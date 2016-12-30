KBC Groep NV (KBC.BR)

Name Description

Johan Thijs Mr. Johan Thijs has been President of the Executive Committee, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of KBC Groep N.V. since May 3, 2012. He was Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Belgium Business Unit within the Company between September 1, 2009 and May 3, 2012. Mr. Thijs held various positions in ABB Insurance and KBC Insurance, including Senior General Manager in the Retail Non-Life Directorate, General Manager for Non-Life Insurance for Private Customers and Provincial General Manager for the Limburg and East Belgium, among others. Mr. Thijs holds Master's Degree in Science (Applied Mathematics) and Actuarial Sciences (KU Leuven).

Thomas Leysen Mr. Thomas Leysen serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Groep N.V. He is Chairman of the Nomination Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He started his career in the maritime business in Hamburg, London and Tokyo. From 1983 till 1988, he managed the Transcor group, which he built into an international oil and coal trading company with activities in Europe, America and Asia. In 1989, he managed the restructuring of the General Trading Cy, a subsidiary of the Societe Generale de Belgique. He joined Umicore in 1993 as member of the Executive Committee, and successively managed several industrial divisions. He became Executive Vice President of the company in 1998. Between 2000 and November 2008 he was Chief Executive Officer of the group. During this mandate, he transformed the former Union Miniere, a non-ferrous company in an international materials-technology group called Umicore. Chairman of Umicore since 2008. As from October 2011, he became Chairman of the KBC Group. He is also Chairman of the Board of Corelio, Belgium’s largest newspaper publishing group; member of the Global Advisory Council of Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan; member of the Trilateral Commission and of the European Round Table of Industrialists; from 2008 until 2011 he was Chairman of the Federation of Belgian Enterprises. In the cultural sphere, he is Chairman of the Rubenianum Fund and Chairman of the Heritage Fund of the Fondation Roi Baudouin. He is Vice President of the “Vrienden van het Rubenshuis”. He holds a Master of Law Degree from the University of Leuven (Belgium).

Phillippe Vlerick Mr. Phillippe Vlerick serves as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Groep N.V. He is Member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He holds a Bachelor degree in Philosophy and a Master of Law degree from the University of Leuven (Belgium), a Master in Management degree from the Vlerick Business School (Gent, Belgium) and an MBA from Indiana University. He started his career at BIC Carpets from 1981 to 1986 as Executive Director, from 1986 to 1995 as CEO and until today as Chairman. After joining the Board of UCO Textiles in 1991 he delisted the Company, diversified and internationalized its activities and still serves today as its Executive Chairman. In 1992 he founded the Vlerick Group, which acts as an active and long term investor in listed companies, private equity and real estate. He is Chairman of Pentahold and of Raymond-Uco Denim, Deputy-Chairman of Smartphoto and of Corelio and Director of BMT, Concordia and LVD. He is an Independent Director of Besix, Etex, Exmar, Hamon and Thrombogenics. He serves as Chairman of the Forum of the Eurometropolis Lille-Kortrijk-Tournai, of the Belgo-Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and of the Stichting Professor Vlerick.

Hendrik Scheerlinck Mr. Hendrik Scheerlinck has been Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of KBC GROEP N.V. since May 5, 2017. He graduated in law from the University of Leuven and has a Degree in Economics. He has been working for the Kredietbank/KBC group since 1984. He started at the International Credit Department in Brussels and held various positions in the United States (Senior Credit Adviser in the New York Branch and RegionalManager in Atlanta), Taiwan (Manager of the Kredietbank Representative Office in Taipei), Germany (General Manager of KBC Bank Operations) and back to the United States in 1999 as General Manager of KBC North America. He joined CSOB in the second half of 2006 and was appointed a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial & Risk Officer there. Since 2010, he has been CEO of K&H Bank, KBC Group’s banking subsidiary in Hungary, and Country CEO, Hungary.

Christine Van Rijsseghem Ms. Christine Van Rijsseghem has been Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Director of KBC Groep N.V. since May 1, 2014. She graduated in 1985 from the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghent (Belgium). Subsequently she completed an MBA in Financial Sciences at Vlerick Management School in Ghent (Belgium). She started her career at KBC (formerly Kredietbank) in 1987 at the Central Foreign Entities Department. Initially she was responsible for risk management and controlling and international acquisition strategy, and later on became head of that department. In 1994 she was appointed Head of the Credit Department of KBC’s Irish subsidiary, Irish Intercontinental Bank. In 1996 she became CEO of KBC France and in 1999 of KBC’s London branch. From 2000 to 2003 she was Senior General Manager of the Securities & Derivatives Processing Directorate of KBC Group. Since 2003 she has been Senior General Manager of KBC Group Finance.

