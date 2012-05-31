Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS)

Name Description

B. Swaminathan Shri. B. Swaminathan is Non-Executive Part - Time Chairman of the Board of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. He is a Post Graduate in Science, Law Graduate and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banker. He started his career in December 1968 as a Probationary Officer in IOB. He was posted to IOB, Bangkok in December 1971. He was deputed to the erstwhile Bharat Overseas Bank Ltd (BOBL), Bangkok Branch and worked there till August 1980. In September 1980, he returned to IOB and served there in various capacities as Senior Manager - Forex Department, Chief Manager – Nariman Point Branch, Regional Manager – Kolkata Non-metro and Zonal Manager – Hyderabad. He was the Chief Executive of IOB, Singapore Branch He was elevated as General Manager of ION and worked at its Central Office between 1997 and 2005. He was a Director of the Board of the erstwhile BOBL between 2001-03. He was appointed as an Executive Director of Canara Bank in January 2005 and worked there till January 2006. He was the MD & CEO of Lord Krishna Bank between February 2006 and April 2007. He represents majority sector "Risk Management".

K. Venkataraman Shri. K. Venkataraman serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. He holds a post graduate degree in science and is a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has rich experience of over three decades in the field of banking. Prior to joining KVB, he was the MD & CEO of SBI Global Factors Limited, Mumbai.

V. G. Mohan Prasad Shri. Dr. V. G. Mohan Prasad has been appointed as Additional Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited., with effect from 15 June 2014. He hails from an agricultural family in Udumalpet. Dr. Prasad is both an agriculturist & qualified medical practitioner by profession. His educational qualifications include MD, DM, FCCP, MIASL. His area of specialization in Medicine is Gastroenterology. He has done yeoman service with his contributions in the field of Capsule Endoscopy, in India. Upon completing his schooling at Udumalpet, he did his PUC from St. Joseph’s, Trichy. His academic achievements include being a rank holder in MBBS at CMC, Coimbatore, where he also completed his MD in Gen. Medicine. He followed this up with a post-doctoral fellowship in Gastroenterology, at AIIMS, Delhi. He has ably served at hospitals in Los Angeles, Japan & Amsterdam. Dr. Prasad has authored a book on “Hepatitis” and published a number of papers in various reputed journals. He holds more than 7 Fellowship & Membership in various associations/organisations.

G. Rajasekaran Shri. G. Rajasekaran is Non-Executive Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. Rajasekaran belongs to the promoter family. He has served as a director of the bank for two terms of 8 years each, viz., from 14.02.1990 till 13.02.1998 and 14.06.2000 to 08.06.2008. He has rich experience in textile business. He represents minority sector 'Business and Finance' on the Board of the bank.

A. Suriyanarayana Shri. A. J. Suriyanarayana is Non-Executive Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. He is a graduate in Economics and a Master of Business Administration. Hailing from the promoter family he is a dealer in petroleum products. He was on the Board of the bank earlier for a short period from 04.12.1997 till 29.08.2000.

M. Venkatesan Shri. M. K. Venkatesan is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. He did his graduation in Economics. He was on bank's Board during the period February 22, 1992 to February 18, 2000 when his contribution to the growth of bank was substantial.

K. Balu Shri. K. K. Balu is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. He is a Graduate in Arts and Law. His other qualifications are PGDTL and DCBP. He has started his career as an advocate practicing civil and criminal law at Erode in March 1968 and practiced there till November 1978.Joined Syndicate Bank in November 1978 as Law Officer, he got himself elevated to the rank of Divisional Manager and worked in that bank till March 1989. He left Syndicate Bank to join as an AGM in National Housing Bank, New Delhi in March 1989 and got elevated to the ranks of DGM and then as General Manager of the said Bank. He had relinquished the post of GM of NHB to join as Member (Judicial) of the Company Law Board during September 1996. He was the Vice-Chairman of the CLB from July 2005 till September 2009. After demitting office of the Vice-Chairman of the CLB in September 2009 he is engaged in consultancy work for corporate law and is an arbitrator. He is currently on the panel of Council for National and International Commercial Arbitration, London Court of International Arbitration, India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation and IMC Court of Arbitration. He is also on the Board of M/s Craftsman Automation Private Limited, Coimbatore as a non- Executive Independent Director.