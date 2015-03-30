Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KIRO.NS)

Name Description

Atul Kirloskar Mr. Atul Chandrakant Kirloskar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Whole Time Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. Mr. Kirloskar began his career with the erstwhile Kirloskar Cummins Limited in the year 1978, where he started out as a trainee. In December 1981, he was appointed as the Chief Executive of Cummins Diesel Sales & Services. On 1 November 1984, he was appointed as the Executive Vice President of Kirloskar Industries Limited (KIL - earlier known as Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited). He was co-opted on the Board of KIL on 6 August 1985 wherein he took over as the Managing Director. In 1988, he was also appointed as the Vice Chairman of KIL and held the position till 25 July 1998 when he was elected as Chairman of the Board of KIL. He was appointed as Managing Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL - earlier known as Kirloskar Engines India Limited) with effect from 31 March 2010. He is also the Chairman of the Board of KOEL. He resigned as Managing Director of KOEL on 25 January 2012 and was appointed as Executive Chairman with effect from 26 January 2012 of KOEL. He is a member of the World Economic Forum. He has served as President of MCCIA from September 2002 to September 2004, and was Chairman of CII National Committee of Defence since from 1998 to 2008.

Nihal Kulkarni Mr. Nihal Gautam Kulkarni is Managing Director, Executive Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited since January 26, 2012. He served as Non Executive Director of the Company upto 25 January 2012. He holds A.B. in Economics from Brown University, USA, has over six years of experience in the areas of finance and investments. He has undergone training with the Kirloskar Group, Toyota Motor Sales, USA and DSP Merrill Lynch. He was Vice President in Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited upto 22 October 2010. He was appointed as the Managing Director of Kirloskar Industries Limited (KIL) from 23 October 2010. He has resigned as the Managing Director of KIL on 25 January 2012.

Rajendra Deshpande Shri. Rajendra R. Deshpande is the Joint Managing Director, Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. He is a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering, joined erstwhile Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited in July 1977. He has worked for the Small, Medium and Large Engines Business Groups of the Company. He started the Ancillary Development Department in the Company. During his tenure as a Business Unit Head, Medium Engines Business Group became the Strategic Business Unit amongst the Kirloskar Group. He has also played a vital role in commencement of plant at Kagal. Presently he is working as Executive Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited.

Rahul Kirloskar Mr. Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar is Non-Executive Non Independent Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. He is qualified as B.S (Mechanical Engineering) USA. He has been with the Kirloskar Group of Companies for more than 25 years at senior levels in different capacities. He has resigned as a whole time director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited with effect from 21 January 2012 and continues as Non-Executive Director. Presently, he is the Executive Chairman in Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited. He has actively participated in a week long intensive course for top management professionals of international Companies on Total Quality Management (TQM) in Japan, conducted by Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineering (JUSE). This course has exposed him to the latest methods of TQM prevailing in Japan. He is also on the Board of several companies. He has also been Chairman of the CII Pune Zonal Council as well as CII Maharashtra Council.

Satish Jamdar Mr. Satish Jamdar serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from 10 May 2017. He was an Executive Director of Blue star.

M. Lakshminarayan Mr. M. Lakshminarayan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. Mr. holds a Masters degree in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. After working in Tata Motors for 16 years in the Pune plant, he moved to Bosch Limited (MICO). He has served in various capacities before joining the Board as Joint Managing Director in 2000. He is presently the Managing Director of Harman International India Private Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Harman International USA. He is deeply connected with the activities of CII and was the past Chairman, CII Southern Region. He is a Director in Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Carborundum Universal Limited and Rane (Madras) Limited apart from being the Chairman of WABCO India.

Pratap Pawar Mr. Pratap G. Pawar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. He is a Chairman of Sakal Papers Limited and Chairman and Managing Director of ASK Chemicals Foundry Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., is an Engineer from the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology & Science, (BITS), Pilani. He was the Former President of The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture, Pune, The Federation of Chambers and Associations all over Maharashtra, The Indian Newspaper Society, New Delhi and Indian Language Newspapers Association. He is Vice President of the World Association of Newspapers (WAN) Paris, and also Executive Committee Member from January 2007. These are some of his memberships on prestigious committees across the world. He is well known social worker and is actively associated as trustee/member with many trusts/organizations.