Daniel Falque Mr. Daniel Falque has been Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of KBC Belgium Business Unit of KBC Groep N.V. since May 3, 2012. He graduated from the International Relations at Universite Catholique de Louvain (UCL) in Belgium. Career: 1989: Production inspector at De Vaderlandsche insurance company;1991: Various functions at Deutsche Bank AG (Belgium): credit analyst (1991), Corporate Relationship Manager for SMEs (1991 - 1997), Vice-President, responsible for Medium-Sized Enterprises (1997 - 1999), Director responsible for Large Corporations and Co-ordination Centres (1999 - 2001), Managing Director, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking (2001 - 2004);2004: International position as Managing Director of Deutsche Bank’s Global Transaction Banking division in charge of Western & Eastern Europe and the Middle East ; 2009: President of the Executive Committee of CBC Banque and member of KBC Belgium Business Unit Management Committee.

John Hollows Mr. John Arthur Hollows has been Member of the Executive Committee, CEO Czech Republic Business Unit of KBC Groep N.V. since May 1, 2014. He was Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director of the Company between April 29, 2010 and May 1, 2014; Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Central & Eastern Europe and Russia (CEER) Business Unit of the Company between September 1, 2009 and April 29, 2010; and General Manager of Central & Eastern Europe and Russia (CEER) of the Company since May 1, 2006 and September 1, 2009. He earned his degree in law and economics at Cambridge University. Between 1978 and 1991, he worked for the head office of Barclays Bank in London and subsequently as Country Manager for Barclays Bank in Taiwan from 1991 to 1995. He joined KBC Bank in 1996 as Country Manager of the Shanghai operations and in 1999 became General Manager for the Asia-Pacific region, where he was responsible for ten branches in six countries. He was appointed CEO of K&H Bank in 2003.

Erik Luts Mr. Erik Luts has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Innovation Officer at KBC GROEP N.V. since May 5, 2017. He holds a Master’s Degree in Pedagogy from University of Leuven. Between 1985 and 1988, he held various positions, including with the University of Leuven, teaching at a technical college and working as an after-sales representative for an Apple dealer. He began his career with the Kredietbank/KBC group in 1988 as Computer Literacy & Self-Study Training Manager, and was promoted to Payments & E-Banking Product Manager in 1991. At that time he was also made a member of the Management Committee for Isabel (the main supplier of multi-bank services for business users in Belgium set up in 1995 on the initiative of four large banks, including theKredietbank/KBC). In 1996, he was appointed ICT Manager for the branch network, then General Manager, ICT Development, and in 2003, General Manager of the ICT Data Centre. From 2004 to 2006, he was a Member of theManagement Committee of Nova Ljubljanska banka (NLB), KBC’s banking subsidiary in Slovenia, where he was responsible for ICT and preparing NLB for the introduction of the euro. He returned to Belgium in 2006 in the role of General Manager, Training, Education & Recruitment. He was Senior General Manager, HR, Facility Services & Financial Reporting at the Belgium Business Unit of the KBC group from 2008 to 2013. He has been Senior General Manager, Direct Channels & Support at that business unit since 2013 and was additionally appointed Chief Innovation Manager for the KBC group in 2016.

Luc Popelier Mr. Luc Popelier has been Member of the Executive Committee and CEO of the International Markets Business Unit of KBC Groep N.V. since May 5, 2017. He served as Chief Financial Officer. Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Director of KBC Group from May 1, 2011. He previously served as Member of the Executive Committee, CEO for the Market Activities of the Merchant Banking Business Unit within the Company between September 1, 2009 and April 30, 2011. He holds or has held various other positions, including General Manager, Strategy & Expansion Division (SEE) at KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company, General Manager - Trade Finance at KBC Bank and Director and Member of the Executive Committee at KBC Asset Management, among others. He joined KBC in 1988. He holds Masters Degree in Applied Economic Sciences from Universitaire Faculteiten Sint-Ignatius Antwerp (UFSIA), 1988.

Alain Bostoen Mr. Alain Bostoen has been Non-Executive Director of KBC Groep N.V. since April 29, 2010. He holds a Master’s Degree in Law (1993, University Ghent) and an MBA (1994, Vlerick Management School). He was Non-Executive Director: from 1997 till 2002 at Krefima; from 2003 to 2010 at KBC Lease Holding; since 2012 of KBC Bank and KBC Insurance. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Christeyns Group and Director of Algimo & Agrobos.

