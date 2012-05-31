Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS)
KARU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
128.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Swaminathan
|67
|2016
|Non-Executive Part - Time Chairman of the Board
|
K. Venkateswara Rao
|2015
|President, Chief Operating Officer
|
P Seshadri
|54
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director
|
T. Sivarama Prasad
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager
|
K. Venkataraman
|61
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Srinivasa Maddirala
|2016
|Assistant Company Secretary
|
V. G. Mohan Prasad
|2014
|Additional Director
|
K. Ravichandran
|2016
|Additional Director
|
M. V. Srinivasamoorthi
|2015
|Additional Director
|
A. Praburaj
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
G. Rajasekaran
|66
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
A. Suriyanarayana
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
M. Venkatesan
|57
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
K. Vijayalakshmi
|2015
|Non-Executive Additional Director
|
K. Balu
|67
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
N. Srinath
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
B. Swaminathan
|Shri. B. Swaminathan is Non-Executive Part - Time Chairman of the Board of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. He is a Post Graduate in Science, Law Graduate and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banker. He started his career in December 1968 as a Probationary Officer in IOB. He was posted to IOB, Bangkok in December 1971. He was deputed to the erstwhile Bharat Overseas Bank Ltd (BOBL), Bangkok Branch and worked there till August 1980. In September 1980, he returned to IOB and served there in various capacities as Senior Manager - Forex Department, Chief Manager – Nariman Point Branch, Regional Manager – Kolkata Non-metro and Zonal Manager – Hyderabad. He was the Chief Executive of IOB, Singapore Branch He was elevated as General Manager of ION and worked at its Central Office between 1997 and 2005. He was a Director of the Board of the erstwhile BOBL between 2001-03. He was appointed as an Executive Director of Canara Bank in January 2005 and worked there till January 2006. He was the MD & CEO of Lord Krishna Bank between February 2006 and April 2007. He represents majority sector "Risk Management".
|
P Seshadri
|
K. Venkataraman
|Shri. K. Venkataraman serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. He holds a post graduate degree in science and is a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has rich experience of over three decades in the field of banking. Prior to joining KVB, he was the MD & CEO of SBI Global Factors Limited, Mumbai.
V. G. Mohan Prasad
|Shri. Dr. V. G. Mohan Prasad has been appointed as Additional Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited., with effect from 15 June 2014. He hails from an agricultural family in Udumalpet. Dr. Prasad is both an agriculturist & qualified medical practitioner by profession. His educational qualifications include MD, DM, FCCP, MIASL. His area of specialization in Medicine is Gastroenterology. He has done yeoman service with his contributions in the field of Capsule Endoscopy, in India. Upon completing his schooling at Udumalpet, he did his PUC from St. Joseph’s, Trichy. His academic achievements include being a rank holder in MBBS at CMC, Coimbatore, where he also completed his MD in Gen. Medicine. He followed this up with a post-doctoral fellowship in Gastroenterology, at AIIMS, Delhi. He has ably served at hospitals in Los Angeles, Japan & Amsterdam. Dr. Prasad has authored a book on “Hepatitis” and published a number of papers in various reputed journals. He holds more than 7 Fellowship & Membership in various associations/organisations.
|
A. Praburaj
|
G. Rajasekaran
|Shri. G. Rajasekaran is Non-Executive Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. Rajasekaran belongs to the promoter family. He has served as a director of the bank for two terms of 8 years each, viz., from 14.02.1990 till 13.02.1998 and 14.06.2000 to 08.06.2008. He has rich experience in textile business. He represents minority sector 'Business and Finance' on the Board of the bank.
|Shri. A. J. Suriyanarayana is Non-Executive Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. He is a graduate in Economics and a Master of Business Administration. Hailing from the promoter family he is a dealer in petroleum products. He was on the Board of the bank earlier for a short period from 04.12.1997 till 29.08.2000.
|
M. Venkatesan
|Shri. M. K. Venkatesan is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. He did his graduation in Economics. He was on bank's Board during the period February 22, 1992 to February 18, 2000 when his contribution to the growth of bank was substantial.
K. Balu
|Shri. K. K. Balu is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. He is a Graduate in Arts and Law. His other qualifications are PGDTL and DCBP. He has started his career as an advocate practicing civil and criminal law at Erode in March 1968 and practiced there till November 1978.Joined Syndicate Bank in November 1978 as Law Officer, he got himself elevated to the rank of Divisional Manager and worked in that bank till March 1989. He left Syndicate Bank to join as an AGM in National Housing Bank, New Delhi in March 1989 and got elevated to the ranks of DGM and then as General Manager of the said Bank. He had relinquished the post of GM of NHB to join as Member (Judicial) of the Company Law Board during September 1996. He was the Vice-Chairman of the CLB from July 2005 till September 2009. After demitting office of the Vice-Chairman of the CLB in September 2009 he is engaged in consultancy work for corporate law and is an arbitrator. He is currently on the panel of Council for National and International Commercial Arbitration, London Court of International Arbitration, India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation and IMC Court of Arbitration. He is also on the Board of M/s Craftsman Automation Private Limited, Coimbatore as a non- Executive Independent Director.
|
N. Srinath
|Shri. N. S. Srinath is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited. Shri N S Srinath is a graduate in Science and Law and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He holds certificate in Industrial Finance. He started his career in Banking by joining Canara Bank in the year 1970 and worked in the Bank in the various regions viz., Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi. He was elevated to various cadres between 1970 to April 2006 and worked in the Bank as a General Manager in charge of Personnel Wing at its Head Office at Bangalore from May 2006. In Canara Bank he has served in the areas of Information Technology, Projects, HRD besides banking operations. He was instrumental in implementing ERP solutions in Canara Bank and has deep insight into leveraging technology and optimization of Human Resource Management. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Bank of Baroda, a whole time Directorship as Government of India nominee from 07.12.2009, a post which he held up to his retirement on 31.05.2012. He was also on the Board of Bank of Baroda (Trinidad and Tobago) Limited, a foreign subsidiary of Bank of Baroda and was also on the Board of India Infrastructure Finance Company (UK) Limited from 01.12.2010 till 31.10.2011. He was on the Board of Central Registry of Securitization Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest in India (CERSAI), a Sec 25 Company registered under the Companies Act, 1956, since its inception till 31.05.2012. He has since resigned the said position.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
B. Swaminathan
|--
|
K. Venkateswara Rao
|--
|
P Seshadri
|--
|
T. Sivarama Prasad
|--
|
K. Venkataraman
|7,173,600
|
Srinivasa Maddirala
|--
|
V. G. Mohan Prasad
|--
|
K. Ravichandran
|--
|
M. V. Srinivasamoorthi
|--
|
A. Praburaj
|--
|
G. Rajasekaran
|--
|
A. Suriyanarayana
|--
|
M. Venkatesan
|--
|
K. Vijayalakshmi
|--
|
K. Balu
|--
|
N. Srinath
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
B. Swaminathan
|0
|0
|
K. Venkateswara Rao
|0
|0
|
P Seshadri
|0
|0
|
T. Sivarama Prasad
|0
|0
|
K. Venkataraman
|0
|0
|
Srinivasa Maddirala
|0
|0
|
V. G. Mohan Prasad
|0
|0
|
K. Ravichandran
|0
|0
|
M. V. Srinivasamoorthi
|0
|0
|
A. Praburaj
|0
|0
|
G. Rajasekaran
|0
|0
|
A. Suriyanarayana
|0
|0
|
M. Venkatesan
|0
|0
|
K. Vijayalakshmi
|0
|0
|
K. Balu
|0
|0
|
N. Srinath
|0
|0