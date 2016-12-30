Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)

Name Description

Steven Kroeker Mr. Steven B. Kroeker is a Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. Since February 2015; Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Keyera, from November 2012 to February 2015; Vice President, Corporate Development, Keyera, prior thereto.

Bradley Lock Mr. Bradley W. Lock is a Senior Vice President -Gathering and Processing Business Unit of Keyera Corp. Since July 2013; Senior Vice President, Liquids Business Unit, Keyera, from March 2012 to July 2013; Vice President, North Central Region, Keyera, June 2007 to March 2012; Vice President, Engineering and Operations Services, Keyera prior thereto.

Brian Martin Mr. Brian Martin is a Vice President – Business Development, NGL Facilities of the Company., He has 20 years of experience in the oil and gas midstream sector. Since joining the Keyera team in 2001 he has held positions in Marketing, Gathering & Processing Business Development, and Oil Sands Services Business Development. Prior to joining Keyera, Brian worked in Marketing and Business Development roles at AltaGas Services. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary.

Dean Setoguchi Mr. Dean Setoguchi is a Senior Vice President - Liquids Business Unit of the Company. Since April 2014; Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Laricina Energy, from November 2012 to April 2014; Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Keyera, prior thereto.

Jarrod Beztilny Mr. Jarrod Beztilny is a Vice President - Operations, Liquids Business Unit of the Company. Since December 2015; General Manager, NGL Facility Operations, Keyera, from July 2013 to December 2015; Director, Operations - NGL Facilities, Keyera prior thereto.

Suzanne Hathaway Ms. Suzanne Hathaway is a Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Keyera Corp. Since February 2012; General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Keyera, from May 2011 to February 2012; General Counsel, Keyera, from May 2009 to May 2011; Corporate Counsel, Keyera, prior thereto.

Eileen Marikar Ms. Eileen Marikar is a Vice President, Controller of the Keyera Corp. Since February 2014; Controller, Keyera, from April 2012 to Feb 2014; Director of Accounting, Keyera, from April 2010 to March 2012; Manager Financial Reporting, Keyera, from June 2005 to 2010.

Dion Kostiuk Mr. Dion Kostiuk is a Vice President - Human Resources and Corporate Services of Keyera Corp. Since February 2013; Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services, Keyera, prior thereto.

Graham Balzun Mr. Graham Balzun is Vice President - Corporate Responsibility of Keyera Corp., Mr. Balzun has more than 30 years of industry experience in the upstream oil and gas sector. Prior to joining Keyera in 2001, he has held positions in Operations Management, Business Development, and Production and Operations engineering for both midstream and exploration and production companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary.

Mike Freeman Mr. Mike Freeman is a Vice President - Commercial of Keyera Corp., Since May 2010. He has served as General Manager, Marketing, Keyera, from December 2006 to May 2010; Director, Gas Products Marketing, Keyera, prior thereto.

Richard Koshman Mr. Richard Koshman is a Vice President - Engineering of the Company. Since April 20, 2015; Vice-President, Major Projects, Athabasca Oil Sands, from October 2014 to March 2015; Vice President, Operations, Athabasca Oil Corporation from November 2013 to September 2014; Vice President, Projects, Athabasca Oil Corporation, from June 2011 to October 2013; Manager, Thermal Oil Sands Projects, Canadian Natural Resources Limited prior thereto.

Jamie Urquhart Mr. Jamie Urquhart is Vice President - Operations, Gathering and Processing of the Company. He was Director, Business Development, Gathering and Processing, Keyera from 2015 to February 2017; Power Generation/Marketing Consultant, Keyera from 2014 to 2015; Vice President, North American Terminal Operations, Canexus Corp. from 2012 to 2014; Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer, Maxim Power Corp. prior thereto.