Katelijn Callewaert Mme. Katelijn Callewaert has been Non-Executive Director of KBC GROEP N.V. since December 16, 2016. She holds a Master's Degree in Law from the University of Ghent and a degree in fiscal sciences from the Fiscal College of Higher Education (Fiscale Hogeschool) in Brussels. She worked from 1981 until the end of 2014 at PwC Tax Consultants sccrl-bcvba, where she had been a director since 1991 and Tax Director Global Compliance Services. She also sat on the TLS (Tax and Legal Services) HR Board of PwC Tax Consultants, was a member of the Institute of Accountants and Tax Consultants (IAB-IEC), sat on various IAB-IEC committees and was a member of the International Fiscal Association (IFA) and the Brabant Association of Fiscal and Accounting Professions (BAB Brabant). She also lectured at and was a member of the examination commission of the Fiscal College of Higher Education in Brussels. At present, she is executive director at Cera and KBC Ancora.

Sonja De Becker Ms. Sonja De Becker has been Non-Executive Director of KBC Groep N.V. since May 4, 2016. She serves as representative of core shareholders. She is Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. She holds a Master’s degree in Law (Katholieke Universiteit Leuven) 1990. She started her career as a legal adviser at the Boerenbond (farmers' union) (1990–1997). She then became head of environmental consulting at SBB Bedrijfsdiensten in Leuven (1997–1999), before returning to the Boerenbond to take up the post of Deputy General Secretary (1999–2001), GeneralSecretary (2001–2013) and Vice-president (2013–2015). Since 1 December 2015, she has been President of the Boerenbond. She is also President of: MRBB, Agri Investment Fund, SBB Accountants & Advisors, SBB Bedrijfsdiensten and HBB. She is member of: the Board and Executive Committee of the Flanders Social and Economic Council (SERV), the Flemish Economic and Social Consultation Committee (VESOC),the Policy group of the Flemish Employment and Training Service (VDAB), the Central Economic Council (CRB) and the Advisory Board of the Association for the Provision of Support and Arbitration Services for Complex Projects (VVBBI).

Franky Depickere Mr. Franky C. Depickere has been Non-Executive Director of KBC Groep N.V. since 2006. He is Chairman of the Risk and Compliance Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He holds a Master's degree in commercial and financial sciences from the University of Antwerp (UFSIA) and a Master’s degree in company financial management from the VLEKHO Business School. Following a short period at Gemeentekrediet bank, in 1982 joined the CERA group, where he spent more than 17 years. Among other things he was an internal audit inspector at CERA Bank, financial director of CERA Lease Factors Autolease, chairman of the board of Nedee Belgie-Luxemburg, a subsidiary of CERA Bank, a member of the Management Committee of CERA Investment Bank, and finally a Managing Director at KBC Securities. He became Managing Director and Chairman of the Management Committee of F. van Lanschot Bankiers Belgie NV in 1999, as well as group director of F.van Lanschot Bankiers Nederland. From 2005 he was also a member of the Strategic Committee of F. van Lanschot Bankiers Nederland. He has been a member of Cera’s Day-to-Day Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Cera Societe de gestion and Almancora Societe de gestion since September 15, 2006.

Frank Donck Mr. Frank Donck has been Non-Executive Director of KBC Groep N.V. since 2003. He is Member of the Audit Committee; Member of the Risk and Compliance Committee at the Company. He holds a Master of Law Degree from the University of Ghent (Belgium) and a Master in Financial Management from the Vlerick Business School, Ghent (Belgium). He started his career as investment manager for Investco NV (later KBC Private Equity NV). He has since 1998 been the managing director of the family-owned investment companies 3D NV and Ibervest NV. Until 2014, he was chairman of Telenet Group Holding NV. He currently serves as chairman of Atenor Group NV and of Tele Columbus AG, and as independent director of Elia System Operator NV and Barco NV. He also holds board mandates in several privately owned companies. Mr. Donck is vice-chairman of the Vlerick Business School and a director of Le Concert Olympique. He is also a member of Belgium’s Corporate Governance Commission.

