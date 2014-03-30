KCP Ltd (KCP.NS)

Name Description

Velagapudi Dutt Dr. Velagapudi Lakshmana Dutt is an Executive Chairman of the Board of The K C P Limited. Dr. Dutt was educated in London, England and secured the Grad BIM Degree. Dr. Dutt served as the Chairman of Fives-Cail KCP Ltd and KCP Vietnam Industries Limited. Apart from KCP Group, Dr. Dutt served as a Director on the Board of DCM Shriram Industries Limited, Chairman of Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation and Director of V Ramakrishna Sons Private Ltd. Dr. Dutt is presently the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Chennai, for the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.

M. Ramachandran Shri. M. R. Ramachandran serves as Chief Financial Officer of The K C P Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant & Company Secretary has experience in General Finance & Treasury , Working Capital Management, Project Finance, Costing and Company Secretarial Practice.

Y. Vijayakumar Shri. Y. Vijayakumar serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of The K C P Limited. He is a qualified Company Secretary has experience in Finance, Legal, Taxation and Secretarial Practice.

V. L. Indira Dutt Smt. V. L. Indira Dutt serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of The K C P Limited. She Holds B.A (Economics) from Madras University. Smt. Dutt served as Director of Fives Cail - KCP Limtied; Velagapudi Foundation; KCP Vietnam Industries Limited; KCP Technologies Limited; and V. Ramakrishna Sons Private Limited, She is the Chairperson of SAARC Chamber Women Enterpreneurs Council (SCWEC), A subgroup of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Kavitha Chitturi Smt. Kavitha Dutt Chitturi is an Joint Managing Director of The K C P Limited. She is a graduate in Business Management with specialization in International Business from Cedar Crest College Allentown, Pennsylvania. She also holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resources. She is also a Director of V. Ramakrishna Sons Private Limited, She is a Member of Young Presidents’ Organization, (YPO) Madras Chapter, an International Organization based at USA and National President of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO).

V. Gandhi Shri. V. Gandhi serves as Technical Director, Executive Director of The K C P Limited. He is a part of the senior management of KCP Ltd with 31 years of experience. He is a Metallurgist by profession. He served as General Manager in FCB KCP, looking after planning and procurement. He is also a Director of Fives- Cail KCP Limited.

V. Ramakrishnan Shri. V. H. Ramakrishnan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of The K C P Limited. He is a Chartered and Cost Accountant and Former Banker. His other directorships include: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. He is a retired General Manager of Bank of India with experience in industrial finance, international banking and other related areas in India and abroad. He is on the panel for Nominee Directors of IDBI and other Financial Institutions.

O. Swaminatha Reddy Shri. O. Swaminatha Reddy serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of The K C P Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession has banking and industrial experience. He served as a Director of M/s. Transport Corporation of India Ltd, New Delhi; M/s. Surana Ventures Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. K.M. Power Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. Thembu Power Pvt. Ltd, Pune; M/s. E.P.R. Gene Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. E.P.R. Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. E.P.R. Centre for Cancer Research and Biometrics Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. Sagar Cements Ltd - Hyderabad; M/s. T.C.I. Finance Ltd - Hyderabad; M/s. Sagar Power Ltd - Hyderabad; M/s. T.C.I. Developers Ltd - New Delhi.