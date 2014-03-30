Edition:
KCP Ltd (KCP.NS)

KCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

121.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.85 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs121.05
Open
Rs123.00
Day's High
Rs123.00
Day's Low
Rs121.50
Volume
50,195
Avg. Vol
218,637
52-wk High
Rs137.70
52-wk Low
Rs78.85

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Velagapudi Dutt

78 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

M. Ramachandran

2008 Chief Financial Officer

Y. Vijayakumar

2010 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

V. L. Indira Dutt

76 2017 Managing Director, Executive Director

Kavitha Chitturi

45 2017 Joint Managing Director

V. Gandhi

66 Technical Director, Executive Director

P. Kumar

2013 Director

V. Ramakrishnan

74 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director

O. Swaminatha Reddy

70 Non-Executive Independent Director

Vijay Sankar

42 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Velagapudi Dutt

Dr. Velagapudi Lakshmana Dutt is an Executive Chairman of the Board of The K C P Limited. Dr. Dutt was educated in London, England and secured the Grad BIM Degree. Dr. Dutt served as the Chairman of Fives-Cail KCP Ltd and KCP Vietnam Industries Limited. Apart from KCP Group, Dr. Dutt served as a Director on the Board of DCM Shriram Industries Limited, Chairman of Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation and Director of V Ramakrishna Sons Private Ltd. Dr. Dutt is presently the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Chennai, for the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.

M. Ramachandran

Shri. M. R. Ramachandran serves as Chief Financial Officer of The K C P Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant & Company Secretary has experience in General Finance & Treasury , Working Capital Management, Project Finance, Costing and Company Secretarial Practice.

Y. Vijayakumar

Shri. Y. Vijayakumar serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of The K C P Limited. He is a qualified Company Secretary has experience in Finance, Legal, Taxation and Secretarial Practice.

V. L. Indira Dutt

Smt. V. L. Indira Dutt serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of The K C P Limited. She Holds B.A (Economics) from Madras University. Smt. Dutt served as Director of Fives Cail - KCP Limtied; Velagapudi Foundation; KCP Vietnam Industries Limited; KCP Technologies Limited; and V. Ramakrishna Sons Private Limited, She is the Chairperson of SAARC Chamber Women Enterpreneurs Council (SCWEC), A subgroup of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Kavitha Chitturi

Smt. Kavitha Dutt Chitturi is an Joint Managing Director of The K C P Limited. She is a graduate in Business Management with specialization in International Business from Cedar Crest College Allentown, Pennsylvania. She also holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resources. She is also a Director of V. Ramakrishna Sons Private Limited, She is a Member of Young Presidents’ Organization, (YPO) Madras Chapter, an International Organization based at USA and National President of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO).

V. Gandhi

Shri. V. Gandhi serves as Technical Director, Executive Director of The K C P Limited. He is a part of the senior management of KCP Ltd with 31 years of experience. He is a Metallurgist by profession. He served as General Manager in FCB KCP, looking after planning and procurement. He is also a Director of Fives- Cail KCP Limited.

P. Kumar

V. Ramakrishnan

Shri. V. H. Ramakrishnan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of The K C P Limited. He is a Chartered and Cost Accountant and Former Banker. His other directorships include: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. He is a retired General Manager of Bank of India with experience in industrial finance, international banking and other related areas in India and abroad. He is on the panel for Nominee Directors of IDBI and other Financial Institutions.

O. Swaminatha Reddy

Shri. O. Swaminatha Reddy serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of The K C P Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession has banking and industrial experience. He served as a Director of M/s. Transport Corporation of India Ltd, New Delhi; M/s. Surana Ventures Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. K.M. Power Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. Thembu Power Pvt. Ltd, Pune; M/s. E.P.R. Gene Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. E.P.R. Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. E.P.R. Centre for Cancer Research and Biometrics Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad; M/s. Sagar Cements Ltd - Hyderabad; M/s. T.C.I. Finance Ltd - Hyderabad; M/s. Sagar Power Ltd - Hyderabad; M/s. T.C.I. Developers Ltd - New Delhi.

Vijay Sankar

Shri. Vijay Sankar is the Non-Executive Independent Director of The K C P Limited. He holds ACA, MBA. His other directorships includes Sanmar Holdings Limited, SHL Securities (Alpha) Limited, Sanmar Consolidations Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Velagapudi Dutt

7,250,860

M. Ramachandran

--

Y. Vijayakumar

--

V. L. Indira Dutt

8,468,200

Kavitha Chitturi

4,703,700

V. Gandhi

4,424,450

P. Kumar

--

V. Ramakrishnan

--

O. Swaminatha Reddy

--

Vijay Sankar

--
As Of  30 Mar 2014

