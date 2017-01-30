Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)

Name Description

Veronique Laury Ms. Veronique Laury is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Kingfisher Plc. Ms. Véronique Laury is highly experienced international retailer who has worked in the home improvement sector for 26 years in France and in the UK. She joined Kingfisher in 2003 and in her 12 years with the business she has held several key roles including Chief Executive of Castorama France, Group commercial director, commercial director of B&Q UK & Ireland. Previously she spent 15 years at Leroy Merlin in various commercial roles. She was named Chief Executive Officer on 8 December 2014.

Karen Witts Ms. Karen Witts is Chief Financial Officer, Non-Executive Director of Company. She was Group Finance Director of Kingfisher Plc., since October 1, 2012. She provides additional recent relevant finance expertise to the Board. Karen provides additional recent relevant finance expertise to the Board. She was previously Chief Financial Officer, Africa, Middle East, Asia and Asia Pacific for Vodafone plc. From 1999 to 2010 she worked at BT plc, most recently as Chief Financial Officer, BT Retail and Managing Director Enterprises and before that as Managing Director Operations, Openreach. She is a chartered accountant and has experience in finance and management roles at companies such as Paribas, Diageo, Mars Electronics, The Observer Newspaper and Ernst & Whinney.

Paul Moore Mr. Paul Moore is Group Company Secretary of the Company since July 2016. Paul returned to Kingfisher, having served as Group Company Secretary on an interim basis during 2012 and 2013, after serving as Group Company Secretary of Tesco plc since January 2015. Previous to this Paul held senior company secretarial roles at a number of leading FTSE100 companies including Intertek Group plc, Centrica plc and BG Group plc. Paul is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Pascal Cagni Mr. Pascal Cagni is Non-Executive Director of Kingfisher PLC, since 17 November 2010. He is an independent director of the supervisory board of Vivendi. Pascal provides the Board with expertise in the field of digital and multi-channel retailing. He was formerly the General Manager, Vice President of Apple Europe, Middle-East, India and Africa. His previous experience includes roles at Packard Bell, NEC and Booz Allen Hamilton. He held the position of non-executive director on the board of Egg Banking plc, the online banking arm of Prudential plc. He actively conducts strategy consulting and venture capital activities.

Clare Chapman Ms. Clare M. Chapman is Non-Executive Director of Kingfisher PLC. She is currently Group People Director of BT. Chapman brings significant human resources expertise to the Kingfisher Board. She was previously the Director General of Workforce, for the NHS and Social Care and was also a non-executive director of TUI Travel plc and Chairman of its Remuneration Committee. Her previous experience also includes Group HR Director of Tesco plc from 1999 to 2006 and HR Vice President of Pepsi Cola's West and Central European operations from 1994 to 1999.

Rakhi Goss-Custard Ms. Rakhi Goss-Custard is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Parekh is highly experienced director in digital retailing having spent 11 years at Amazon.com in various roles from 2002-14. Most recently she was Director, UK Media at Amazon, responsible for ranges such as books, music and DVDs. She was previously a Director, UK Hardlines where she was responsible for home, garden and DIY product ranges. Prior to joining Amazon Ms Parekh held roles at TomTom (wireless products) and in management consultancy in the United States. Ms. Parekh is also a non-executive director of Rightmove plc, Intu Properties plc and Be Heard Group plc (a digital marketing company).

Andrew Bonfield Mr. Andrew R.J. Bonfield is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kingfisher Plc., since February 2010. He is Finance Director of National Grid plc. He is also a committee member of the Hundred Group of Finance Directors. Andrew brings significant current finance experience to the Kingfisher Board. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Cadbury plc and prior to that he was Chief Financial Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb from 2002 to 2007, Finance Director of BG Group plc from 2001 to 2002 and Chief Financial Officer of SmithKline Beecham Plc from 1999 to 2000 during an 11 year period with the pharmaceuticals group.

Anders Dahlvig Mr. Anders Dahlvig is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kingfisher Plc., since December 2009. He Appointed to the Board in December 2009. He is director of Oriflame Cosmetics AB, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB and Axel Johnson AB, and is Chairman of The New Wave Group and a member of the Advisory Board of Lund University Business School. He is also a director of Resurs Bank AB, Pret a Manager Limited and a Non-Executive Director of Inter IKEA Systems B.V.