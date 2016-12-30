Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO)

Name Description

John Oliver Mr. John E. Oliver is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Kinross Gold Corporation. Mr. Oliver retired after 41 years of working in retail, corporate and investment banking at the Bank of Nova Scotia. He was Executive Managing Director and Co-Head of Scotia Capital U.S., Bank of Nova Scotia leading specialists groups in oil and gas, technology, real estate, diversified industries and leisure and gaming. Mr. Oliver is Chair of the Canadian Museum of Immigration, a Federal Crown Corporation and Vice Chair of Autism Nova Scotia. He was appointed the Independent Chairman of the company in August 2002.

J. Paul Rollinson Mr. J. Paul Rollinson is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Kinross Gold Corporation. Mr. Rollinson was appointed to the Kinross Board and as Chief Executive Officer on August 1, 2012. He was appointed Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development in September 2009 after having joined Kinross as Executive Vice-President, New Investments, in September 2008. Prior to joining Kinross, Mr. Rollinson had a long career in investment banking spanning 17 years. From June 2001 to September 2008, he worked at Scotia Capital where his final position was Deputy Head of Investment Banking. During his time with Scotia, he was responsible for the mining, power/utilities, forestry and industrial sectors. From April 1988 to June 2001 he worked for Deutsche Bank AG, where his final position was Managing Director/Head of Americas for the mining group, and before that, from 1994 to April 1998 he was a senior member of the mining team at BMO Nesbitt Burns. Mr. Rollinson has an Honours BSc in Geology from Laurentian University and an M. Eng. in Mining from McGill University. .

Tony Giardini Mr. Tony S. Giardini, CPA is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Kinross Gold Corporation. Prior to joining Kinross, he was Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at Capstone Mining. From 2006 to 2012, Tony was Chief Financial Officer of Ivanhoe Mines, and also spent ten years at Placer Dome, where he held a series of positions, including Vice-President and Treasurer. Tony is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant and spent 12 years with the accounting firm KPMG, prior to joining Placer Dome.

Lauren Roberts Mr. Lauren Martin Roberts is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company., effective January 1, 2017. He has been with Kinross since 2004 and was most recently Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development. At Kinross, he has held increasingly senior roles, including the Senior Regional Vice-President for the Americas region, which is the largest region in the Company's portfolio with five operating mines in three countries. Mr. Roberts was also General Manager at the Company's underground Kettle River-Buckhorn mine, where he led the successful development of the mine and its first years of operation, and the open-pit Fort Knox mine, where he oversaw improvements to its safety record and operational performance. He has previously worked at Barrick Gold and Hecla Mining Company, has a BSc in Mining Engineering from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, and is a Professional Engineer.

Geoffrey Gold Mr. Geoffrey P. Gold is Executive Vice President - Corporate Development, External Relations & Chief Legal Officer of Kinross Gold Corp. Prior to that, he had been Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer from February 2008 to August 2012. Prior to that, he had been Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer since May 2006. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Assistant Secretary and Associate General Counsel for Placer Dome Inc. from 2001 until 2006; Assistant Secretary and Associate General Counsel for Placer Dome Inc. from 1999 to 2001; General Counsel and Secretary for Placer Dome North America from 1998 to 1999; and held other legal positions with Placer Dome from 1994 to 1998. Mr. Gold holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of British Columbia.

Paul Tomory Mr. Paul Tomory is Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of the Company., effective January 1, 2017. He has been with Kinross since 2008 in increasingly senior roles. He oversaw the pre-feasibility study on the two-phased expansion approach at Tasiast, established a strong strategic planning process, significantly improved the supply chain function, helped embed Continuous Improvement into the Company's culture, and built an exceptional Technical Services team. Mr. Tomory is a Professional Engineer and has previously worked at Bain & Company, focusing on mining and heavy industry, and at Golder Associates as a geotechnical and heavy civil works engineer. He has a B.A.Sc. and a M.A.Sc. in Civil Engineering (Mining) from the University of Toronto, and a MBA from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

Gina Jardine Ms. Gina Maree Jardine is the Senior Vice President of Human Resources of the Company. Prior to joining Kinross, she was most recently Vice-President, Human Resources for Rio Tinto's Diamonds and Minerals group, based in London. During her eight years at Rio Tinto, she also served as global HR executive for Rio's shared services group, supporting 65 countries and 57,000 employees. Ms. Jardine brings more than 20 years of experience to her role and has extensive experience in a range of HR functions, including integration, organizational design, and performance management and employee engagement. A native of Australia, she has a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a MBA from Melbourne Business School.