Douglas Haughey Mr. Douglas J. Haughey is Lead Independent Director of Keyera Corp., Mr. Haughey has more than 35 years of experience in the energy industry. Most recently he was CEO of Churchill Corporation, a position he held from August 2012 through May 2013. He was President and CEO and a director of Provident Energy Ltd. from April 2010 to April 2012. He also held various senior executive positions with Spectra Energy Corp. and its predecessor companies from 1999 to 2008, including the President & CEO of Spectra Energy Income Fund and President of Spectra's western Canadian natural gas midstream infrastructure and logistics business Mr. Haughey is also chair of Fortis Inc. and chaired its wholly owned subsidiary Fortis Alberta Inc. He has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

James Bertram Mr. James V. Bertram is Executive Chairman of the Board of Keyera Corp. Prior to that, Mr. Bertram was the Chief Executive Officer of Keyera since its inception in 1998. He was previously employed at Gulf Canada as Vice President - Marketing for worldwide operations. Prior to joining Gulf Canada, he was Vice President - Marketing of Amerada Hess Canada Ltd.

David Smith Mr. David G. Smith is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Keyera Corp., Mr. Smith has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry in Canada and has held senior executive roles with Keyera and its predecessors since the company's inception in 1998. Mr. Smith is also a director of Crew Energy Inc. He has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Charlene Ripley Ms. Charlene A. Ripley is Director of the company. She has nearly 30 years of experience leading enterprise functions including legal, risk management, information technology, corporate affairs and government relations, as well as supporting several multi-million and billion dollar growth transactions. She is currently the Executive Vice President, General Counsel at Goldcorp and prior to that served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Linn Energy (Houston) and as Vice President General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Houston). Ms. Ripley is a member of The Law Society of British Columbia, The Law Society of Alberta, Texas State Bar and Canadian Bar Association. Ms. Ripley holds a Bachelor of Arts, with distinction, from the University of Alberta and earned her law degree from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She also chairs the BC and Yukon Provincial Advisory Board for the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Nancy Laird Ms. Nancy M. Laird is Independent Director of Keyera Corp. Ms. Laird is a corporate director with more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry. From 1997 until 2002 she was Senior Vice President, Marketing and Midstream for Encana Corporation (and its predecessor, PanCanadian Energy Corporation). Previously, Ms. Laird was President of NrG Information Services Inc., a joint venture initiative involving four of North America’s leading natural gas pipeline companies. Ms. Laird is currently a director of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. and the Business Development Bank of Canada. She has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Donald Nelson Mr. Donald J. Nelson is Independent Director of Keyera Corp., Mr. Nelson has been a director since May 14, 2008. Mr. Nelson is a professional engineer with over 40 years of oil and gas experience. He is President of Fairway Resources Inc., a private company providing consulting services to the oil and gas industry. He was a director of the general partner of Taylor NGL Limited Partnership from 2003 to 2008, holding the office of Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2004 to 2008. From 1996 to 2002, he was with Summit Resources Limited holding the positions of President and CEO (1998 to 2002) and Vice President, Operations (1996 to 1998). Mr. Nelson is also a director of Perpetual Energy Inc.

Michael Norris Mr. Michael J. Norris is Independent Director of Keyera Corp. Mr. Norris was Deputy Chair of RBC Capital Markets from 2003 through 2012. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Chair, Mr. Norris held numerous positions with RBC Capital Markets, including Head of the Energy Practice from 1992 through 1998 and Head of Global Investment Banking from 1998 through 2003. Prior to RBC, Mr. Norris held roles at Mobil Oil and Gulf Canada Resources. Mr. Norris also sits on the Board of Cara Operations Limited.

Thomas O'Connor Mr. Thomas C. O'Connor is Independent Director of the Keyera Corp., He was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DCP Midstream LLC and Chairman of DCP Midstream Partners LP. Prior to that he held executive positions at Duke Energy Corp., including CEO of Duke Energy Gas Transmission. Mr. O’Connor also sits on the boards of Tesoro Logistics, 8point3 Energy Partners LP and New Jersey Resources.

William Stedman Mr. William R. Stedman is Independent Director of Keyera Corp., From 2001 to 2014, Mr. Stedman was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ENTx Capital Corporation, a private holding company specializing in the electric power industry. Previously, he was President and Chief Executive officer of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, the operating company of Pembina Pipeline Income Fund.