from 2004 to 2010 and as a Board member of the London Pension Fund Authority from 2006 to 2012 (Deputy Chairman from 2009). Michael is a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Risk and Compliance Committees, a Non- Executive Director of Just Retirement Limited and Chairman of its Investment Committee, and a Non-Executive Director of Just Retirement Solutions Limited.