Ian Atkinson Mr. Ian Atkinson is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Atkinson was previously President and Chief Executive Officer, and a Director, of Centerra Gold before retiring in 2015. He has more than 40 years of experience in the mining industry with extensive background in exploration, project development and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to his ten-year tenure at Centerra, Mr. Atkinson held various senior leadership positions with Hecla Mining Company, Battle Mountain Gold, Hemlo Gold Mines and the Noranda Group. Mr. Atkinson has contributed to the discovery of several major mineral deposits and been involved in a number of large global mining projects in his career. Mr. Atkinson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from King’s College, University of London and a Masters degree in geophysics from the Royal School of Mines, University of London.

John Brough Mr. John A. Brough, CPA is an Independent Director of Kinross Gold Corp. Mr. Brough retired as President of both Torwest Inc. and Wittington Properties Limited, real estate companies, on December 31, 2007, a position he had held since 1998. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Brough was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of iSTAR Internet, Inc. Between 1974 and 1996, he held a number of positions with Markborough Properties, Inc., his final position being Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, which position he held from 1986 to 1996. Mr. Brough is an executive with over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry. Mr. Brough holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from the University of Toronto and he is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant. Mr. Brough has graduated from the Director’s Education Program at the Toronto, Ontario, Canada University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management. Mr. Brough is a member of the Director since Institute of Corporate Directors and the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

John Huxley Mr. John M. H. Huxley is an Independent Director of Kinross Gold Corporation. Mr. Huxley was most recently a Principal of Algonquin Management Inc., and the manager of the Algonquin Power Income Fund, since 1997 until his retirement in 2006. Prior to that, he was the President of Algonquin Power Corporation, a builder, developer and operator of hydroelectric generating facilities in Canada and the United States. He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall Law School. He is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Ave Lethbridge Ms. Ave Gabriella Lethbridge is an Independent Director of the Company. Lethbridge is currently executive vice-president and chief human resources and safety officer of Toronto Hydro Corp. and serves on the board of governors of Georgian College. During her 17 years with Toronto Hydro, she has held various leadership positions in areas encompassing environment, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, labour relations, work force planning, talent management, succession planning, and leadership development. Ms. Lethbridge holds a master of science degree in organizational development from Pepperdine University, California, and has completed the directors education program from the Institute of Corporate directors at the Rotman School of Management of the University of Toronto.

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Ms. Catherine E. McLeod-Seltzer is an Independent Director of Kinross Gold Corporation. Ms. McLeod-Seltzer is the non-executive/independent Chairman and a director of Pacific Rim Mining Corp. She had been an officer and director of Pacific Rim Mining Corp. since 1997. From 1994 to 1996, she was the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Arequipa Resources Ltd., a publicly traded company which she co-founded in 1992. From 1985 to 1993, she was employed by Yorkton Securities Inc. as an institutional trader and broker, and also as Operations Manager in Santiago, Chile (1991- 92). She has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Trinity Western University.

Kelly Osborne Mr. Kelly J. Osborne is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Osborne has almost 30 years of experience in the mining industry and was most recently president and chief executive officer of Duluth Metals, where he also held the position of chief operating officer from 2012 to 2014, and the position of chief executive officer of Twin Metal Minnesota, a wholly owned subsidiary of Duluth Metals, from 2014 to 2015. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions with Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold, Indonesia, culminating as senior vice-president, underground mines. Mr. Osborne holds a bachelor of science degree in mine engineering from the University of Arizona, Tucson, Ariz. Mr. Osborne most recently resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Metals where he also held the position of Chief Operating Officer from July 2012 to April 2015 and the position of Chief Executive Officer of Twin Metal Minnesota, a wholly owned subsidiary of Duluth Metals, from July 2014 to January 2015. From 2004 to 2012, he held various progressive leadership positions with Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold, Indonesia, starting as Manager, Underground Development, from 2004 to 2006; Vice President, Underground Operations, from 2006 to 2010 and finally as Senior Vice President, Underground Mines, from 2010 to 2012. From October 2002 to August 2004, he served as the area manager for Vulcan Materials Company, a leading producer of construction materials in the United States.