KEI Industries Ltd (KEIN.NS)

KEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

326.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.70 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs322.85
Open
Rs323.20
Day's High
Rs328.80
Day's Low
Rs323.00
Volume
58,501
Avg. Vol
495,160
52-wk High
Rs371.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Anil Gupta

51 Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

S. Kakkar

President

Rajeev Gupta

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance, Non-Independent Director

Lalit Sharma

2012 Chief Operating Officer

Manoj Kakkar

2009 Senior Vice President - Marketing

Kishore Kunal

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

K. Sharma

2009 Vice President - Operation

Pawan Aggarwal

2012 Vice President - Corporate

Manish Mantri

2012 Vice President - EPC/EHV

N. Bajaj

2012 Sr. General Manager - Marketing Wires & Flexibles

Dilip Barnwal

2008 General Manager - Works, Silvassa

Ajit Durve

2008 General Manager - International Business

M. Gananath

2012 General Manager - Sales & Marketing

Chirag Garg

2012 Sr. General Manager - EPC

Munishvar Gaur

2009 General Manager (Head - North Marketing Cables)

Adarsh Jain

2012 General Manager - Finance

Umesh Kank

2012 General Manager - Marketing

Anand Kishore

2012 General Manager - HR

Alok Maity

2009 Sr. General Manager - Works

Deepak Manchanda

General Manager - Business Development

Ajay Mehra

2012 General Manager - Works, Bhiwadi

Keshav Mitra

2012 General Manager - Sales & Marketing

Alok Saha

2012 General Manager - Marketing

Mukesh Sethi

2012 General Manager - Marketing EHV

Naval Yadav

2012 General Manager - Technical

Gaurav Sahi

2012 Head - Corporate Communication

Arvind Shrowty

Corporate Advisor

Archana Gupta

2005 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Vikram Bhartia

Independent Non-Executive Director

Pawan Bholusaria

Independent Non-Executive Director

Vijay Bhushan

54 Independent Non-Executive Director

K. Somani

Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Anil Gupta

Shri. Anil Gupta is Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of KEI Industries Limited. He has been on the Board of Directors of KEI Industries Limited since formation of the Company. He is M.Com and has about 31 years of experience in managing the KEI group of companies, as a partner of erstwhile Krishna Electrical Industries thereafter as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MIS KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED which has executed implementation of SS Wire manufacturing project at Bhiwadi, setting up of new / expansion project of HT / LT Cable at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan & Silvassa. Besides, he has set up 100% Export Oriented Undertaking (EOU) at Chopanki, Near Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Under his guidance, the Company is executing two expansion projects adjacent to its existing plant at Bhiwadi, one for up-gradation of HT cable capacity from 33kV up to 132kV and another additional LT capacity expansion by 7000 kms. He looks after the policies of marketing, production, quality control and product development. As CMD of the Company he is responsible for motivating the team of professionals to implement management policies.

S. Kakkar

Mr. S. L. Kakkar is the President of KEI Industries Limited.

Rajeev Gupta

Mr. Rajeev Gupta is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance, Non-Independent Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a member of Finance Committee

Lalit Sharma

Mr. Lalit Sharma is the Chief Operating Officer of KEI Industries Limited.

Manoj Kakkar

Mr. Manoj Kakkar is the Senior Vice President - Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Kishore Kunal

Mr. Kishore Kunal is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of KEI Industries Limited.

K. Sharma

Mr. K. C. Sharma is the Vice President - Operation of KEI Industries Limited.

Pawan Aggarwal

Mr. Pawan K. Aggarwal is the Vice President - Corporate of KEI Industries Limited.

Manish Mantri

Mr. Manish Mantri is the Vice President - EPC/EHV of KEI Industries Limited.

N. Bajaj

Mr. N. K. Bajaj is the Sr. General Manager - Marketing Wires & Flexibles of KEI Industries Limited.

Dilip Barnwal

Mr. Dilip Barnwal is the General Manager - Works, Silvassa of KEI Industries Limited.

