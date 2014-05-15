Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)
KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
219.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Sabu Jacob
|53
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director
A. Babu
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Sindhu Chandrasekhar
|46
|2015
|Whole-time Director
C. Philipose
|2015
|Additional Director
Benni Joseph
|58
|Independent Non-Executive Director
K. L. V. Narayanan
|58
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Erumala Paulose
|78
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Sabu Jacob
|Mr. Sabu M. Jacob is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director of Kitex Garments Ltd. He holds B. A. Economics. He has 30 years of experience. He served as Executive Director of Kitex Limited. Mr.Sabu M Jacob, holds a graduate degree in Economics from Kerala University. He belongs to a family of entrepreneurs who have promoted many industrial units for producing textiles, garment, vessels, spices, umbrellas, school bags etc. Mr. Sabu M Jacob has been involved in the promotion and management of the Company as Chairman and Managing Director right from its inception.
A. Babu
|Mr. A. Babu serves as Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of the company
Sindhu Chandrasekhar
|Mrs. Sindhu Chandrasekhar serves as Whole-time Director of the company. She is a Science Graduate joined Kitex Group in April 1995 and later-on inducted into Kitex Garments Limited in 1997. She has been holding various positions and presently holding the post of Dy. Manager (Finance). Mrs. Sindhu Chandrasekhar has handled the Treasury Management of the company for a quite long period. Mrs. Sindhu Chandrasekhar was instrumental in maintaining a perfect cash management system in the company during her long career in the Company.
C. Philipose
|Mr. C. P. Philipose serves as Additional Director of the company.
Benni Joseph
|Mr. Benni Joseph is an Independent Director of the Company (appointed pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement on 15/5/2014 ) whose period of office is liable to determination by retirement of Directors by Rotation under the erstwhile applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. He joined the Board of Directors (‘the Board’) of the Company on 31st July, 1998. Mr.Benni Joseph holds a Bachelor in Chemistry Degree and is a Chartered Accountant by profession with vast experience in Financial Management and Auditing. He has a good command and knowledge on Accounting and related matters. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Company.
K. L. V. Narayanan
|Mr. K. L. V. Narayanan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.
Erumala Paulose
|Prof. Erumala Mathew Paulose serves as a Independent Non-Executive Director in the vacancy caused by the death of Mr. K C Jacob with effect from 4th July, 2011. Prof. Paulose is a Post Graduate in Economics and was the Principal of M A College, Kothamangalam for more than two decades. He was also the Director of U C College, Aluva. In a career of over 45 years, he held various important assignments in his professional area, presented various papers at both national and international forums. He is an Independent Director as per Clause 49 of listing agreement, Chairman of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is not associated with any other company or group as a Director.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Sabu Jacob
|74,874,200
A. Babu
|--
Sindhu Chandrasekhar
|31,661
C. Philipose
|--
Benni Joseph
|87,500
K. L. V. Narayanan
|87,500
Erumala Paulose
|87,500
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Sabu Jacob
|0
|0
A. Babu
|0
|0
Sindhu Chandrasekhar
|0
|0
C. Philipose
|0
|0
Benni Joseph
|0
|0
K. L. V. Narayanan
|0
|0
Erumala Paulose
|0
|0