Walter Nonneman Mr. Walter Nonneman has been Non-Executive Director at KBC GROEP N.V. since December 16, 2016. He holds a Ph.D. in Applied Economics (Business Economics) from the University of Antwerp (UFSIA), where he is Professor Emeritus in Economics. Most of his career was connected with the University of Antwerp, but he was also active at a number of universities abroad (including the Harvard Business School and Warwick University). He is also an external director at Cera and an independent director at Fluxys Belgium NV. Mr Nonneman specializes in economic policy, public economics and management in the public and non-profit sector.

Theodoros Roussis Mr. Theodoros Roussis has been Non-Executive Director of KBC Groep N.V. since 1997. He is Representative of core shareholders. He was Member of the Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee of KBC Groep NV. He holds a Master degree in Biochemistry - University of Athens (Greece) and in Food Biochemistry, University of Seville (Spain) He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ravago SA in Luxembourg. Previously served as Director of Almanij (1994 to 1997).

Matthieu Vanhove Mr. Matthieu Vanhove has been Non-Executive Director of KBC GROEP N.V. since December 16, 2016. He graduated in chemical and agro-industrial engineering (M.Sc. Bioengineering) from the KU Leuven, where he also gained a Master's Degree in Business Administration and a postgraduate diploma in insurance. He started his career in 1979 as an assistant at KU Leuven (in the Faculty of Business and Economics). He worked as an adviser and auditor for cooperative companies in the food sector from 1982 until 1989, before joining CERA Bank, where he worked between 1989 and 1998, first in the Credit Department and then as Head of Asset/Liability Management. He has also been a lecturer in auditing at KULeuven and trainer in microfinance and risk management. Mr. Vanhove is a director and member of the Management Committee of Cera, an executive director of BRS Microfinance Coop and chairman of the National Cooperative Council.

Marc Wittemans Mr. Marc Wittemans has served as Non-Executive Director of KBC Groep N.V. since 1998. He is Representative of core shareholders. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Risk and Compliance Committee at the Company. He holds degrees in Applied Economics - University of Louvain (Belgium), Fiscal Sciences - Fiscal College, Brussels (Belgium) and in Actuarial Sciences - University of Louvain's Institute of Actuarial Sciences (Belgium). He serves as Chief Executive Officer of MRBB CVBA, the holding company of the Belgian Farmer's Union.

Julia Kiraly Ms. Julia Kiraly has been Non-Executive Independent Director of KBC Groep N.V. since November 18, 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committee; Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company. She is a graduate of the University of Economics (1980, Budapest); holder of a Doctorate from the University of Economics (1984, Budapest); holder of a Ph.D. in Economics from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. She started her career as a research economist at the Central Statistical Office (1980–1982), before taking up a similar post at the National Planning Office (1982–1989); 1989-2007: CEO and Dean (Banking strategy, Monetary economics, Risk management in financial institutions) of ITCB Consulting & Training; 1995–1996: member of the Board of Directors of the Hungarian Credit Bank Ltd; 1997–2000: member of the Advisory Board of the Supervisory Authority; 1999–2000: member of the Board of Directors of K&H Bank; 2002-2003: Chairperson of the Postbank and Savings Bank Corporation; 2007-2013: Deputy Governor responsible for financial stability at the MNB, the Central Bank of Hungary (2007–2013); 1993 -2012: Visiting professor of finance at the Corvinus University of Budapest; since 2013: Visiting professor of economics at the Eotvos Lorand University of Budapest. Since October 1, 2013 she has been Head of Department at the International Business School of Budapest.

Vladimira Papirnik Ms. Vladimira Papirnik serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of KBC Groep N.V. She is Member of the Audit Committee; Member of the Risk and Compliance Committee and Nember of the Nomination Committee at the Company. She holds a Juris Doctor Degree (Northwestern University (US), 1982) and a combined Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in German and German Literature (Northwestern University (US), 1978). From 1982 to 1989 she was finance lawyer at the Hopkins & Sutter law firm in Chicago; from 1989 to 1995 she served as Partner in Hopkins & Sutter and in 1996 she joined the law firm of Squire Sanders as a Partner. Between 1996 and 2011 she was Managing Partner of the Prague office of Squire Sanders; from 2011 to June 2017 she was working for Squire Patton Boggs (formerly Squire Sanders) in both Prague and Chicago, focusing her international business practice on banking, project finance and corporate law (mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance) and she retired as of July 2017; 2012. From 1999 to 2008 she was Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Czech Republic; she was member of the Board of Trustees of the International School of Prague and head of its corporate governance committee for four years; she was also member of the Board of Trustees of the CMC School of Business for three years.