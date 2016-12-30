Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (KIOJ.J)

Name Description

Fani Titi Mr. Fani Titi is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined the Kumba board on 1 October 2012 and is member of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee and chairs the Nominations and Governance Committee. He is a non-executive chairman of Investec Bank Limited, and of Investec plc and Investec Limited. He was previously non-executive chairman of AECI Limited and deputy chairman of the Bidvest Group Limited.

Themba Mkhwanazi Mr. Themba Mkhwanazi is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Themba was the CEO for Anglo American’s thermal coal business in South Africa, as well as in the USA and Australia. Served as managing director for Huntsman Tioxide in South Africa until 2007 when he was appointed COO of Richards Bay Minerals, a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. Seconded in 2011 to Rio Tinto’s Australian coal business, before taking up the role of regional manager for the Americas in 2012.

Bothwell Mazarura Mr. Bothwell Mazarura is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company effective 1 September 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree from the University of South Africa and is an accredited Chartered Accountant in three jurisdictions – England and Wales, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Mr Mazarura currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at Wescoal Holdings Limited, a position he has held since July 2016. He previously held various senior financial roles at Lonmin Plc since 2010. These include Group Head of Finance, Head of Treasury and Acting Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Lonmin Plc, he held a positon as a Partner at Deloitte & Touche since 2002. During his tenure at Deloitte & Touche he also spent some time working in the United Kingdom.

Yvonne Mfolo Ms. Yvonne Mfolo, BA (Communications), Advanced Certificate (Journalism), is Executive Head - Public Affairs, Investor Relation of the Company. She joined Kumba on 1 August 2011, from the Anglo American plc Group’s Thermal Coal business where she held the position of head of public affairs. Prior to this she was the chief director of communications at the then Department of Minerals and Energy, where she spent nine years and was spokesperson for the minister.

Glen Gavigan Mr. Glen Mc Gavigan is Executive Head - Technical and Projects of the Company. He Glen was appointed to his current position on 1 August 2016, he previously acted in the position for a year. Glen, a geologist by training, joined Kumba in March 1998 and has over 17 years’ experience in geosciences, geotechnical engineering and hydrogeology. Before assuming this role he held the position of Head of Geosciences.

Billy Mawasha Mr. Billy Mawasha is Executive Head - Operations and Integration of the Company. He joined Kumba on 1 September 2013. He was previously with AngloGold Ashanti where he held various senior positions including managing director of Iduapriem gold mine in Ghana and senior vice president of operations running all its underground mines in South Africa.

L. L. Alex Mgadzah Mr. L. L. Alex Mgadzah, MSc, BSc (Hons), MBA, is Executive Head - Safety and Sustainable Development of the Company. He was appointed to his current position on 1 January 2011. He has more than 20 years’ extensive management experience in integrated health, safety, environmental, community and quality management within the mining, smelting, manufacturing and consulting sectors. He was vice president of sustainability and community affairs at BHP Billiton Energy Coal South Africa before joining Kumba.

Timo Smit Mr. Timo Smit is Executive Head - Marketing and Seaborne Logistics of the Company. Timo joined Kumba in September 2007 and moved to Singapore in August 2012. He was previously employed by TechnoServe as country director South Africa. His academic background and industry experience adds international depth to the Kumba team. Timo is based in Singapore, close to key markets.

S. Tyobeka Ms. S. Virginia Tyobeka, BAdmin (Hons), MAP, is Executive Head - Human Resources of the Company. She was appointed to her current position on 4 January 2010. She was previously the HR director at Afrisam South Africa Limited. Virginia has extensive experience in human resources management in the manufacturing and mining industries.

Allen Morgan Mr. Allen John Morgan, BSc, BEng (Elect), Pr Eng, is Lead Director, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Allen joined the Kumba board on 9 February 2006, chairs the Remco, is a member of NomGov committee and is the lead independent director. He is also a member of the audit committee, risk committee, and social, ethics and transformation committee. He served as interim chairman of Kumba from 15 December 2010 to 30 September 2012. He served as the CEO of Eskom between 1994 and 2000 and was a non-executive director of Eskom Holdings. He was appointed a non-executive director of AECI Limited on 1 July 2010 and also holds several corporate directorships. Allen was previously the chairman of Kumba Resources Limited.

Nonkululeko Dlamini Ms. Nonkululeko Dlamini is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Dlamini currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Prior to joining the IDC in September 2015 she was with Eskom where she spent 14 years in various executive positions.

Seamus French Mr. Seamus G. French is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr French is Chief executive officer of Anglo American’s bulk commodities business, responsible for its coal and iron ore interests globally. A member of the Anglo American Group Management Committee (GMC). Since joining Anglo American in 2007 he held the position of CEO for Anglo American Metallurgical Coal between 2009 and 2013, and CEO of Coal until 2015. He joined WMC Resources in Australia in 1994, in strategic planning and business development, before being appointed executive general manager of the Copper-Uranium division. Seamus joined BHP Billiton as global vice-president Business Excellence following its takeover of WMC in 2005.

Stephen Pearce Mr. Stephen Thomas Pearce is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined Anglo American as Finance Director Designate in January 2017. He will be appointed to the Board of Anglo American plc as Finance Director on 24 April 2017, subject to shareholder approval. Stephen has more than 16 years of public company director experience and 30 years’ experience in the mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. Before joining Anglo American, Stephen served as Chief Financial Officer and an executive director of Fortescue Metals Group. Prior to that, he held the positions of Managing Director and CEO of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited and was Chief Financial Officer of Alinta Limited. He has a Bachelor of Business from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, a Graduate Diploma in Company Secretarial Practice and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, a Member of the Governance Institute of Australia and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Until January 2017, Stephen served as a Non-Executive Director of Cedar Woods Properties Limited, an Australia-listed property development company.

Terence Goodlace Mr. Terence Philip Goodlace is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Terence has extensive mining experience and has previously held the position of CEO of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Metorex Limited.

Dolly Mokgatle Ms. Dolly D. Mokgatle, BProc, LLB, HDip Tax Law, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She joined the Kumba board on 7 April 2006, chairs the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee and is a member of the Audit, Risk and Nominations and Governance Committees. She is an executive director of Peotona Group Holdings and also holds several other corporate directorships. She was the CEO of Spoornet and managing director of transmission at Eskom. Dolly was appointed as a chairman of the State Diamond Trader, Zurich Insurance in October 2012 and as chair of Total South Africa Proprietary Limited at the end of 2012.

Sango Ntsaluba Mr. Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba is appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company effect from 5 June 2017. He has been the executive chairman (and co-founder) of NMT Capital, a diversified investment holding company, since 2002. He is a founding member of SizweNtsalubaGobodo, a successful firm of accountants and auditors. He also sits on the boards of Basil Read Holdings Limited, Pioneer Foods Limited and Barloworld Limited. Sango has served on various public sector boards, including currently the National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) and previously, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA). He holds a BComm degree from the University of Fort Hare, a BCompt (Honours) degree from the University of South Africa, a Masters in Commerce (Development Finance) degree from the University of Cape Town and a Higher Diploma in Tax Law from the University of Johannesburg. Sango is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA). Fani Titi, Chairman of the Board, said: “We look forward to welcoming Sango to Kumba. Sango’s diverse commercial experience, strong business acumen and proven track record in the auditing and accounting sphere will enrich our board discussions.