Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)

Simon Heale Mr. Simon J. N. Heale is no longer the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Kazakhmys PLC, effective January 1, 2018. He has significant business operations and management experience gained through a diverse range of industries. He served as chief operating officer of Jardine Fleming Limited, deputy managing director of Cathay Pacific Airways and chief executive of The London Metal Exchange. Simon was also a non-executive director and chairman of Panmure Gordon & Co plc, and a non-executive director of PZ Cussons plc, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Coats plc and Carlton Commodities Capital Corporate Member Limited. In his role as Chairman he encourages open and constructive debate and promotes effective decision making. He was Chairman of Gulf Marine Services PLC and Marex Spectron Group Limited. He was also a trustee and treasurer of Macmillan Cancer Support until 31 December 2016.

Oleg Novachuk Mr. Oleg Novachuk has been appointed as an Executive Chairman of the Board of Kazakhmys PLC, with effect from January 1, 2018. Oleg Novachuk has been the Group's Chief Executive for the past eleven years and prior to that, as Finance Director, he led the Listing of the Group on the London Stock Exchange in 2005. As Chief Executive Officer, he has delivered the two major growth projects and put in place a strong operational management team. The Board views Oleg's operational knowledge, project development expertise and senior relationships with industrial, financial and political leaders in both China and Kazakhstan as invaluable to the Group and its future prospects. Given the history of the Group, its status as a leading Kazakhstan-based developer and operator of copper mining assets, together with the diverse challenges involved with operating in the region, Oleg is uniquely qualified to take responsibility, as Chair, for the strategic leadership of KAZ Minerals going forward. The Chair role will be full-time and will include responsibility for strategy, government relations and business development. Oleg retains a significant shareholding in the Group and his interests therefore remain closely aligned with those of other shareholders.

Andrew Southam Mr. Andrew Southam has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2018. He serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, till January 1, 2018. He joined the Company in 2006 where he has held a number of senior positions, including Group Financial Controller and Deputy Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2013 and brings significant strategic and operational financial oversight. Andrew is a chartered accountant who began his career at Deloitte in London, where he provided audit and transaction services to a number of UK listed companies. Prior to joining the Company, Andrew worked in corporate development at GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Vladimir Kim Mr. Vladimir Kim is Non-Executive Director of Kazakhmys PLC. He joined the Group in 1995. He was appointed Chairman of the Company in 2005 prior to its listing on the London Stock Exchange. Vladimir stepped down as Chairman in 2013 but remains on the Board as a non-executive Director. With extensive knowledge of the mining industry, a thorough working knowledge of the CIS and an exemplary understanding of the political and regulatory environment in Kazakhstan, Vladimir brings valuable Kazakh mining experience and continues to perform a vital role in assisting and supporting the Company in its dealings with the Government and local authorities in Kazakhstan.

Michael Lynch-Bell Mr. Michael Lynch-Bell has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director, Deputy Chairman - Designate of Kazakhmys PLC, effective January 1, 2018. He gained extensive experience working with companies in the mining, oil and gas industries during his 38 year career with Ernst & Young. He played a key role in establishing Ernst & Young’s practice in Kazakhstan and advised a number of major CIS companies on transactions. He retired as senior partner of Ernst & Young’s transaction advisory practice for mining and metals and as an elected member of its global advisory council in 2012. In his role as Senior Independent Director, Michael acts as a point of contact for shareholders and other stakeholders and serves as an intermediary for the other non-executive Directors. He is Non-executive director of Seven Energy International Limited, Lenta Ltd and Gem Diamonds Limited. He is also a trustee and treasurer of Action Aid International, a trustee of 21st Century Legacy and The Children of Sri Lanka Trust, and a member of the United Nations Expert Group on Resources Classification.

Lynda Armstrong Ms. Lynda Armstrong, OBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kazakhmys PLC since October 21, 2013. She has a geophysicist by training, Lynda had over 30 years’ natural resources experience with Shell. During this time, she held a number of senior exploration and operational roles, including director of UK Exploration and New Business Development, exploration director of Petroleum Development Oman and technical vice president for Shell International. Lynda’s technical and operational experience of the extractives industry and her clear commitment to health and safety provide valuable insight and guidance to the Group. She is Chair of the trustees of the British Safety Council, a non-executive director of DONG Energy A/S and the Central Europe Oil Company Limited, a director of Calyx Consulting Ltd and a member of the supervisory board of SBM Offshore N.V.

John MacKenzie Mr. John MacKenzie is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a senior mining executive with more than 23 years’ experience in the metals and mining sector mostly acquired with the Anglo American group where he was CEO of Zinc from 2006 to 2009 and CEO of Copper from 2009 to 2013. John brings extensive international operating experience and a wealth of health and safety knowledge to the Group gained in Africa, South America, North America and Europe. He is Executive chairman of Mantos Copper and chief executive officer of mining at Audley Capital Advisors LLP.