Ajit Durve

Mr. Ajit Dinesh Durve is the General Manager - International Business of KEI Industries Limited.

M. Gananath

Mr. M. V. Gananath is the General Manager - Sales & Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Chirag Garg

Mr. Chirag Garg is the Sr. General Manager - EPC of KEI Industries Limited.

Munishvar Gaur

Mr. Munishvar Gaur is the General Manager (Head - North Marketing Cables) of KEI Industries Limited.

Adarsh Jain

Mr. Adarsh Jain is the General Manager - Finance of KEI Industries Limited.

Umesh Kank

Mr. Umesh B. Kank is the General Manager - Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Anand Kishore

Mr. Anand Kishore is the General Manager - HR of KEI Industries Limited.

Alok Maity

Mr. Alok K. Maity is the Sr. General Manager - Works of KEI Industries Limited.

Deepak Manchanda

Mr. Deepak Manchanda is the General Manager - Business Development of KEI Industries Limited.

Ajay Mehra

Mr. Ajay Mehra is the General Manager - Works, Bhiwadi of KEI Industries Limited.

Keshav Mitra

Mr. Keshav K. Mitra is the General Manager - Sales & Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Alok Saha

Mr. Alok Saha is the General Manager - Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.

Mukesh Sethi

Mr. Mukesh Sethi is the General Manager - Marketing EHV of KEI Industries Limited.

Naval Yadav

Mr. Naval Singh Yadav is the General Manager - Technical of KEI Industries Limited.

Gaurav Sahi

Mr. Gaurav Sahi is the Head - Corporate Communication of KEI Industries Limited.

Arvind Shrowty

Mr. Arvind Shrowty is the Corporate Advisor of KEI Industries Limited.

Archana Gupta

Smt. Archana Gupta is Non Independent Non Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. She holds Bachelors of Arts (hons) degree. Mrs. Gupta is a graduate and has been associated with the group for a long period. She is looking after day to day business affairs of the company’s Stainless Steel Wire segment at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) and under her guidance SS Wire segment has recorded continuous growth in terms of sales and profitability.

Vikram Bhartia

Mr. Vikram Bhartia is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a Businessman. He is a member of Audit Committee, Shareholders Grievance Committee, Chairman of Remuneration & Compensation Committee. He holds B. Tech. From IIT Kharagpur. He has 42 Years of industrial experience. He was a member of the Confederation of Indian Industries.

Pawan Bholusaria

Mr. Pawan Bholusaria is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Share Allotment Committee and member of Remuneration & Compensation Committee. He is the Chartered Accountant.

Vijay Bhushan

Mr. Vijay Bhushan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a Chairman of Shareholders Grievance Committee, member of Remuneration & Compensation Committee, Share Allotment Committee. He holds MBA from Delhi University. He has served as the Chairman of Federation of Indian Stock Exchanges representing 20 Stock Exchanges of the Country from 2002 to 2004. He was nominated as Member of SEBI’s Secondary Market Advisor Committee in 2002 and SEBI’s Apex Committee for Securities Market Awareness Campaign in 2002 and also nominated as Member of SEBI’s Committee on Participation of Securities Brokers in Commodity Forward Markets. He was elected as the President of the Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. for 2001-2002. He was Member of the Committee on Settlement of Issues and Dispute Resolution Committee of National Stock Exchange from 1998-2001. He was also elected as the Director to the Board of the Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. from 1996-98, and was actively involved in introducing the Trade Guaranteed Fund and Modified Badla Mechanism in Delhi Stock Exchange. He was involved in Merchant Banking Activities from 1994-96 and also actively associated with The Primary and Secondary Market of Stock Exchange since 1981. His other directorships includes Bharat Bhushan Equity Traders Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Nidhi Ltd., Paramount Communication Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Association of National Exchanges Members of India.

K. Somani

Mr. K. G. Somani is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant. He is a member of Audit Committee.

