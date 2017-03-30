KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L)

Name Description

Graham Holden Mr. Graham Holden is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kcom Group Plc., since April 1, 2014. Graham was Chief Executive of Marshalls plc from 2001 until 2013 and before that was the Group Financial Director there from 1992 to 2001. This means that Graham brings significant experience to the Board of leading a listed business of a similar size to KCOM. Based in Yorkshire, Graham understands the regional market in which KCOM operates in Hull and East Yorkshire and, as a Chartered Accountant, Graham brings considerable financial knowledge and expertise to the Board. Graham is a Visiting Fellow in the School of Management at Cranfield University.

Bill Halbert Mr. Bill Halbert is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Kcom Group Plc., since April 1, 2014. Bill brings a huge amount of industry knowledge and expertise to the Board, having worked in the information technology sector for over 40 years. Prior to KCOM, he founded Syntegra, BT’s global consultancy and systems integration subsidiary, and was the CEO there for 13 years. Bill has also had many years of experience of working on a PLC Board and operating in a regulated environment. Bill holds directorships at Excelsys Ltd, Jade Solutions Limited and Tacit Connexions Ltd.

Jane Aikman Ms. Jane Aikman is Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. Jane has held a number of executive level positions in various companies. Her most recent role was as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Phoenix IT Group Plc, which she held until its acquisition by Daisy Group. Prior to that she was Chief Financial Officer of Infinis plc, Wilson Bowden plc and Pressac plc. She also spent five years in Southeast Asia with Asia Pulp and Paper Co Limited. Jane is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and has brought a wealth of financial and operational leadership experience to the Board, as well as sector-specific expertise through her time spent with Phoenix IT Group Plc. Jane has no other roles outside of KCOM at present, but will join the Board of Morgan Advanced Materials plc as a non-executive director on 31 July 2017.

Kathy Smith Ms. Kathy Smith is Company Secretary of Kcom Group PLC. Ms. Kathy took on the role of Company Secretary in July 2010. Kathy is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, qualifying with Deloitte. She joined KCOM in September 2005 as Head of Internal Audit and now leads our risk and governance teams alongside her Company Secretary role. She is an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators.

Liz Barber Ms. Liz Barber is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Barber brings a breadth of financial experience to the Board, having previously been a Partner at Ernst & Young from 2001 and their Head of Audit for the North of England from 2006 to 2010. She joined Kelda Group in 2010 as Group Director of Finance, Regulation and Markets and therefore brings knowledge of operating in both a regulatory environment and the Yorkshire region. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Peter Smith Mr. Peter Smith is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Peter joined the Board in January 2015. Peter has worked for L.E.K. Consulting LLP for 28 years and brings to the Board a broad range of experience in assisting companies across a range of sectors in setting their strategic plans and optimising their performance. Prior to joining L.E.K., Peter worked for Schlumberger Wireline in the Middle East as a field engineer and also worked as a line manager in the oil industry. Peter works full-time at L.E.K. Consulting LLP.